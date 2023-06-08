Streaming Media’s Trendsetting Products and Services of 2023

The streaming market has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, even account­ing for the transitory M&E, esports, and videoconferencing boom of the first months of the pandemic in 2020; the total collapse of the live-event market through the middle and later months of 2020; the various market corrections that followed; and the surprising (to many) shifts away from a subscription-driven OTT world to a greater balance between SVOD and AVOD and the striking growth of FAST. A recent streaming industry survey from Adtaxi reports that 205 million U.S. adults are consuming content via streaming TV, including 91 million cord-cutters. In addition, more than half of all TV viewing is happening digitally, with 96% of adults reporting streaming access and 87% saying they use streaming services weekly. Meanwhile, even with the aforementioned transition to a more advertising-driven M&E market, subscription-based streaming continues to grow, according to survey data unveiled in early May by Juniper Research. The global subscriptions market, the company reports, is poised to grow by 81% over the next 3 years, reaching a projected worldwide value of $599 billion by 2026. The New Normal we imagined taking shape in 2020 hasn’t entirely come to pass, with the expectation of streaming-fueled remote work and remote production continuing to buoy the enterprise market and event world and hybrid events becoming de rigueur. But if the rush to remote didn’t stick, the migration to cloud-based infrastructure and workflows continues apace, even as many of those who are leveraging the cloud still cling tightly to the on-prem elements of their workflows that serve them well. Meanwhile, in the world of live streaming, the most pressing question for every workflow element, tool, service, and strategy remains: Will it scale? It takes tremendous technological innovation across a wide range of categories to meet the demands of high-quality, reliable, and secure streaming delivery—be it live, on-demand, or live-to-on-demand. Somewhere among the array of tech companies serving the industry is someone offering the right tool (or service) for every job. And if it’s not out yet, they’re working on it. Seeing the forest for the trees is a challenge in a fast-changing industry, as is identifying prevailing industry trends amid the constant barrage of product announcements and cyclical technology updates that keep the industry moving. This was certainly the case when wandering the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall at NAB 2023, which was packed to the gills with streaming-related technology vendors touting innovative new products. But, often, it’s the products and services that make and define the industry trends when they signal true innovation and catch on with discerning streaming professionals who know when a product or service not only works or serves their immediate needs, but makes workflows more efficient, enables new approaches, and helps move the industry forward. Streaming Media’s Trendsetting Products and Services of 2023 meet and even exceed those lofty standards. Agora agora.io Interactive Live Streaming SDK—Agora’s fully customizable SDK drives engagement in any virtual space, with voice calling, video calling, interactive live streaming, broadcast streaming, real-time messaging, chat, and an interactive whiteboard, as well as extensions to add real-time functionality quickly. Ai-Media ai-media.tv LEXI 3.0 Automatic Captioning Solution—The world’s most advanced captioning solution, including AI-powered topic models, enhanced error recognition, intelligent caption placement, and perfectly synchronized captions READ MORE ABOUT FEATURED PRODUCT LEXI 3.0

AJA

aja.com

BRIDGE LIVE—A broadcast-quality, low-latency turnkey system for REMI, synchronous multichannel video contribution, remote collaboration, direct-to-audience streaming, and multi-bitrate/format delivery

Amagi

amagi.com

Amagi CLOUDPORT—Amagi CLOUDPORT allows you to manage and deliver rich content on automated playout channels. It leverages the latest cloud technology to bring you extensive functionality and reliability so you can increase revenue while reducing costs.

AMD

amd.com

AMD Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator—An ASIC-based video processing unit powers the AMD Alveo MA35D Media Accelerator to maximize streaming density per card. The architecture is custom-built for the area-, power-, and cost-per-channel to deliver outstanding economics for high-volume streaming.

Ateliere

ateliere.com

Ateliere Connect—A cloud-native media supply chain solution that helps media companies of all sizes manage and deliver their video content to multiple endpoints, with 75%–90% fewer storage costs, native component-based workflows, and simplified recipe-based packaging and delivery

AWS

aws.amazon.com

Amazon EC2—Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) offers more than 600 instances and a choice of the latest processor, storage, networking, operating system, and purchase model to help best match workload needs. It is the first primary cloud provider that supports Intel, AMD, and Arm processors; the only cloud with on-demand EC2 Mac instances; and the only cloud with 400Gbps Ethernet networking.

