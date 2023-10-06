The 2023 Streaming Media 100: The Top 100 Companies in the Streaming Media Universe
The Streaming Media 100 is back—welcome once again to Streaming Media’s annual list that foregrounds the industry's most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, while others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals that are just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe.
In past years, we’ve focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.
Back in 2018—a pre-pandemic previous lifetime for most of this industry—we narrowed the list to 50 worthy honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. But when we speak of the streaming media universe (it’s not quite a multiverse yet for most of us, but it’s getting there), content companies inevitably come into play. Is there really a streaming universe without Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Amazon, Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, or the dozens or hundreds of next-tier, independent, and niche platform and channel suppliers that flood that universe with the content that all of the tech companies combine to ingest and transcode and monitor and secure and support and deliver at innumerable stages of the journey from source to destination? The picture is, arguably, far from complete without including the providers of the content that fills our screens.
So we’ve expanded the list back to 100 to include two dozen or so companies from the content side of the equation (recognizing the best of the best from the elephants in the room almost down to the roaring mice that are giving them a good scare) and to make extra room for a number of great tech innovators that got squeezed out when the list was scaled down to 50 (including, of course, quite a few innovative up-and-corners that hadn’t appeared on the scene or shown up on our radar the last time we published a triple-digit list). A lot of more-than-worthy companies have failed to make the list in recent years as we trimmed it to a lean and mean 50, and this year’s re-expansion gives us a chance to recognize a number of deserving honorees that might have just missed the cut in recent lists.
Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market (with the exception of a few companies whose technology innovations transcend the product-specific and wield their influence in the broader streaming scene), the one covered by Streaming Media Producer, with an eye to giving that genre its own list. Look for the 2024 Streaming Producer 25 to make its triumphant return next spring.
Also, the Streaming Media 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In March of this year, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51 (go2sm.com/sme51), focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases, we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.
So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.
Without further ado, here’s the 2023 Streaming Media 100. Congratulations to all.
Agora
Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Co-Founder and CEO
agora.io
More about Agora
AiBUY
Chief Officer: Randy Bapst, CEO
aibuy.io
AI-Media
Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO
ai-media.tv
Akamai
Chief Officer: Frank Thomson Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO
akamai.com
Amagi
Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO
amagi.com
Amazon
Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO
aws.amazon.com
amazon.com/video
AMD
Chief Officer: Lisa Su, CEO
amd.com
Apple
Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO
apple.com/tv
Applicaster
Chief Officer: Jonathan Laor, CEO and Co-Founder
applicaster.com
Ateliere
Chief Officer: Dan Goman, Founder and CEO
ateliere.com
More about Ateliere
Backlight
Chief Officer: Ben Kaplan, CEO
backlight.co
Bitcentral
Chief Officer: Steve Petilli, CEO
bitcentral.com
More about Bitcentral
Bitmovin
Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO
bitmovin.com
More about Bitmovin
Brightcove
Chief Officer: Marc DeBevoise, CEO
brightcove.com
BuyDRM
Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO
buydrm.com
Castr
Chief Officer: Govinda Sunil, CEO
castr.com
More about Castr
CBS-Paramount
Chief Officer: Tom Ryan, CEO
paramountplus.com
Comcast Technology Solutions
Chief Officer: Ken Klaer, President
comcasttechnologysolutions.com
Conviva
Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO
conviva.com
Crackle
Chief Officer: Philippe Guelton, Chief Revenue Officer
crackle.com
Datazoom
Chief Officer: Diane Strutner, CEO and Founder
datazoom.io
Digital Element
Chief Officer: Rob Friedman, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, and EVP
digitalelement.com
Disney Streaming
Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO
disneyplus.com
Dolby Laboratories
Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO
dolby.io
Dropp
Chief Officer: Sushil Prabhu. Chairman and CEO
dropp.cc
EdgeNext
Chief Officer: Robert Sha, CEO
edgenext.com
More about EdgeNext
Edgio
Chief Officer: Bob Lyons, CEO
edg.io
Eluvio
Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Founder
eluv.io
Endeavor Streaming
Chief Officer: Fred Santarpia, President
endeavorstreaming.com
Evergent
Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO
evergent.com
EZDRM
Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO
ezdrm.com
More about EZDRM
EZDRM: A View from the Top
FASTchannels.tv
Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO
fastchannels.tv
More about FASTchannels.tv
Fastly
Chief Officer: Todd Nightingale, CEO
fastly.com
Float Left
Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO
floatleft.tv
FreeWheel
Chief Officer: Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S.
