Lightcast.com: A View from the Top

OTT Goes Everywhere

OTT, the new synonym for “media on every screen,” saturates all industries and produces a seemingly endless amount of new business applications. Long gone are the days when OTT publishing was a necessity only to entertainment publishers who seek to maximize visibility and audience growth in order to monetize eyeballs with advertising or subscription sales.

OTT is the new normal for every type of entity which produces media content. The demand spans across all industries, businesses of all types, not-for-profit organizations, schools, universities, vloggers, YouTubers and influencers, event organizers, event venues, municipal government entities, and beyond. It may not always be called “OTT,” but it always?means distribution automation to all screens and devices, app stores, and platforms.

Lightcast.com has had the privilege of developing one of the most user-friendly OTT management and automation Platform as a Service (PaaS) platforms, used by virtually every imaginable organization and entity type, industry and use-case. And little did we know when we first started out how many use cases would be found for our services. New customers are always showing us new ways to use our services, new use cases, and new workflows they invented using Lightcast.com’s services. This is one of the most rewarding parts of our business and we are grateful to be a user-friendly end-to-end OTT provider.

I predict that this trend will continue in 2023 and beyond, and that we will continue to be surprised by new use cases invented by our customers. Cheers to an accelerated growth for years to come!

