The 2023 Streaming Media 100: The Top 100 Companies in the Streaming Media Universe

The Streaming Media 100 is back—welcome once again to Streaming Media’s annual list that foregrounds the industry's most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, while others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals that are just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe.

In past years, we’ve focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.

Back in 2018—a pre-pandemic previous lifetime for most of this industry—we narrowed the list to 50 worthy honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. But when we speak of the streaming media universe (it’s not quite a multiverse yet for most of us, but it’s getting there), content companies inevitably come into play. Is there really a streaming universe without Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Amazon, Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, or the dozens or hundreds of next-tier, independent, and niche platform and channel suppliers that flood that universe with the content that all of the tech companies combine to ingest and transcode and monitor and secure and support and deliver at innumerable stages of the journey from source to destination? The picture is, arguably, far from complete without including the providers of the content that fills our screens.

So we’ve expanded the list back to 100 to include two dozen or so companies from the content side of the equation (recognizing the best of the best from the elephants in the room almost down to the roaring mice that are giving them a good scare) and to make extra room for a number of great tech innovators that got squeezed out when the list was scaled down to 50 (including, of course, quite a few innovative up-and-corners that hadn’t appeared on the scene or shown up on our radar the last time we published a triple-digit list). A lot of more-than-worthy companies have failed to make the list in recent years as we trimmed it to a lean and mean 50, and this year’s re-expansion gives us a chance to recognize a number of deserving honorees that might have just missed the cut in recent lists.

Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market (with the exception of a few companies whose technology innovations transcend the product-specific and wield their influence in the broader streaming scene), the one covered by Streaming Media Producer, with an eye to giving that genre its own list. Look for the 2024 Streaming Producer 25 to make its triumphant return next spring.

Also, the Streaming Media 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In March of this year, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51 (go2sm.com/sme51), focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases, we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.

So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.

Without further ado, here’s the 2023 Streaming Media 100. Congratulations to all.

Agora

Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Co-Founder and CEO

agora.io

More about Agora

AiBUY

Chief Officer: Randy Bapst, CEO

aibuy.io

AI-Media

Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO

ai-media.tv

Akamai

Chief Officer: Frank Thomson Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO

akamai.com

Amagi

Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO

amagi.com

Amazon

Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO

aws.amazon.com

amazon.com/video

AMD

Chief Officer: Lisa Su, CEO

amd.com

Apple

Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO

apple.com/tv

Applicaster

Chief Officer: Jonathan Laor, CEO and Co-Founder

applicaster.com

Ateliere

Chief Officer: Dan Goman, Founder and CEO

ateliere.com

More about Ateliere

Backlight

Chief Officer: Ben Kaplan, CEO

backlight.co

Bitcentral

Chief Officer: Steve Petilli, CEO

bitcentral.com

More about Bitcentral

Bitmovin

Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO

bitmovin.com

More about Bitmovin

Brightcove

Chief Officer: Marc DeBevoise, CEO

brightcove.com

BuyDRM

Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO

buydrm.com

Castr

Chief Officer: Govinda Sunil, CEO

castr.com

More about Castr

CBS-Paramount

Chief Officer: Tom Ryan, CEO

paramountplus.com

Comcast Technology Solutions

Chief Officer: Ken Klaer, President

comcasttechnologysolutions.com

Conviva

Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO

conviva.com

Crackle

Chief Officer: Philippe Guelton, Chief Revenue Officer

crackle.com

Datazoom

Chief Officer: Diane Strutner, CEO and Founder

datazoom.io

Digital Element

Chief Officer: Rob Friedman, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, and EVP

digitalelement.com

Disney Streaming

Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO

disneyplus.com

Dolby Laboratories

Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO

dolby.io

Dropp

Chief Officer: Sushil Prabhu. Chairman and CEO

dropp.cc

EdgeNext

Chief Officer: Robert Sha, CEO

edgenext.com

More about EdgeNext

Edgio

Chief Officer: Bob Lyons, CEO

edg.io

Eluvio

Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Founder

eluv.io

Endeavor Streaming

Chief Officer: Fred Santarpia, President

endeavorstreaming.com

Evergent

Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO

evergent.com

EZDRM

Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO

ezdrm.com

More about EZDRM

EZDRM: A View from the Top

FASTchannels.tv

Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO

fastchannels.tv

More about FASTchannels.tv

Fastly

Chief Officer: Todd Nightingale, CEO

fastly.com

Float Left

Chief Officer: Tom Schaeffer, CEO

floatleft.tv

FreeWheel

Chief Officer: Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, U.S.

