Presenting the 2024 Streaming Media 100

Here we reveal the 2024 Streaming Media 100, our list of the top 100 companies in the streaming universe outside of Europe. This list complements the Streaming Media Europe 51, which recognizes Europe’s key streaming innovators, exemplars, and disruptors.

The Streaming Media 100 foregrounds many of the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are familiar and formidable industry mainstays, while others are comparatively small and relatively recent arrivals. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe.

In past years, we’ve focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably and at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.

Back in 2018, we streamlined the list to a trim 50 honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. Last year, we returned the list to century- size to embrace the content companies that increasingly dominate the conversation. This year, we’ve expanded into other increasingly important areas, reflecting our growing focus on monetization and essential players in the advertising ecosystem.

Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market. Also, the Streaming Media 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In March 2023, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51, focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases, we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.

So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.

Without further ado, here’s the 2024 Streaming Media 100.

Congratulations to all.

Adeia

Chief Officer: Paul Davis, CEO

adeia.com



Agora

Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Co-Founder and CEO

agora.io

AI-Media

Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO

ai-media.tv



Akamai

Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO

akamai.com



Akta

Chief Officer: Alper Turgut, Chairman

akta.tech



Amagi

Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO

amagi.com



Amazon Prime/AWS

Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO

amazon.com/video • aws.amazon.com

AMD

Chief Officer: Lisa Su, Chair and CEO

amd.com



Apple

Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO

apple.com/tv



Ateliere

Chief Officer: Dan Goman, Founder and CEO

ateliere.com



Atmosphere

Chief Officer: Blake Sabatinelli, CEO

atmosphere.tv



Backlight

Chief Officer: Kathleen Barrett, CEO

backlight.co



Bitcentral

Chief Officer: Sam Kamel, CEO

bitcentral.com

Bitmovin

Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO

bitmovin.com

Brightcove

Chief Officer: Marc DeBevoise, CEO

brightcove.com



BuyDRM

Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO and Co-Founder

buydrm.com



CBS-Paramount

Chief Officer: George Cheeks, CEO

paramountplus.com



Cloudinary

Chief Officer: Itai Lahan, Co-Founder and CEO

cloudinary.com



Comcast Technology Solutions

Chief Officer: Ken Klaer, President

comcasttechnologysolutions.com



Conviva

Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO

conviva.com



DIRECTV

Chief Officer: Bill Morrow, CEO

directv.com



Disney Streaming

Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO

disneyplus.com



Dolby Laboratories

Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO

dolby.io



Edgio

Chief Officer: Todd Hinders, CEO

edg.io



Eluvio

Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder

eluv.io

Endeavor Streaming

Chief Officer: Fred Santarpia, President

endeavorstreaming.com

Estrella MediaCo

Chief Officer: Jacqueline Hernandez, Interim CEO

estrellamediaco.com



Evergent

Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO

evergent.com

ExpressPlay by Intertrust

Chief Officer: Talal G. Shamoon, CEO

intertrust.com

EZDRM

Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO

ezdrm.com

FASTChannels.tv

Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO

fastchannels.tv

Fastly

Chief Officer: Todd Nightingale, CEO

fastly.com

FreeWheel

Chief Officer: Katy Loria, U.S. Chief Revenue Officer

freewheel.com

Frequency

Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO

frequency.com

Fubo

Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO

fubo.tv

Fuse Media

Chief Officer: Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO

fusemedia.com

Google TV/Cloud

Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO

tv.google

Gracenote – A Nielsen Company

Chief Officer: Jared Grusd, CEO

gracenote.com

GumGum

Chief Officer: Phil Schraeder, CEO

gumgum.com

Haivision

Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha, President, CEO, and Chairman

haivision.com

Harmonic

Chief Officer: Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO

harmonicinc.com

IAB Tech Lab

Chief Officer: Anthony Katsur, CEO

iabtechlab.com

IMAX Streaming and Consumer Technology

Chief Officer: Richard Gelfond, CEO

imax.com/sct

Interra Systems

Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO

interrasystems.com

IRIS.TV

Chief Officer: Field Garthwaite, Co-Founder and CEO

iris.tv

JW Player

Chief Officer: Dave Otten, Co-Founder and CEO

jwplayer.com

Kaltura

Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Chairman, President, and CEO

kaltura.com

LG Ad Solutions

Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, President and CEO

lgads.tv

LinkedIn

Chief Officer: Ryan Roslansky, CEO

linkedin.com

Lionsgate

Chief Officer: Jon Feltheimer, CEO

lionsgate.com

LTN Global

Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi, President, CEO, and Co-Founder

ltnglobal.com

Magnite

Chief Officer: Michael Barrett, President and CEO



Media Excel

Chief Officer: Narayanan Rajan, CEO

mediaexcel.com



MediaKind

Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO

mediakind.com



Meta

Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman, and CEO

facebook.com



Microsoft

Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO

microsoft.com



Moloco

Chief Officer: Ikkjin Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO

moloco.com



Mux

Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO

mux.com



Native Frame

Chief Officer: Dana Green, CEO

nativeframe.com



NBCUniversal

Chief Officer: Frances Berwick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment

nbcuniversal.com



Netflix

Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO

netflix.com



NETINT

Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO

netint.com



NORSK by id3as

Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO

norsk.video



Phenix Real Time Solutions

Chief Officer: Roy Reichbach, CEO

phenixrts.com

Philo

Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO

philo.com

Plex

Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO

plex.tv

pocket.watch

Chief Officer: Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO

pocket.watch

REDspace

Chief Officer: Mike Johnston, President and CEO

redspace.com

Revry

Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO

revry.tv

Roku

Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO

roku.com

Samsung Ads

Chief Officer: Jong-Hee Han, Vice Chairman and CEO

samsung.com

Signiant

Chief Officer: Margaret Craig, CEO

signiant.com

Sinclair

Chief Officer: Christopher Ripley, President and CEO

sbgi.net

Sling TV

Chief Officer: W. Erik Carlson, President and CEO

sling.com

Softvelum

Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder

softvelum.com

Spectrum Reach

Chief Officer: David Kline, President

spectrumreach.com

Spherex

Chief Officer: Teresa Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO

spherex.com

STARZ

Chief Officer: Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and CEO

starz.com

SymphonyAI

Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO

symphonyai.com

TAG Video Systems

Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO

tagvs.com

Telestream

Chief Officer: Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO

telestream.net

TikTok

Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO

tiktok.com

Trusted Media Brands (TMB)

Chief Officer: Bonnie Kintzer, Chairwoman and CEO

trustedmediabrands.com

Tubi

Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO

tubitv.com

Tulix

Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President

tulix.com

Vecima Networks

Chief Officer: Sumit Kumar, President and CEO

vecima.com

Vevo

Chief Officer: Alan Price, CEO

vevo.com

VideoAmp

Chief Officer: Peter Liguori, Executive Chairman

videoamp.com

ViewLift

Chief Officer: Rick Allen, CEO

viewlift.com

Vimeo

Chief Officer: Philip Moyer, CEO

vimeo.com

Visionular

Chief Officer: Zoe Liu, Co-Founder, CTO, and President

visionular.ai

VisualOn

Chief Officer: Yang Cai, President and CEO

visualon.com

Warner Bros. Discovery

Chief Officer: David Zaslav, CEO and President

wbd.com

The Weather Company

Chief Officer: Sheri Bachstein, CEO

weathercompany.com

WiseDV

Chief Officer: Atul Anandpura, