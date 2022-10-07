Bitcentral: A View from the Top

At the beginning of 2022, Bitcentral, acquired Powr.tv, the leading OTT video publishing platform. Powr’s solution had already launched 200+ streaming media applications that enabled customers to increase audience reach and deliver video content across major media platforms, including Apple, Google, Roku, and Amazon.

We believed that integrating Powr with our next-generation video management and distribution platform, FUEL, would be the powerful combination that media companies have been looking for in a streaming platform.

Today, FUEL+Powr delivers a unified workflow that simplifies video management, streaming, consumer application experience, and distribution for broadcasters, publishers, and media companies.

FUEL+Powr offers:

Broadcast-quality live streaming

Dynamic playlisting for linear channels

Flexible monetization models (AVOD/SVOD/TVOD/Hybrid/Coupons/Gifting)

Live chat/watch party features generating real-time viewer engagement

Syndication and FAST channel distribution

Thriving video content communities describe FUEL+Powr as simple, easy to deploy, manage, maintain, and best at supporting their business monetization model. It enables unique functionality for building their business quickly and effectively.

Recently, we introduced Live Guide To-Go™, a turnkey EPG channel management solution for building linear TV experiences into current user interfaces using a simple SDK across web, mobile, and CTV. If you want to add an EPG, this product is for you.

The next two years for Bitcentral will be very exciting as we continue on our mission to empower visual storytellers to captivate their audience in an unforgettable way. Watch us make our mark on the future of storytelling, and the new era of multi-distribution in digital video streaming.