freewheel.com

Frequency

Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO

frequency.com

FuboTV

Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO

fubo.tv

Furtree Systems

Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder

furtreesystems.com

Google

Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO

tv.google

Gracenote—A Nielsen Company

gracenote.com

Haivision

Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha, President, CEO, and Chairman

haivision.com

More about Haivision

Harmonic

Chief Officer: Patrick Harshman, President and CEO

harmonicinc.com

More about Harmonic

IBM Weather Company

Chief Officer: Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO

ibm.com/weather

id3as

Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO

norsk.video

More about id3as

Interra Systems

Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO

interrasystems.com

More about Interra Systems

JW Player

Chief Officer: Dave Otten, Co-Founder and CEO

jwplayer.com

Kaltura

Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

kaltura.com

LG Ad Solutions

Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, President and CEO

lgads.tv

Lightcast

Chief Officer: Chris Kibarian, CEO

lightcast.com

More about Lightcast

LiveU

Chief Officer: Shmulik Wasserman, Co-Founder and CEO

liveu.tv

More about LiveU

Lumen Technologies

Chief Officer: Kate Johnson, President and CEO

lumen.com

LTN Global

Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi, President, CEO, and Co-Founder

ltnglobal.com

More about LTN Global

Magnite

Chief Officer: Michael Barrett, President and CEO

magnite.com

MediaKind

Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO

mediakind.com

MediaMelon

Chief Officer: Kumar Subramanian, CEO

mediamelon.com

Meta

Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman, and CEO

facebook.com

Microsoft

Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO

microsoft.com

More about Microsoft

Muvi

Chief Officer: Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO

muvi.com

Mux

Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO

mux.com

MuxIP

Chief Officer: Thomas H. Link, Founder and CEO

muxip.com

NBCUniversal

Chief Officer: Frances Berwick, Chairman

nbcuniversal.com

Netflix

Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO

netflix.com

NETINT

Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO

netint.com

More about NETINT

PallyCon

Chief Officer: James Ahn, CEO

pallycon.com

More about PallyCon

Panopto

Chief Officer: Jason Beem, CEO

panopto.com

Penthera

Chief Officer: Michael Willner, CEO and Chairman

penthera.com

Phenix Real Time Solutions

Chief Officer: Roy Reichbach, CEO

phenixrts.com

More about Phenix Real Time Solutions

Philo

Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO

philo.com

Plex

Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO

plex.tv

Quickplay

Chief Officer: André Christensen, CEO

quickplay.com

More about Quickplay

Qwilt

Chief Officer: Alon Maor, CEO

qwilt.com

Recurly

Chief Officer: Dan Burkhart, CEO and Co-Founder

recurly.com

Revry

Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO

revry.tv

Roku

Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO

roku.com

Samba TV

Chief Officer: Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO

samba.tv

Scripps Networks

Chief Officer: Adam Symson, President and CEO

scrippsnetworks.com

Signiant

Chief Officer: Margaret Craig, CEO

signiant.com

More about Signiant 

Simpli.fi

Chief Officer: Frost Prioleau, Co-Founder and CEO

simpli.fi

Sling TV

Chief Officer: W. Erik Carlson, President and CEO

sling.com

SSIMWAVE, an IMAX Company

Chief Officer: Abdul Rehman, CEO and Co-Founder

ssimwave.com

More about SSIMWAVE

STARZ

Chief Officer: Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and CEO

starz.com

SymphonyAI

Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO

symphonyai.com

TAG Video Systems

Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO

tagvs.com

More about TAG Video Systems

Telestream

Chief Officer: Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO

telestream.net

More about Telestream

TikTok

Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO

tiktok.com

Trusted Media Brands (TMB)

Chief Officer: Bonnie Kintzer, President and CEO

trustedmediabrands.com

Tubi

Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO

tubitv.com

Tulix

Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, CEO

tulix.com

Videolinq

Chief Officer: Eyal Menin, CEO

videolinq.com

More about Videolinq

ViewLift

Chief Officer: Ted Leonsis, Founder and Chairman

viewlift.com

Vimeo

Chief Officer: Adam Gross, Interim CEO

vimeo.com

Vizrt

Chief Officer: Michael Hallén, CEO

vizrt.com

Warner Bros. Discovery

Chief Officer: David Zaslav, CEO and President

wbd.com

Whip Media

Chief Officer: Carol Hanley, CEO

whipmedia.com

Wowza Media Systems

Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, CEO

wowza.com

More about Wowza

Wowza: A View from the Top

Wurl

Chief Officer: Ron Gutman, CEO

wurl.com

Xumo

Chief Officer: Colin Petrie-Norris, CEO

xumo.tv

Zenlayer

Chief Officer: Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO

zenlayer.com

Zixi

Chief Officer: Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO

zixi.com

More about Zixi

Zixi: A View from the Top

Zoom

Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO

zoom.us

