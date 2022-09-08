Real-Time Streaming Business Value Report Launched

Several months ago, Streaming Media and Help Me Stream Research Foundation launched a survey assessing the business value of real-time streaming. This survey, which expanded on a recent Streaming Media Sourcebook article titled The State of Real-Time Streaming was taken by several hundred respondents from across the global streaming media industry. Today we launch a report highlighting those findings, titled The Business Value of Real-Time Streaming and available for download here.

Rather than focusing primarily on the technical aspects of real-time streaming—for The Business Value of Real-Time Streaming purposes of the survey we revised the definition of real-time streaming to include “device-synchronized delivery to hundreds of thousands of viewers at less than 500 milliseconds per user”—the survey instead guided respondents through a series of questions around business use cases.

Together with the survey sponsor, Phenix Real-Time Solutions, we analyzed the responses to look for key takeaways.

One that stood out, as a sign of a maturing real-time streaming market, was the fact that innovative uses are no longer limited to sporting events.

Respondents detailed new opportunities that real-time streaming offers, with one noting that “Real-time streaming is for different applications and experiences than sit-back CTV.” Several of those innovative uses are noted in the report.

We also noticed an upward trend in real-time streaming interest in a particular subgroup of respondents. In face, respondents whose organizations had both higher-end revenues and higher-end live viewership (see the report for the exact dollar and viewer breakdown) were much more likely to find real-time streaming both viable and attractive.

This same group also leaned in to micro-wagering options, a significant juxtaposition to an overall lack of interest in that revenue stream. This is, perhaps, not surprising, as many of these respondents with higher revenues indicated a broadcast heritage within their organization.

The survey also has a higher number of respondents indicating above-average concurrent viewership, a hallmark of any live-event opportunity, and yet our analysis didn’t yield definitive results on whether these respondents were using synchronized real-time streaming or merely using semi-lower-latency HTTP-based delivery protocols.

To drive that point home, many respondents also shared compelling stories about the negative effect of live-streaming delays while watching live sports online.

Finally, several respondents noted that they can offer multiple revenue streams through the use of real-time streaming.

“We offer fan personalisation of multiple feeds of audio and video,” said one respondent, adding “we also provide advanced features like live game data and analytics, social media integration, betting and other monetisation possibilities.”

Download your copy of the survey today.

