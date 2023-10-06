The 2023 Streaming Media 100: The Top 100 Companies in the Streaming Media Universe

The Streaming Media 100 is back—welcome once again to Streaming Media’s annual list that foregrounds the industry's most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, while others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals that are just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe.

In past years, we’ve focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.

Back in 2018—a pre-pandemic previous lifetime for most of this industry—we narrowed the list to 50 worthy honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. But when we speak of the streaming media universe (it’s not quite a multiverse yet for most of us, but it’s getting there), content companies inevitably come into play. Is there really a streaming universe without Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Amazon, Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, or the dozens or hundreds of next-tier, independent, and niche platform and channel suppliers that flood that universe with the content that all of the tech companies combine to ingest and transcode and monitor and secure and support and deliver at innumerable stages of the journey from source to destination? The picture is, arguably, far from complete without including the providers of the content that fills our screens.

So we’ve expanded the list back to 100 to include two dozen or so companies from the content side of the equation (recognizing the best of the best from the elephants in the room almost down to the roaring mice that are giving them a good scare) and to make extra room for a number of great tech innovators that got squeezed out when the list was scaled down to 50 (including, of course, quite a few innovative up-and-corners that hadn’t appeared on the scene or shown up on our radar the last time we published a triple-digit list). A lot of more-than-worthy companies have failed to make the list in recent years as we trimmed it to a lean and mean 50, and this year’s re-expansion gives us a chance to recognize a number of deserving honorees that might have just missed the cut in recent lists.

Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market (with the exception of a few companies whose technology innovations transcend the product-specific and wield their influence in the broader streaming scene), the one covered by Streaming Media Producer, with an eye to giving that genre its own list. Look for the 2024 Streaming Producer 25 to make its triumphant return next spring.

Also, the Streaming Media 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In March of this year, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51 (go2sm.com/sme51), focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases, we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.

So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.

Without further ado, here’s the 2023 Streaming Media 100. Congratulations to all.

Agora

Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Co-Founder and CEO



agora.io

More about Agora

AiBUY

Chief Officer: Randy Bapst, CEO



aibuy.io

AI-Media

Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO

ai-media.tv

Akamai

Chief Officer: Frank Thomson Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO



akamai.com

Amagi



Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO



amagi.com

Amazon



Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO



aws.amazon.com

amazon.com/video

AMD

Chief Officer: Lisa Su, CEO



amd.com

Apple

Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO



apple.com/tv

Applicaster

Chief Officer: Jonathan Laor, CEO and Co-Founder



applicaster.com

Ateliere

Chief Officer: Dan Goman, Founder and CEO



ateliere.com

More about Ateliere

Backlight



Chief Officer: Ben Kaplan, CEO

backlight.co

Bitcentral



Chief Officer: Steve Petilli, CEO



bitcentral.com

More about Bitcentral

Bitmovin



Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO

bitmovin.com

More about Bitmovin

Brightcove



Chief Officer: Marc DeBevoise, CEO

brightcove.com

BuyDRM



Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO

buydrm.com

Castr



Chief Officer: Govinda Sunil, CEO

castr.com

More about Castr

CBS-Paramount



Chief Officer: Tom Ryan, CEO

paramountplus.com

Comcast Technology Solutions



Chief Officer: Ken Klaer, President

comcasttechnologysolutions.com

Conviva



Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO



conviva.com

Crackle



Chief Officer: Philippe Guelton, Chief Revenue Officer



crackle.com

Datazoom



Chief Officer: Diane Strutner, CEO and Founder

datazoom.io

Digital Element



Chief Officer: Rob Friedman, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, and EVP



digitalelement.com

Disney Streaming



Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO

disneyplus.com

Dolby Laboratories



Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO



dolby.io

Dropp



Chief Officer: Sushil Prabhu. Chairman and CEO



dropp.cc

EdgeNext



Chief Officer: Robert Sha, CEO

edgenext.com

More about EdgeNext

Edgio



Chief Officer: Bob Lyons, CEO



edg.io

Eluvio



Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Founder



eluv.io

Endeavor Streaming



Chief Officer: Fred Santarpia, President



endeavorstreaming.com

Evergent



Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO



evergent.com

EZDRM



Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO



ezdrm.com

More about EZDRM

EZDRM: A View from the Top

FASTchannels.tv



Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO

fastchannels.tv

More about FASTchannels.tv

Fastly



Chief Officer: Todd Nightingale, CEO



fastly.com

Float Left



Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO



floatleft.tv

FreeWheel



Chief Officer: Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S.

