Take the Content and Revenue Protection Trends 2021 Survey

Are content owners as concerned with piracy and its impact on revenue as they once were? That’s the latest topic Streaming Media is exploring, and we need your help to understand the overall revenue loss due to piracy, technical issues, and other factors.

Crafted by the team at Help Me Stream Research Foundation in conjunction with Unisphere Research and a survey sponsor, the Content and Revenue Protection Trends 2021 survey asks numerous questions about revenue protection, beyond just content protection.

First and foremost, the survey gauges the current state of content protection, to understand approaches organizations take to protect revenue, whether they distribute their own content or use an online video streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY

For instance, one question asks: "What percentage of your online video revenue is lost to piracy?"

Beyond piracy, though, we're interested in how organizations protect online video revenues. We've all heard horror stories of online pay-per-view events having to refund event ticket prices due to technical issues other than the actual streaming portion, such as authentication server issues.

As such, the survey also probes into areas of lost revenue that go beyond the typical digital rights management (DRM) issues with questions about other forms of revenue loss.

In addition, there are several survey questions for those who may not work for an organization that makes a portion of its revenue from online video.

The survey asks about personal viewing trends as well as potential features that respondents would like to see when it comes to ease of viewing content in the way that they want and when they want.

In other words, as a consumer of online video content, this is your chance to let your voice be heard about the future of DRM and how it impacts your personal online video consumption choices.

So please take the survey! Respondents who complete the survey and provide their email address will be registered for a random drawing for a $500 (USD) Amazon gift card. The survey closes August 16, and we'll present the results during a Streaming Media Connect keynote on August 23.