BirdDog

birddog.tv

Flex 4K Family—This series is delivered over a single Ethernet cable, with three models to choose from, including all of the BirdDog features, such as Tally, Audio Intercom, Video, Audio, PTZ Control, and Power.

Bitcentral

bitcentral.com

ViewNexa (formerly FUEL+Powr)—ViewNexa provides a unified and simplified workflow, leading to increased ROI by enabling end-to-end video workflow, lowering engineering integration and content hosting costs, and improving time to market with streamlined video management, streaming, consumer application experience, and distribution for broadcasters, publishers, and media companies.

Bitmovin

bitmovin.com

Next-Generation VOD Encoder—The Next-Generation VOD Encoder is a multi-codec streaming encoder, now with , along with per-title and per-shot optimizations and 8K and multi-HDR support, allowing the option to create new revenue streams with content tiers such as premium and.

Blackmagic Design

blackmagicdesign.com

ATEM Television Studio HD8—The ATEM Television Studio HD8 is a new family of all-in-one live production switchers that combine broadcast features with extreme portability. These new switchers have broadcast-grade control panels with advanced features such as streaming and recording. There is also an ISO model that can record all video inputs and can connect to up to eight remote cameras. These new switchers also support live streaming, talkback, and optional internal storage.

BuyDRM

buydrm.com

KeyOS MultiKey Service—This key management API for content encryption can be integrated directly using BuyDRM’s CPIX specification for in-house or custom implementations or through pre-existing integration with one of the company’s many encoding or streaming server partners. It supports the Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine, and Microsoft PlayReady DRMs and provides studio-approved DRM for HLS and DASH-formatted streaming media.

ByteNite

bytenite.com

Video Encoding Platform—With the ability to encode in 1 hour and 3 minutes, ByteNite’s Video Encoding Platform includes integration with GCS and S3; flexible encoding parameter configuration; simple job submission, management, and review; and support for H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9, and LCEVC.

Castr

castr.com

Castr for Live TV—Castr for Live TV includes worldwide servers for ultra-low latency, the ability to stream to 30-plus websites, multiple ingests (RTMP, RTSP, HLS, MPEG-TS), and SRT support. It lets you record streams to the cloud and transform live streams into on-demand videos.

Conviva

conviva.com

Experience Insights—A fully comprehensive and user-friendly streaming analytics platform that optimizes viewer experience based on user preferences; lowered operational costs via single glass pane; and faster resolution of issues via automated detection, diagnostics, and root cause analysis, which leads to increased viewer engagemen.

Digital Element

digitalelement.com

IP Geolocation—Uncovers many actionable insights, including connection types, proxies, and demographic data that can be used for diverse applications such as fraud and security, legal compliance, online advertising, network routing, and localized content.

Digital Harmonic

digitalharmonic.com

Keyframe—A cross-platform software library that easily integrates into any video workflow, Keyframe significantly increases video stream quality while reducing bandwidth 20%–80%. It features zero degradation for the end user by employing proprietary algorithms to allow a customer’s encoders to dramatically reduce bitrates.

Dolby

dolby.io

Real-time Streaming—Providing a WebRTC-based real-time CDN for large-scale, real-time streaming, this solution is easy to use, fast, and highly scalable, with no special plugins or protocols needed. It delivers true, real-time video streaming to hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers worldwide with less than 500 milliseconds of latency. In February 2022, Dolby purchased real-time streaming provider Millicast and integrated Real-time Streaming into Dolby.io’s Communications and Media APIs.

DVEO

dveo.com

Playserver II—This broadcast-quality, real-time, 1 RU, one-to-four channel, highly automated playout server offers real-time scheduling with switching between live and local origination. In addition, it supports real-time ad, CG, graphics, text, and logo insertion scheduling for splices, overlays, or surround video with ads, graphics, logos, slates, or text anywhere on the live or local stream. Playserver II was designed for broadcasters that lease out their sub-channels but run HD-SDI infrastructure. It includes full support for SCTE 35 ad triggers.

EdgeNext

edgenext.com

Unified Global Edge Cloud Platform—Relying on its distributed global edge cloud network, EdgeNext has developed a high-availability, high-concurrency, low-latency, and easy-to-access video platform for live-streaming services, all of which are enabled from an integrated live-streaming solution. The platform fully integrates live-stream recording, media processing, content distribution, and data analysis.

Edgio

edg.io

Global CDN—This network offers 300-plus points of presence, with more than 250Tbps of capacity to ensure that your streams and software are delivered quickly to users worldwide. More than 7,000 global interconnections to last-mile networks make sure your customers are getting their content via the most optimized routes. This CDN is ranked number one or number two globally (and in most regions) for fast response times. Users can replicate, move, and store data for optimal delivery performance with industry-standard file transfer protocols and simple web services.

Eluvio

eluv.io

Content Fabric—A novel utility blockchain network for any content, with decentralized streaming, distribution, and storage, Content Fabric is just-in-time, programmable, hyper-efficient, and sustainable. In addition, it is 50 times more efficient and up to 80% less costly than clouds and CDNs and is tamper-free on chain ownership, versioning, and access control.

Encompass

encompass.tv

Altitude Media Cloud—Explicitly designed for broadcast-quality media processing, Altitude Media Cloud provides a high-performance, flexible, and scalable platform for channel aggregation, archive storage, playout, and VOD processing. Altitude Media Cloud is an easy button for managing and leveraging content without the headache of building and maintaining a back-end technical framework. It scales to match your needs at a speed that would be difficult to do internally.

Endeavor Streaming

endeavorstreaming.com

Streaming Platform—A fully integrated and end-to-end streaming platform focused on empowering brands, content creators, and rightsholders to deliver high-quality and engaging user experiences to their audiences globally and at scale. It offers a suite of monetization capabilities that serves as a blueprint to build your future as a profitable and sustainable streaming business.

Evergent

evergent.com

Customer 360 Monetization Platform—From customer number one to 1 million, you can get to know each on a granular level with Customer 360 by connecting data across business departments, with a complete customer view, agile customer support, and complete solution architecture.

EZDRM

ezdrm.com

Universal Complete—The EZDRM Universal Complete DRM solution combines and upgrades DRM-as-a-service offerings to provide security for Common Media Application Format (CMAF)-based streaming video services. Using CMAF prepares streaming services for the future and optimizes the delivery experience from technical and consumer viewpoints.

FASTchannels.tv

fastchannels.tv

FAST Linear SSAI Channel Creation—FASTchannels.tv has taken a unique approach in the creation of its FAST SSAI channels by automating the channel-creation process. As a result, it can create a new channel within 25 days, facilitating rapid deployment and delivery to third-party/OTT platforms and allowing monetization to begin immediately. FASTchannels.tv follows industry standards to avoid proprietary technology, which further enables easy integration with others in the SSAI ecosystem, like AWS Elemental MediaTailor, SpringServe, AWS CloudFront, SpotX, Publica, etc.

Fortinet

fortinet.com

Fortinet Security Fabric—This is the industry’s highest-performing cybersecurity mesh platform, powered by FortiOS. It spans the extended digital attack surface and cycle, enabling self-healing security and networking to protect devices, data, and applications, along with bringing together the concepts of convergence and consolidation to provide comprehensive, real-time cybersecurity protection.

Frequency

frequency.com

Complete Linear Studio in the Cloud—Create and operate 24x7 broadcast-quality channels with tools that are as simple to use as the ones you use every day. With real-time alerts and notifications, you can monitor stream health and quality and manage your channels’ distribution lifecycle. In addition, you can review content for quality, verify captions and thumbnails, edit metadata, run ad detection utilities, plus much more.

Furtree Systems

furtreesystems.com

Nimble Streamer—A software streaming server, Nimble Streamer can act as an origin server as well as an efficient computing edge solution. It is a powerful and flexible streaming server that supports a wide range of protocols and formats, including SRT, RTMP, NDI, WebRTC, HLS, RTSP, and others. It also provides a full range of features for streaming live and VOD, including adaptive bitrate streaming, DRM encryption, access control, and more. Cost-effective, high-performance, efficient processing and minimal resource consumption along with flexible pricing options deliver high ROI.

Haivision

haivision.com

Makito X4 Video Encoder—The ultra-low latency Makito X4 video encoder provides the quality, flexibility, and reliability needed for the most demanding live video transport applications leveraging SDI or SMPTE ST 2110. Highly portable, extremely secure, and field-proven by thousands of users worldwide, Makito video encoders are available in a wide variety of configuration options, making them suitable for use anywhere latency matters—in broadcast, enterprise, government, and defense.

Harmonic

harmonicinc.com

VOS360 Video SaaS Platform—This platform takes even the most complex workflow and abstracts it to a simple layer with guaranteed reliability. You can receive content at the source, uplink to the cloud, insert and personalize the content, and then distribute it to your viewer’s screen. In addition, you can improve your viewer’s experience with reduced latency and exceptional encoding efficiency and reduce the average bandwidth by 50% with EyeQ content-aware encoding and the latest developments in AI.

IBM Watson Media

ibm.com/watson

Enterprise Video Platform and CMS—A CMS for live streaming, VOD, and corporate communication through internal video delivery. It includes enterprise security features, an accessible HTML5 video player, AI-driven enterprise video, and more.

Interra Systems

interrasystems.com

BATON—The leading machine learning and AI-enabled automated QC platform, BATON provides comprehensive quality and compliance checks for VOD content, in the cloud/on-prem, for linear and streaming workflows. BATON is a hybrid QC solution that implements organizational QC policy to support a combination of automated and manual QC checks. The result is a well-integrated and efficient broadcast workflow. It is used by global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and postproduction markets and archiving companies working with file-based content.

Intertrust ExpressPlay

expressplay.com

ExpressPlay DRM—A cloud-based DRM service enabling secure, low-latency streaming with a global footprint and proven scalability. The ExpressPlay multi-DRM service supports all major DRM systems: Apple FairPlay Streaming, Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady, and the long-established Marlin specification. It is a cost-effective solution that scales to protect millions of concurrent global viewers for major live events.

JW Player

jwplayer.com

Live and VOD Streaming—These award-winning live-streaming solutions that are designed for scale offer broadcast-grade 24/7 instant live events and comprehensive live-to-VOD and catch-up services so you can connect and engage deeper with global audiences. These solutions allow you to deliver the highest-quality broadcasts to global audiences at massive scale, with deployment and management custom fit to your unique needs.

Kiloview

kiloview.com

Kiloview E3—Kiloview E3 is a new generation of video encoder that builds on the capabilities of Kiloview’s original encoder models with new features of video input and loop through with HDMI up to 4K p30 and 3G-SDI up to 1080p60, encoding both HDMI and 3G-SDI video by H.265 and H.264 simultaneously or either of the sources or a mix video from both video sources with multi-protocols, including NDI|HX2/NDI|HX3/SRT/RTMP/RTSP/UDP/HLS for either live production, postproduction, remote transmission, live streaming, or recording in different industries. With an up-to-date chipset and HEVC technology, it supports streaming to 16 destinations with adjustable bitrate up to 100Mbps simultaneously.

Lightcast

lightcast.com

Lightcast MEDIA CLOUD—The Lightcast MEDIA CLOUD is an advanced OVP and CDN. Its user-friendly Media Management System and a high-end transcoding service for instant multi-platform delivery allow publishers to maximize their viewership growth.

LiveSwitch

liveswitch.io

LiveSwitch SDK—This solution allows you to provide crystal-clear voice chat inside your web, mobile, and native apps for more efficient communication; send and receive chat messages inside your streaming app’s signaling system to simplify collaboration; and share all kinds of rich data inside your live-stream session, such as biometric data and shared whiteboards. In addition, LiveSwitch offers an on-prem solution that delivers unrivaled security. With the Flexible Media Pipeline, you can “intercept” the audio/video stream and process it as it goes to/from the device streaming it.

LiveU

liveu.tv

LU800—The first multicamera production-level field unit for live news and sports coverage, the LU800 delivers mission-critical transmission for global news-gathering and live productions in native 5G. As reliable as satellite/fiber, the LU800 offers a highly cost-effective solution for complex remote productions.