freewheel.com

Frequency



Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO



frequency.com

FuboTV



Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO



fubo.tv

Furtree Systems



Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder

furtreesystems.com

Google



Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO



tv.google

Gracenote—A Nielsen Company



gracenote.com

Haivision



Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha, President, CEO, and Chairman



haivision.com

More about Haivision

Harmonic



Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO

harmonicinc.com

More about Harmonic

IBM Weather Company



Chief Officer: Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO

ibm.com/weather

id3as



Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO



norsk.video

More about id3as

Interra Systems



Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO



interrasystems.com

More about Interra Systems

JW Player



Chief Officer: Dave Otten, Co-Founder and CEO



jwplayer.com

Kaltura



Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO



kaltura.com

LG Ad Solutions



Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, President and CEO



lgads.tv

Lightcast



Chief Officer: Chris Kibarian, CEO

lightcast.com

More about Lightcast

LiveU



Chief Officer: Shmulik Wasserman, Co-Founder and CEO



liveu.tv

More about LiveU

Lumen Technologies



Chief Officer: Kate Johnson, President and CEO



lumen.com

LTN Global



Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi, President, CEO, and Co-Founder



ltnglobal.com

More about LTN Global

Magnite



Chief Officer: Michael Barrett, President and CEO



magnite.com

MediaKind



Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO



mediakind.com

MediaMelon



Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO



mediamelon.com

Meta



Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman, and CEO



facebook.com

Microsoft



Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO

microsoft.com

More about Microsoft

Muvi



Chief Officer: Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO



muvi.com

Mux



Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO



mux.com

MuxIP



Chief Officer: Thomas H. Link, Founder and CEO



muxip.com

NBCUniversal



Chief Officer: Frances Berwick, Chairman



nbcuniversal.com

Netflix



Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO



netflix.com

NETINT



Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO



netint.com

More about NETINT

PallyCon



Chief Officer: James Ahn, CEO



pallycon.com

More about PallyCon

Panopto



Chief Officer: Jason Beem, CEO



panopto.com

Penthera



Chief Officer: Michael Willner, CEO and Chairman



penthera.com

Phenix Real Time Solutions



Chief Officer: Roy Reichbach, CEO



phenixrts.com

More about Phenix Real Time Solutions

Philo



Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO



philo.com

Plex



Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO



plex.tv

Quickplay



Chief Officer: André Christensen, CEO



quickplay.com

More about Quickplay

Qwilt



Chief Officer: Alon Maor, CEO



qwilt.com

Recurly



Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO and Co-Founder

recurly.com

Revry

Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO

revry.tv

Roku



Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO



roku.com

Samba TV



Chief Officer: Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO



samba.tv

Scripps Networks



Chief Officer: Adam Symson, President and CEO



scrippsnetworks.com

Signiant



Chief Officer: Margaret Craig, CEO



signiant.com

More about Signiant

Simpli.fi



Chief Officer: Frost Prioleau, Co-Founder and CEO

simpli.fi

Sling TV



Chief Officer: W. Erik Carlson, President and CEO



sling.com

SSIMWAVE, an IMAX Company



Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO and Co-Founder



ssimwave.com

More about SSIMWAVE

STARZ



Chief Officer: Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and CEO



starz.com

SymphonyAI



Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO



symphonyai.com

TAG Video Systems



Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO

tagvs.com

More about TAG Video Systems

Telestream



Chief Officer: Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO



telestream.net

More about Telestream

TikTok



Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO



tiktok.com

Trusted Media Brands (TMB)



Chief Officer: Bonnie Kintzer, President and CEO



trustedmediabrands.com

Tubi



Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO



tubitv.com

Tulix



Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, CEO



tulix.com

Videolinq



Chief Officer: Eyal Menin, CEO



videolinq.com

More about Videolinq

ViewLift



Chief Officer: Ted Leonsis, Founder and Chairman



viewlift.com

Vimeo



Chief Officer: Adam Gross, Interim CEO



vimeo.com

Vizrt



Chief Officer: Michael Hallén, CEO



vizrt.com

Warner Bros. Discovery



Chief Officer: David Zaslav, CEO and President



wbd.com

Whip Media



Chief Officer: Carol Hanley, CEO



whipmedia.com

Wowza Media Systems



Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, CEO



wowza.com

More about Wowza

Wowza: A View from the Top

Wurl



Chief Officer: Ron Gutman, CEO



wurl.com

Xumo



Chief Officer: Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO



xumo.tv

Zenlayer



Chief Officer: Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO



zenlayer.com

Zixi



Chief Officer: Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO



zixi.com

More about Zixi

Zixi: A View from the Top

Zoom



Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO



zoom.us

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles