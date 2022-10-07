The 2022 Streaming Media 50: The 50 Tech Companies That Matter Most in Online Video
Welcome to the 2022 Streaming Media 50, our annual list that foregrounds the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, and platforms, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are large and established industry standard-bearers, while others are comparably small and relatively new arrivals that are just beginning to make a splash. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their commitment to serve the customer and advance the industry. It’s the fifth year we’ve capped the list at 50 companies.
Before we reveal the list, a few qualifiers: As usual, we’re focusing almost exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This mission of this list has always been to salute the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably and cost-effectively.
With this list, we continue to steer clear of companies whose offerings exclusively target the video production segment of the market covered primarily by StreamingMedia.com’s sister site, Streaming Media Producer.
Also, the Streaming Media 50 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America (including those with headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad that have expressed a preference for U.S.-based Streaming Media awards programs).
So how do we arrive at the list? We ask our regular contributors to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and rank them on a scale of one (doesn’t belong in the Streaming Media 50 at all) to five (no list of the most important companies would be complete without it). The top 50 make the list.
Notably, 12 companies that were on the 2021 list didn't make it this year. Some of them just aren’t innovating or expanding their offerings, while others appear under different guises in this year’s list thanks to acquisitions, consolidations, and other industry reconfigurations.
Without further ado, welcome to the winner’s circle: the 2022 Streaming Media 50. Kudos to one and all.
Akamai
Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO
Akamai bills itself as “the world’s largest edge platform,” and it continues to do much to justify that bold claim. Akamai expanded its edge compute footprint in 2022 with the $900 million acquisition of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider Linode—narrowing the divide between edge and centralized cloud resources—and continues to elevate its cybersecurity profile.
Amagi
Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO
This cloud-based SaaS technology leader has extended its inroads into the burgeoning FAST market with a new CTV content distribution agreement with smart TV OS provider VIDAA. Amagi’s suite of solutions for channel distribution and monetization include CLOUDPORT and THUNDERSTORM, which are increasingly deployed in the service of the industry’s fastest growing segment.
Amazon Web Services
Adam Selipsky, CEO
When people casually refer to the cloud as “other people’s computers,” more often than not they mean Amazon’s computers, as Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to hold at bay an ever-increasing array of cloud contenders to remain the premier provider in cloud’s vast firmament. Providing a soup-to-nuts suite of both cloud and on-prem solutions for video encoding, transcoding, packaging, delivery, and monetization, the company continues to innovate, with its latest new service, Bastion, designed to address one of ad-tech’s most pressing issues: helping companies to target ads to potential customers without running afoul of existing data privacy laws.
More about AWS
AMD Xilinx
Lisa Su, Chair and CEO
In February 2022, when AMD acquired 2021 Streaming Media 50 honoree Xilinx—exalted in streaming circles as the inventor of the field-programmable gate array (FPGA)—some analysts proclaimed the acquisition “the biggest chip deal in history,” allowing the telecom giant to leverage Xilinx’s footprint in broadcast, consumer electronics, and defense and to vastly increase its data center penetration.
Bitcentral
Steve Petilli, CEO
A leading provider of efficient media workflows, with offerings that include the FUEL streaming ad-tech platform, Bitcentral took a bold step into crypto-based monetization in early 2022 with the acquisition of D2C video publishing solution Powr.tv. The integration of FUEL and Power.tv brings new workflow agility to the M&E space with a scalable and AI-driven approach to turnkey premium OTT app development.
2022 View from the Top with Bitcentral's Steve Petilli
More about Bitcentral
Bitmovin
Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO
Boasting an eye-popping client roster including the BBC, fuboTV, DAZN, ClassPass, iFlix, Discover, Globo, and more, Bitmovin has grown from a scrappy Austrian startup into a major player, always putting video quality at the forefront of its encoding, player, and analytics offerings. The per-title encoding pioneer debuted its first Live Event Encoder at IBC 2022, with early adopters like OKAST already acclaiming the “unrivaled” QoE it provides.
Brightcove
Marc DeBevoise, CEO
Brightcove underwent a substantial rebrand in 2021, launching headlong into the virtual event space. In addition, 2022 brought a new CEO from the media content company space (see “Q&A: Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise”), and Brightcove is working with government contractors to shore up its secure streaming capabilities for internal communications. As the streaming wave that began rising in the early days of the pandemic continues to roll, Brightcove remains, in CEO DeBevoise’s words, committed to “paddling companies closer to the wave so that they can catch it.
More about Brightcove
BuyDRM
Christopher Levy, Founder and CEO
A subsidiary of French cloud computing provider OVHcloud since 2021, BuyDRM’s forensic watermarking and multi-DRM solutions supply security for high-value video content for prominent brands, such as Blizzard Entertainment, Crackle, EPIX, and Redbox. In mid-2022, BuyDRM inked a deal to provide streaming security for leading FAST platform Samsung TV Plus via its award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM platform, vastly expanding BuyDRM’s footprint in the global smart TV sphere.
More about BuyDRM
Comcast Technology Solutions
Ken Klaer, President
The solutions arm of Comcast Cable, Comcast Technology Solutions offers a full suite of services targeting advertisers, content and streaming providers, MVPDs, and technology partners. In May 2022, Comcast Technology Solutions introduced its new Advertising Suite to bring addressable advertising at scale within reach of programmers and advertisers, enhancing audience-based buying, streamlining ad workflows, and helping brands reach more targeted audiences. Watch this space!
Conviva
Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO
With its 58-patent Continuous Measurement Analytics platform processing nearly 3 trillion data events per day, Conviva’s claim that it’s “#1 in streaming analytics” seems secure for at least another year. And this year, it just kept running up the score; a key moment in Conviva’s 2022 highlight reel occurred during March Madness, when WarnerMedia and Paramount launched an alternative measurement strategy that leveraged Conviva technology to support linear and digital partners Comscore, iSpot.tv, and VideoAmp with multiple, successful, alternative cross-platform measurement solutions.
Dacast
Martin Rogard, CEO
Dacast has been on the Streaming Media 50 since it was the Streaming Media 100, making its first appearance a full decade ago in 2012. Serving more than 15,000 clients, including Kellogg’s, The Weather Channel, and Cathay Pacific, with its end-to-end live-streaming solution, Dacast continues to upgrade its platform, counting new API keys, a fresh analytics board, and a live video monitor feature among enhancements added this year.
Digital Element
Jerrod Stoller, President
Even as OTT goes global, it must, by necessity, also remain local, and Digital Element’s world-renowned IP geolocation services serve a critical mission in a video world that, for issues surrounding licensing, advertising, and DRM, still needs to respect national borders. Ever attuned to the industry’s security needs, in April of this year, Digital Element rolled out Nodify, a new threat intelligence solution built to help security pros respond to VPN market changes and the ever-present dangers they pose to government networks and data.
2022 View from the Top with Digital Element
Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
Kevin J. Yeaman, President and CEO
If there was ever any doubt of Dolby’s sound and vision supremacy keeping it a mainstay on this list, its February 2022 acquisition of real-time streaming platform Millicast further burnished its status as a prime-time player in the streaming industry. The WebRTC-based platform will complement Dolby.io and boost its interactive streaming bona fides, enabling Dolby customers to develop large-scale, highly interactive online experiences, while pointing toward ever-more immersive experiences with what Dolby.io director Ryan Jespersen called “the building blocks of the metaverse” in a dynamic Tech Talk at Streaming Media Connect this past August.
Edgio
Bob Lyons, CEO
If you’re wondering why Limelight Networks (or Edgecast, for that matter) appears conspicuously absent from this list, look no further. The venerable CDN, which in 2021 sported a new CEO and a renewed emphasis on ultra-low-latency streaming, made headlines again in 2022 by acquiring Yahoo Edgecast and rebranding as Edgio, positioning itself as a global leader focused on native edge-enabled solutions. The newly configured company claims a whopping 20% share of world internet traffic delivery, with high-profile clients such as Amazon, Sony, Microsoft, Verizon, Disney, TikTok, and Twitter.
Eluvio
Michelle Munson, CEO and Founder
“During the last year, we have seen NFTs transform from something experimental to mainstream,” Michelle Munson said in an August 2022 interview with IBC.org, and she and her company, Eluvio, have hardly been passive observers of that transformation. Committed to “pushing the envelope in terms of directly engaging regular people,” Eluvio stands at the forefront of blockchain-based 4K streaming and ticketing, with an advanced technology that enables content creators to store, stream, mint, ticket, and trade their content experiences on blockchain. Welcome to the creator’s economy.
EZDRM
Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO
EZDRM is at the forefront of not only multi-DRM, but educating the market about its value, with co-founder and COO Olga Kornienko a popular featured speaker at both virtual and in-person Streaming Media events. What’s perhaps most compelling, though, is the company’s commitment to every type of content protection application, no matter how esoteric, as evidenced by its sponsorship of our October 2021 survey, Content and Revenue Protection Trends 2021.
More about EZDRM
2022 View from the Top with EZDRM
Fastly
Todd Nightingale, CEO
A leading provider of cloud-based edge content delivery, Fastly is acclaimed worldwide for its flexibility, security, and performance. The company has scaled up to more than 215Tbps of global capacity and more than 1.4 trillion requests a day. In September 2022, it welcomed a new CEO, Todd Nightingale, a former Cisco EVP who brings substantial enterprise networking and cloud experience to his new gig.
Float Left
Tom Schaeffer, Founder, President, and CEO
With 13 years in the business under its belt as a developer of innovative OTT solutions, Float Left has built relationships with high-visibility media brands with its user experience expertise and proven knack for flexibility and scalability. Today, it powers more than 450 apps on 10 different OTT platforms.
Flussonic
Maksim Lapshin, Founder and CTO
Offering a wide range of solutions for an equally wide range of streaming video applications, this British Columbia-based two-time Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Award finalist and two-time Streaming Media 50 selection’s product portfolio includes the popular Flussonic Media Server; its robust hardware-software solution, Coder; the Flussonic Watcher IP camera provisioning and recording solution; and the Flussonic Cloud suite of ready-to-use tools for launching your streaming service.
Google Cloud
Sundar Pichai, CEO
The rise of Google Cloud CDN in the content delivery market along with its well-rounded suite of OTT tools should come as no surprise, and this year, the platform raised its media and entertainment profile even higher. With its configurable caching, last-mile optimization, extensive logging and metrics, and support for hybrid and multicloud architecture, the CDN seems well-positioned to remain a fixture of cloud-based content delivery for years to come.
Haivision
Mirko Wicha, Chairman, President, and CEO
Combine best-in-class encoders like the Makito X4 and the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol that Haivision invented, and you’ve got a low-latency combination that’s hard to beat. With next-gen 4K/UHD 5G contribution offerings and new cloud-based workflow management solutions debuting at IBC 2022, Haivision continues to impress.
More about Haivision
Harmonic
Patrick Harshman, President and CEO
Harmonic’s range of offerings for cloud video streaming and simplified broadcast workflows continues to grow, with its popular VOS360 cloud SaaS platform providing support for live sports streaming, FAST channel creation, targeted advertising at scale, and more. Harmonic’s video solutions are used by more than 5,000 media customers worldwide—including Bally Sports, Claro, Mola, Telstra, Telefónica, and TV5MONDE—processing half an exabyte of origin server traffic per year for millions of subscribers through leading service providers, broadcasters, and content owners.
More about Harmonic
Intertrust ExpressPlay
Talal G. Shamoon, CEO
The sponsor of Streaming Media’s Spring 2022 “Secure Streaming and Broadcast Workflows” research report—which revealed how converged security solutions with layered protection will become the industry norm—Intertrust ExpressPlay offers multi-DRM, watermarking, security, and offline DRM for premium and high-value OTT streaming and broadcast delivery.
More about Intertrust ExpressPlay
Kaltura
Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO
One of the world’s biggest video platforms, which went public in July 2021, Kaltura expanded its virtual events platform, Kaltura Events, this past May, adding key new capabilities, including brandable event templates and increased automation to further enhance its positioning in the rapidly expanding market for live and simulive virtual and hybrid events. Although Kaltura has had a bumpy 12 months, don’t count it out yet.
More about Kaltura
Lightcast
Andreas Kisslinger, CEO
In an interview with Tim Siglin at Streaming Media East 2022, CEO Andreas Kisslinger described Lightcast as “an end-to-end OTT provider enabling publishers to upload and transcode, store, and deliver all their content—on-demand audio, video, live events, linear streams—to all devices and screens.” He also explained one of the critical needs the company fills: “New publishers across all verticals sometimes struggle to find a good business plan around their OTT presence and their media distribution. We offer advice and also a toolbox with various revenue opportunities beyond the beaten path.” Well said.
More about Lightcast
2022 View from the Top with Lightcast
LiveSwitch
Brian Hamilton, CEO
Already well-established with its enterprise-grade live video streaming platform serving customers across numerous verticals such as telehealth, online banking, gaming, and AR, LiveSwitch has had a big year: It was selected by Adobe to “modernize” its virtual learning and webinar platform Adobe Connect; was chosen by leading public safety software provider ProPhoenix to power its live-streaming app for 911 callers, dispatchers, and first responders; and partnered with Shocap Entertainment and Epic Games for real-time, immersive, XR circus production and 3D gaming. Well played.
More about LiveSwitch
LiveU
Samuel Wasserman, CEO
Recently acclaimed by CNBC for “defining the industry it once disrupted,” LiveU made its name pioneering and supplying the key enabling technologies to drive and elevate citizen journalism, while also proving just as pivotal to the efforts of high-profile adopters like American Airlines and NASA, which continues to rely on LiveU’s “deliver anywhere” solutions for its most mission-critical field work.
More about LiveU
LTN Global
Yousef Javadi, Co-Founder, CEO, and President
LTN Global continues to bridge the gap between broadcast and streaming with its LTN Ecosystem and family of adaptable, scalable, workflow-simplifying global broadcast and OTT video solutions. The company is showing up in all sorts of cool places these days, including partnering with ESPN to stream the semis and finals of the 2022 Native American Basketball Invitational tournament, the first all-Native American youth tournament hosted on a major sports network.
More about LTN Global
Lumen
Jeffrey Storey, President and CEO
Telco-CDN supergroup Lumen is a Streaming Media 50 perennial that continues to expand its edge compute footprint, with peered network solutions that the company touts as meeting 97% of U.S. enterprise needs with 5 ms of latency or less.
MediaKind
Allen Broome, CEO
MediaKind is all about large-scale live streaming, devoting much of its attention over the last 2 years to enable the digital transition of one of America’s biggest sports leagues and connect it with younger viewers. MediaKind’s Engage solution, running on Azure, has been fundamental to the sports league’s project, helping to reduce the complexity and costs associated with transitioning its respective workflows to the cloud.
MediaMelon
Kumar Subramanian, CEO
MediaMelon’s SmartSight streaming intelligence platform consists of three components designed to optimize video service delivery: QoE, Ads, and QBR. Of the Ads component, CEO Kumar Subramanian told Streaming Media, “The reason people come to our platform is to get visibility on experience and be able to be informed on what they should do to improve engagement.”
Microsoft
Satya Nadella, CEO
Microsoft’s recently announced partnership with Netflix to provide the driving technology for the popular OTT service’s forthcoming ad-supported tier signaled fascinating market shifts going forward for the world of entertainment SVOD and AVOD and sparked endless speculation on what lies ahead for the (slightly) struggling OTT champ and the Redmond technology giant. Time will tell.
Mux
Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO
The provider of an API designed to get developers into live and VOD streaming with the tools to brand, customize, and scale their offerings, Mux has put particular emphasis on upping its data and analytics game in 2022, introducing Streaming Exports and Mux Data video views to provide real-time streaming of individual views as they happen.
Panopto
Tobi Hartmann, CEO
Industry veteran Chris Knowlton joined lecture-capture pioneer Panopto this spring as chief evangelist. He sat down with Streaming Media’s Tim Siglin at Streaming Media East and made a compelling case for the value of fully searchable video archives, especially in higher education since classrooms started flipping in earnest with the widespread shift to elearning and hybrid education in 2020. With a strong focus on the education market, Panopto continues to innovate and put powerful search features front and center.
Penthera
Michael Willner, CEO and Chairman
With a high-profile client list that includes Paramount+, Fox, and Showtime, SaaS company Penthera is all about the last mile, committed to solving critical QoE issues such as buffering and low video quality to ensure its OTT customers suffer minimal churn. Penthera’s recently launched PlayAssure seeks to keep viewers tuned in longer by building a more extensive real-time buffer on streams during video playback.
2022 View from the Top with Penthera
Phenix Real-Time Solutions
Roy Reichbach, CEO
Phenix partnered with Streaming Media on a 2022 survey, “The Business Value of Real-Time Streaming,” which is apropos for a company that carries “Real-Time Solutions” as part of its name. With a strong focus on sports in general and in-game betting in particular—two areas whose sine qua non is ultra-low (less than 1/2-second) latency—Phenix continues to drive engagement and higher revenues for its customers throughout the sports and betting worlds.
Read the 2022 Real-Time Streaming Business Value Report sponsored by Phenix
More about Phenix Real-Time Solutions
Quickplay
Andre Christensen, CEO
A Canada-based provider of managed services that power Tier 1 streaming providers, Quickplay—with the ink just drying on its rebrand from Firstlight Media—had more than a new name to reveal at IBC 2022, leveraging its Google Cloud collaboration (announced just a few months earlier at NAB) to showcase Google Cloud’s first streamlined FAST channels as well as AI/ML-powered churn prediction and subscriber retention capabilities that more than a few SVOD services hope might help stop (or at least anticipate) the bleeding, as churn becomes increasingly endemic throughout the subscription-based OTT market.
2022 View from the Top with Quickplay
Qwilt
Alon Maor, CEO
With headquarters in Israel and Redwood City, Calif., Qwilt maintains a global presence in cloud-based edge content delivery through partnerships with major service providers and a long-standing rep for top-quality streaming. In May 2022, Qwilt launched a new API-driven service for website content delivery, leveraging its existing open-caching tech and global network of service provider partners.
2022 View from the Top with Qwilt
Signiant
Margaret Craig, CEO
Signiant teamed up with Streaming Media this summer to deliver an enlightening survey, “Media and Broadcast File-Transfer Workflow Challenges,” one of many highlights in a year in which the FTP specialist launched a new media engine to enable search, preview, and more for Signiant SaaS customers with media housed in Signiant-connected storage. Meanwhile, Signiant’s multi-tenant Media Shuttle DAM/MAM companion remains an industry mainstay.
2022 View from the Top with Signiant
More about Signiant
SSIMWAVE
Abdul Rehman, Co-Founder, CEO, and CTO
Just before Streaming Media went to press came the blockbuster announcement that immersive cinema giant IMAX had acquired SSIMWAVE, citing SSIMWAVE's "revolutionary work at the intersection of human visual perception and image enhancement technology" and anticipating near-term gains in SaaS revenue and content partnerships, while setting their sights on a "new horizon in our ability to to deliver the best images for any creator, across every screen." We're happy to be the latest to extend our kudos to SSIMWAVE--whose video optimization and QA innovations have landed them on this list multiple times--in their new role as an IMAX subsidiary retaining their own brand identity and name.