LTN Global

ltnglobal.com

LTN Ecosystem—The LTN Ecosystem makes content more valuable and relevant for media companies, distributors, and global audiences. From creation and acquisition through monetization and delivery, it connects the world with transformative video experiences using full-time and event-based workflows; acquisition, contribution, and distribution workflows; and production, ad-enablement, and repurposing workflows.

Magewell

magewell.com

USB Fusion—USB Fusion is a multi-input USB video-capture device with integrated source switching and layout control. Offering two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input, USB Fusion can switch between sources or combine two inputs simultaneously into one output (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) for capturing into popular software via its USB 3.0 interface.

MainStreaming

mainstreaming.tv

Intelligent Media Delivery Platform (iMDP)—iMDP is designed for video streaming distribution with sustainability in mind. It is a single integrated platform based on proprietary technologies and provides broadcast-like premium QoE. Its features optimize resources and maximize the ROI, while providing full transparency and control over the entire streaming workflow, from the point of ingest to delivery to viewers.

Matrox Video

matrox.com/video

Monarch EDGE—The contribution encoding capabilities of the Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder pair provide broadcasters with a means to easily integrate additional or complimentary backhaul feeds or redundant contribution channels of their primary feeds. These small-footprint, low-power appliances deliver quad-channel broadcast quality with 4:2:2 10-bit HD streams. The Monarch EDGE encoder has enough encoding horsepower to simultaneously generate low-bitrate 4:2:0 proxy streams for each input, which can be monitored by any device on the network.

Media Excel

mediaexcel.com

HERO 4K—This encoder opens the next level of video experiences for customers of premium broadcast, cable and satellite, mobile, and OTT/TVE services. HERO 4K meets and exceeds the rigorous demands required for UHD/HEVC elevated processing power, using reduced bandwidth transport capacity while providing superior 4K video quality and 60 fps motion fluency. For both Live and File workflows, at the data center or in the cloud, HERO 4K provides production-ready 4K HEVC that is standards-compliant and field-proven.

MediaKind

mediakind.com

MK Engage—This DTC video streaming engine delivers high-quality video at scale while simplifying streaming service management. MK Engage provides a comprehensive solution for independent content owners, sports leagues, and broadcasters that are looking to distribute their video in the most convenient way possible, while also giving them access to powerful APIs and player SDKs so that they can easily deliver high-quality video to any web, mobile, or connected TV application.

MediaPlatform

mediaplatform.com

MediaPlatform Broadcaster—A platform built exclusively for the unique requirements of business broadcasting. Similar to TV, businesses make significant investments in their broadcasts, and they expect an ROI. Unlike with consumer platforms, businesses don’t hope the right people have viewed; they expect to know. And unlike with meeting platforms, businesses expect to understand how their audiences reacted to the news they’ve shared so they can respond, and invest, accordingly. MediaPlatform Broadcaster delivers these assurances, as well as new formats that make every broadcast entertaining and interactive.

Microsoft

microsoft.com

Azure Media Services—This solution allows you to use high-definition video encoding and streaming services to reach your audiences on the devices they use and enhance content discoverability and performance with AI, all while helping to protect your content with DRM. Azure Media Services offers a multi-channel pipeline that orchestrates video and audio analysis and incorporates cues into a single timeline. There is a web interface for easy evaluation and integration, plus easy-to-use web widgets and REST APIs, intuitive customization and management features, and compliance with regulations, including HIPAA, ISO 27001-27018, FedRAMP, HITRUST, and PCI.

Mobii

mobii.com

Microblock-Enabled Encoders—Encode, store, and live stream CMAF video at scale from anywhere to everywhere at ultra-low latency while leveraging your existing workflows. Broadcasters and OTT platforms can utilize microblock technology, in a low-friction manner, to transform their existing value offering where data and video combine to create immersive experiences.

Muvi

muvi.com

Muvi Live—With Muvi Live, you can launch and run 24/7 live streams instantly from cameras or feeds, protect them with DRM, and keep viewers engaged with DVR, live chat, and video cards. In addition, there is a do-it-yourself setup for launching your live streams instantly with no coding. You can embed live streams on your website or use APIs and SDKs to build live experiences to your apps, and you can also secure your live streams with an all-in-one DRM-enabled streaming platform.

Mux

mux.com

Mux Video—Mux solves the hard problems software teams face when building video, whether it’s a live-streaming platform, video chat, or on-demand video catalog. Businesses use Mux to launch video features in days, customize the player experience, and monitor video streaming performance, all while scaling seamlessly to the world’s largest audiences.

NETINT

netint.com

T408 Video Transcoder—T408 is a U.2 form-factor video transcoder containing a single Codensity G4 ASIC. Operating in x86 and Arm-based servers, T408 enables video streaming services and platforms to move from software to hardware in the data center to power real-time video applications at a TCO that is 10x less than CPU-based solutions. It features high-density real-time UHD video transcoding, software integration with FFmpeg and GStreamer library support, integration into enterprise-class NVMe servers, and high power efficiency.

Osprey Video

ospreyvideo.com

Talon 4K-SC Hardware Encoder—This 4K encoder features 12G-SDI, 10-bit 4:2:2, 4096 x 2160p60, status display, 16 audio channels via SDI, eight audio channels via HDMI, and H.265 HEVC and H.264 AVC encoding.

PallyCon

pallycon.com

Multi-DRM—PallyCon provides a cloud-based multi-DRM license service, content packaging, and an SDK to help you quickly and easily apply content security. It features a cloud-based SaaS built on AWS, high performance and reliability through multi-region service, pre-integrated forensic watermarking, and a high level of content security for your web-based content service. It can also be easily integrated with various HTML5 web players, and it supports Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL).

Penthera

penthera.com

2nd Look—2nd Look enables advertisers to increase AVOD-generated revenue using SSAI. With 2nd Look, you can offer pods individually right before the ad break occurs. This enables programmatic systems to bid on ad pods one at a time, with better information about their win/loss performance on previous pods. This increases the number of bidders for each individual pod and results in increased fill and CPM through competition.

Phenix Real-Time Solutions

phenixrts.com

Real-Time Video Delivery Platform—Phenix lets you expand your reach and improve engagement with broadcast-quality video delivery to global audiences. Through a unique combination of industry standards and patented technology, Phenix is able to deliver broadcast-quality video with less than a half-second from camera to viewer.

Pronology

pronology.com

StreamFile Core—This cross-platform, web-based software application for large teams enables them to receive IP video protocols and encode them into editor-friendly formats, such as ProRes, DNx, XDCAM, and H.264. It integrates support for both NewTek’s NDI and Haivision’s SRT protocols, thereby delivering added IP and streaming capabilities.

PTZOptics

ptzoptics.com

Move 4K—The latest PTZ camera from PTZOptics, the Move 4K features auto-tracking for a more intelligent video production workflow. The Move 4K is capable of 4K at 60 fps (1080p at 60 fps over SDI), future-proofing your technology investment while still accommodating HD and full HD video resolution equipment. It offers high performance in low-light scenarios, PoE+ capabilities, and a built-in tally light.

Quickplay

quickplay.com

Video CMS—Quickplay’s end-to-end platform is powered by a Video CMS that enhances viewers’ discovery of content with relevant and personalized experiences. It provides editorial tools and actionable data insights to cultivate engagement and drive monetization.

Qwilt

qwilt.com

Media Delivery—Qwilt’s Media Delivery solution taps directly into each viewer’s service provider network to offer an unmatched user experience. This next-generation CDN delivers superior quality and more capacity. By creating a federated, global CDN, Media Delivery eliminates the need for publishers to negotiate individual relationships with ISPs. Its features include Carrier-grade, in-ISP network delivery; deep partnerships with ISPs that offer better performance and cost; and technology based on Streaming Video Technology Alliance’s Open Caching specifications.

Recurly

recurly.com

Subscription Management Platform—This platform allows users to manage subscribers at scale and to gain a complete view of subscribers and subscriptions and manage them with ease through integrated subscription and communications tools that simplify complexity and accelerate growth. Users can capture their share of the market and drive growth faster with cohesive subscriber management, automated communications, and flexible plan configuration.