freewheel.com
Frequency
Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO
frequency.com
FuboTV
Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO
fubo.tv
Furtree Systems
Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder
furtreesystems.com
Google
Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO
tv.google
Gracenote—A Nielsen Company
gracenote.com
Haivision
Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha, President, CEO, and Chairman
haivision.com
More about Haivision
Harmonic
Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO
harmonicinc.com
More about Harmonic
IBM Weather Company
Chief Officer: Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO
ibm.com/weather
id3as
Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO
norsk.video
More about id3as
Interra Systems
Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO
interrasystems.com
More about Interra Systems
JW Player
Chief Officer: Dave Otten, Co-Founder and CEO
jwplayer.com
Kaltura
Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO
kaltura.com
LG Ad Solutions
Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, President and CEO
lgads.tv
Lightcast
Chief Officer: Chris Kibarian, CEO
lightcast.com
More about Lightcast
LiveU
Chief Officer: Shmulik Wasserman, Co-Founder and CEO
liveu.tv
More about LiveU
Lumen Technologies
Chief Officer: Kate Johnson, President and CEO
lumen.com
LTN Global
Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi, President, CEO, and Co-Founder
ltnglobal.com
More about LTN Global
Magnite
Chief Officer: Michael Barrett, President and CEO
magnite.com
MediaKind
Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO
mediakind.com
MediaMelon
Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO
mediamelon.com
Meta
Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman, and CEO
facebook.com
Microsoft
Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO
microsoft.com
More about Microsoft
Muvi
Chief Officer: Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO
muvi.com
Mux
Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO
mux.com
MuxIP
Chief Officer: Thomas H. Link, Founder and CEO
muxip.com
NBCUniversal
Chief Officer: Frances Berwick, Chairman
nbcuniversal.com
Netflix
Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO
netflix.com
NETINT
Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO
netint.com
More about NETINT
PallyCon
Chief Officer: James Ahn, CEO
pallycon.com
More about PallyCon
Panopto
Chief Officer: Jason Beem, CEO
panopto.com
Penthera
Chief Officer: Michael Willner, CEO and Chairman
penthera.com
Phenix Real Time Solutions
Chief Officer: Roy Reichbach, CEO
phenixrts.com
More about Phenix Real Time Solutions
Philo
Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO
philo.com
Plex
Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO
plex.tv
Quickplay
Chief Officer: André Christensen, CEO
quickplay.com
More about Quickplay
Qwilt
Chief Officer: Alon Maor, CEO
qwilt.com
Recurly
Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO and Co-Founder
recurly.com
Revry
Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO
revry.tv
Roku
Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO
roku.com
Samba TV
Chief Officer: Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO
samba.tv
Scripps Networks
Chief Officer: Adam Symson, President and CEO
scrippsnetworks.com
Signiant
Chief Officer: Margaret Craig, CEO
signiant.com
More about Signiant
Simpli.fi
Chief Officer: Frost Prioleau, Co-Founder and CEO
simpli.fi
Sling TV
Chief Officer: W. Erik Carlson, President and CEO
sling.com
SSIMWAVE, an IMAX Company
Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO and Co-Founder
ssimwave.com
More about SSIMWAVE
STARZ
Chief Officer: Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and CEO
starz.com
SymphonyAI
Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO
symphonyai.com
TAG Video Systems
Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO
tagvs.com
More about TAG Video Systems
Telestream
Chief Officer: Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO
telestream.net
More about Telestream
TikTok
Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO
tiktok.com
Trusted Media Brands (TMB)
Chief Officer: Bonnie Kintzer, President and CEO
trustedmediabrands.com
Tubi
Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO
tubitv.com
Tulix
Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, CEO
tulix.com
Videolinq
Chief Officer: Eyal Menin, CEO
videolinq.com
More about Videolinq
ViewLift
Chief Officer: Ted Leonsis, Founder and Chairman
viewlift.com
Vimeo
Chief Officer: Adam Gross, Interim CEO
vimeo.com
Vizrt
Chief Officer: Michael Hallén, CEO
vizrt.com
Warner Bros. Discovery
Chief Officer: David Zaslav, CEO and President
wbd.com
Whip Media
Chief Officer: Carol Hanley, CEO
whipmedia.com
Wowza Media Systems
Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, CEO
wowza.com
More about Wowza
Wowza: A View from the Top
Wurl
Chief Officer: Ron Gutman, CEO
wurl.com
Xumo
Chief Officer: Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO
xumo.tv
Zenlayer
Chief Officer: Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO
zenlayer.com
Zixi
Chief Officer: Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO
zixi.com
More about Zixi
Zixi: A View from the Top
Zoom
Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO
zoom.us
