Signiant: A View from the Top

Today, there is far more complexity across the entire media supply chain. An expanding remote workforce, more cameras, higher resolutions, more partners, more versions, etc., add complexity to securely transport and manage file-based content. How prepared organizations are to adapt quickly in this complex and fast-changing environment is key to success.

The cloud-native Signiant Platform connects more than 50,000 media companies worldwide and moves petabytes of high-value content every day, to and from locations everywhere around the globe. We offer the best service for secure, fast and reliable large file transfers between people and systems, to and from the cloud, for the media and entertainment industry, no matter the size or needs — or the complexity — of your business. Our massive global footprint and unique architecture have created a foundation for innovations that extend well beyond file transfer.

It’s not just about the speed of file movement that is mission-critical, the speed of business is the primary concern. With the recent addition of Media Engine built into the Signiant Platform, customers can now easily search, preview and take action on media assets across all their Signiant-connected storage. There’s nothing to install and no need to move or ingest content. Signiant makes it easy to find that content and get it quickly where it needs to go.

With distributed teams, complex storage environments and growing supply chains, the industry needs tools that make it easy to work with anyone, anywhere. That is why the industry chooses Signiant — because media happens everywhere.

Signiant

One Hartwell Place

Lexington, MA 02421

USA

signiant.com

@Signiant

This article is Sponsored Content