Resi

resi.io

Studio—This platform’s brand-new UI not only gives the Resi back end a facelift, but also makes managing your content easier than ever. With Studio, it’s simple to find the features you need to make your digital experience the best it can be. In addition, Studio offers Content Library, a VOD service that allows you to store, organize, and share your archived video content with your audience. Viewers can control playback speeds, choose subtitles, and much more. Improved scheduling tools allow you to get from idea to schedule to delivery faster.

Signiant

signiant.com

Media Shuttle—The easiest and most reliable way for people to send any size file, anywhere, fast. Signiant’s patented file acceleration technology practically eliminates latency, taking advantage of all available bandwidth without restrictions. Media Shuttle includes Checkpoint Restart, which automatically resumes any interrupted transfers from the point of failure; Transport Layer Security; no file size limits; enterprise-grade capabilities that are easy to deploy, operate, and use; flexible storage options; and much more.

Simpli.fi

simpli.fi

Media Buying Platform—Whether at home or on the go, watching on a big screen or small, this CTV solution will deliver impactful streaming ads to your most relevant audiences. By leveraging Simpli.fi’s unstructured data, you can identify and connect with distinct audiences of your choice. Your advertising can reach viewers across the country with pinpoint accuracy and storytelling measurement.

SSIMWAVE

ssimwave.com

Live Monitor—This unified end-to-end system analyzes and informs video-quality evaluation at scale using automation. Live Monitor fully automates your QA process with the only quality metric that is correlated to human vision so that it can trace your video quality throughout its distribution. Live Monitor ensures a consistent viewing experience by guarding against the degradation of video quality across the network. It increases the efficiency of your video operations and reduces overhead costs.

SymphonyAI

symphonyai.com

Media AI—SymphonyAI media solutions are built on a comprehensive platform optimized for rapid time to value. These AI-powered Revedia solutions rely on integrated Eureka capabilities to optimize revenue through scalable data intelligence in a complex, multi-platform environment. You can maximize revenue and profits with breakthrough AI-powered SaaS solutions that are built to deliver the most valuable insights your data has to offer.

TAG Video Systems

tagvs.com

Realtime Media Platform—Multiviewers are a significant building block in all production, postproduction, and delivery applications. They need to address the new IP standards and provide a suitable solution that incorporates all of the features the industry relies on, such as low latency, Tally/UMD/Control support, fixable layout/tile editing, and more. TAG’s platform is a unique all-IP software-based solution that is optimized for production applications and environments. It decodes, analyzes, and displays with ultra-low latency uncompressed SMPTE ST 2022-6/7, ST 2110, JPEG-XS, and CDI over IP signals and features UHD mosaic output for multiviewer displays.

Telestream

telestream.com

Lightspeed Live Stream—An enterprise-class live-streaming system that can ingest, encode, package, and deploy multiple sources to multiple destinations, Lightspeed Live Stream is for broadcasters and media and entertainment companies that are producing a high-production-value live-streaming video that needs to be encoded and packaged for distribution. And that same high quality and robustness needed for broadcasters can be leveraged by corporations, governments, and large educational institutions for live streaming their content.

Teradek

teradek.com

Prism Series—Prism is Teradek’s flagship encoder and decoder line. Refined over four generations, Prism provides secure, ultra-low latency 4K HDR streaming for video contribution and distribution as well as collaborative decentralized workflows. Products include Prism Mobile

for bonded cellular solutions, Prism Flex for compact solutions, and the Prism Rack Unit for scalable solutions.

TVU Networks

tvunetworks.com

TVU One—In the most remote parts of the world, in the most unstable conditions imaginable, TVU One has provided unmatchable reliability to broadcast news, live productions, concerts, and sports via its native 5G transmitter. It delivers 4K HDR quality and sub-second latency video return, with transmission speeds over 100Mbps, and real-time live-streaming H265 encoding.

Tulix

tulix.com

TulixCDN—Unlike traditional CDNs, which were initially built for static content delivery and tried to adapt their existing technology for live streaming, the TulixCDN was built from the ground up to provide optimal video streaming. Tulix created an entirely new streaming architecture that’s purpose-built to address the intricacies of live streaming and provides pristine video quality to viewers worldwide nearly instantly.