2022 View from the Top with SSIMWAVE
More about SSIMWAVE
StackPath
Christopher (Kip) Turco, CEO
StackPath’s SP// CDN spotlights content protection, asset optimization, and robust customization tools among the features it offers to companies that are looking to build their own edge networks. This year found the leading-edge platform provider availing customers of new subscription levels in its Web Application Firewall (WAF), including improved threat-detection capabilities.
TAG Video Systems
Tomer Schechter, CEO
TAG’s client list for its software-based QoS monitoring solution reads like a who’s who of leading global media companies, with names like NBC, CBS, Ericsson, the BBC, Sony, WarnerMedia, and HBO. With feet firmly planted in both OTT and broadcast, the company also provides its solution to esports producers, supporting ultra-low-latency delivery, HD and UHD output, maximum asset utilization, and (of course) adaptable and user-customizable independent monitoring.
2022 View from the Top with TAG Video Systems
More about TAG Video Systems
Telestream
Dan Castles, CEO
Hardware, software, cloud, on-prem, live, VOD—Telestream does it all. And it does it well. The company can’t seem to stay out of the news, including the acquisition of VOD media processing specialist Encoding.com, the latest C2+ model to join the Lightspeed Live server family, and the introduction of the ARGUS next-gen centralized video-monitoring management platform.
More about Telestream
Tulix
George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President
A global content delivery company devoted to helping broadcasters of all sizes—fitness studios, houses of worship, and schools, as well as “traditional” broadcasters—get their video to their viewers, Tulix helped Streaming Media take the temperature of the industry earlier this year by sponsoring our biannual State of Streaming survey (keep an eye out for the Autumn edition of the survey coming this November at Streaming Media West).
More about Tulix
Vimeo
Anjali Sud, CEO
Determined to supply the industry’s most complete and forward-looking set of solutions for corporate and marketing streamers along with its long-standing, robust live-streaming and video management platform, Vimeo keeps rolling out cool new offerings like the Vimeo Experts certification, training, networking, and professional growth program that launched in February 2022 to help ambitious video creators up their game.
Vizrt Group
Michael Hallén, CEO
Norway-based Vizrt secures its spot on this list via its San Antonio-based subsidiary NewTek, whose NDI protocol has revolutionized the ways video gets captured, distributed, and edited. Among numerous NDI-related innovations unveiled this year was CaptureCast, an automated lecture-capture solution tailor-made for the burgeoning EDU market with its multi-input, multi-room recording and streaming designed to connect any classroom to the world at large via NDI without requiring a dedicated streaming op.
Wurl
Sean Doherty, CEO
The self-described “world leader” in powering streaming TV, Wurl also offers a CTV and OTT advertising platform. The company does indeed power much of the ongoing FAST insurgency in the M&E space. In late 2021, it introduced Global FAST Pass, a solution for FAST channels that counts 1,200–2,000 channels in its portfolio today, with clients such as A+E Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, TED, MotorTrend, and—most recently, at this writing—Canela, which launched Wurl-powered Spanish-language FAST channels in the U.S. and Latin America this August.
Zixi
Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO
Live video delivery acceleration has become video-over-IP pioneer Zixi’s primary stock in trade, exemplified today by its Software-Defined Video Platform (SVDP), a versatile solution for delivering live video using any protocol, over any network, to any destination. The latest enhancements to SVDP include optimized live-event scheduling and operational management.
More about Zixi
Zoom
Eric S. Yuan, Founder and CEO
When the world went remote, Zoom completely revolutionized the world of videoconferencing and collaboration, leaving established players like Skype, Google, and Microsoft in the dust. With the 2021 launch of Zoom Events, the company angled for a chunk of the ever-expanding virtual events market, and although the platform remains a work in progress at this writing, I wouldn’t count it out.
Zype
Ed Laczynski, CEO
With a business built on providing all-purpose video management and distribution infrastructure, in April 2022, Zype rolled out the second generation of its Apps Creator platform for building high-quality, no-code OTT streaming apps. This latest release features flexible monetization models, support for third-party subscriber management platforms like Cleeng and Stripe, multilingual support, and, of course, deep integration with Zype’s own Streaming Platform, CMS, and CRM.
More about Zype
Related Articles
Want to make sure your company is considered for our annual list of the most important, innovative, and interesting companies in the online video space? Read on, and send in your nominations by 11:59pm ET on August 1.
18 Jul 2022
Five solution areas are key for media and entertainment companies: content production, media supply chain & archive, broadcast, D2C & streaming, and data science and analytics
12 Oct 2021
Elevating the consumer experience to the highest-level possible requires deep insight into quality, metrics and issues; data that was previously beyond the reach of operators. Thanks to TAG's Realtime Media Platform, however, that data is now accessible.
12 Oct 2021
Dacast is expanding its highly scalable infrastructure to provide multi-CDN delivery to help deliver high-quality content to viewers worldwide, including in China.
12 Oct 2021
Content will always be king, but user experience—from personalized streams to personalized advertising—is becoming nearly as important in attracting and retaining viewers
12 Oct 2021
Qwilt is scaling fast, well on the way to reaching 200Tbps global capacity with its Open Edge Cloud, based on Open Caching, and customers like BT, Verizon, TIM Brazil, and Telecom Argentina are embracing the new content delivery model
12 Oct 2021
Viewers have shown that they have huge appetites for content diversity. Success in delivery in the direct-to-consumer environment means being able to consistently meet viewer experience targets so that viewers keep tuning in and your business runs profitably.
12 Oct 2021
Software-defined and virtualized workflows provide a degree of responsiveness that is impossible to replicate in any other manner. For that reason, we are seeing more and more large-scale media enterprises pivot towards increasingly end-to-end cloud-based workflows.
12 Oct 2021
Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) is the cure for subscription fatigue, and Amagi is just what the doctor ordered
12 Oct 2021
Security is becoming multi-dimensional. The gold standard of DRM is now frequently used in conjunction with watermarking, geo-fencing, etc. to offer a fuller envelope of glass-to-glass protection, a trend that likely will accelerate as integration standards become normalized and costs are driven down by robust, cloud-based service options.
12 Oct 2021
This last year, video became a crucial component of every major business across the world, and even as things return to normal, development teams need to find easy, scalable, and rapidly deployable solutions.
12 Oct 2021
The chatter around whether or not WebRTC can scale should now be less about "can" it scale, but rather can "your" company make it scale? At Phenix the answer is a resounding yes.
12 Oct 2021
Live linear channels have grown in number, as has the video quality they are delivering. And advances in hardware and software have reduced the cost of launching channels significantly.
12 Oct 2021
Due to the growth in scope, frequency, and severity of cyberthreats, today's media and entertainment industry needs more security, not less. This can present a difficult choice for some companies—compromise your creative vision, or lower your security standards? We believe you don't need to sacrifice innovation for security—you can have both.
12 Oct 2021
When the pandemic shut down schools, doctor's offices, retail, and concert and sports venues, video stepped in to keep teaching, patient care, business, and entertainment going. These solutions providers rose to the challenge, and in this year's View from the Top, they share their visions for the future.
12 Oct 2021
Our annual Streaming Media 50 rounds up the most important, most interesting, and most innovative solutions providers in online video. You'll find names both familiar and unfamiliar here, as newer entrants join market veterans. So who made the list? Read on ...
07 Oct 2021
Who made our annual list of the most important, most innovative, and just plain most interesting companies in the online video space? Read on ...
10 Aug 2020
Our exclusive industry-defining list is back for 2019. Here are the 50 companies every Streaming Media reader must know, the ones leading us into the future. These are the most important, innovative, and interesting companies in the online video universe.
09 Aug 2019
Our industry-defining list takes a slightly new format for 2018. Here are the 50 most important companies in the online video industry, the ones leading us into the future. Making it onto the list is now even more of a challenge, as it should be.
10 Oct 2018