Varnish Software

varnish-software.com

Streaming Server—Varnish Software’s Streaming Server provides ultra-fast streaming experiences, with unbeatable caching and origin protection technology to reduce delay. It also protects infrastructure and scales easily to satisfy huge audiences. Features include 500Gbps extreme performance, 100TB-plus Edge storage, and the capacity for more than 100K requests per second.

Vbrick

vbrick.com

Enterprise Video Platform—From live and on-demand video streaming to video content management and comprehensive analytics, Vbrick is the leading enterprise video platform trusted by the world’s largest brands. It includes optimized live video streaming at scale, robust video content management, best-in-class security, comprehensive video analytics, seamless integrations and APIs, and more.

Videolinq

videolinq.com

Multistreaming—With Videolinq’s multistreaming, you can stream from different video sources: RTMP encoders, a webcam or virtual meeting, live streams, or one or more prerecorded files in a playlist. You can grow your audience on computers, mobile devices, and OTT services by broadcasting to social media channels, streaming video providers, and content delivery networks. In addition, Videolinq allows

you to simplify production workflows and improve delayed time-zone broadcasting by scheduling live-stream distribution at different daily or weekly intervals. You can also monitor concurrent viewers in real time or print historical reports showing channel performance by stream and date.

Vimeo

vimeo.com

Enterprise Video Platform—You can produce and promote virtual events and webinars with Vimeo’s browser-based production studio; share video messages right from your browser with the easy-to-use screen and webcam recorder; make every video your own with the ad-free, fully customizable player; and turn event recordings into evergreen content with advanced video editing, hosting, and management tools. Vimeo lets you boost engagement across the board with TV-quality experiences, custom registration forms with robust marketing integrations, and automated email reminders. You can also maximize team productivity, produce reliable virtual events at any scale, and keep your content secure with Vimeo’s world-class security program, which is verified with an SOC Type 2 report.

Vizrt

vizrt.com

Viz Vectar Plus—Viz Vectar Plus provides anywhere access to software-based enterprise-grade 4K switching in the cloud, which helps national and regional broadcasters produce better content and more of it, reduce production costs and environmental impact, and quickly react and adapt to changing production needs. Deployable on-prem, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution, Viz Vectar Plus improves production quality by letting you use your best team for each production and incorporate millions of NDI sources for the most engaging content. In addition, you can reduce travel costs and CO2 emissions and easily spin up new production capacity to meet temporary and permanent changes in demand.

VlogBox

vlogbox.com

Video Monetization Platform—The VlogBox video monetization platform helps content owners share their work with CTV audiences and carefully oversees all of the processes involved in getting a CTV channel online, including hosting and managing content on the platform, efficient ad monetization, and channel promotion.

WiseDV

wisedv.com

WisePlay—This comprehensive and cost-effective playout automation solution supports up to 4K resolution output. It offers an easy way for playout operators to migrate to private or public clouds to minimize CapEx and lets a broadcaster easily schedule playout channels remotely with cloud and browser-based solutions. WisePlay is an ideal solution for legacy playout platforms, as it detects and inserts SCTE-35 markers in live streams. It includes the ability to insert dynamic graphics and information sources directly to live content; supports signal transmission via various protocols, such as SRT, ZIXI, HLS, and NDI; and allows the placement of promos at the beginning and end of default ads with ad bumpers for SCTE markers.

Wowza Media Systems

wowza.com

Streaming Engine—This customizable streaming server software is for video streaming on your own terms. Wowza has integrated AMD’s video transcoding platform featuring the Alveo U30 Media Accelerator Card and the Video SDK into Wowza Streaming Engine software. This platform now provides low-latency and high-density media processing through efficient compression and transcoding.

Zenlayer

zenlayer.com

Zenlayer Global Accelerator—Dramatically improve your digital experience with Zenlayer Global Accelerator, a network acceleration service built on Zenlayer’s massive global private infrastructure. The end result is fast, secure, reliable connections every time for all of your users globally.

Zixi

zixi.com

Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP)—The Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) is a complete market-proven solution for managing high-performance live video delivery at scale. SDVP’s modular architecture manages all facets of a live video platform, such as distribution over IP networks, with traffic and congestion-aware routing, diverse signal path bonding, patented hitless failover technology, and available in-transit processing to deliver unparalleled performance and network efficiency.

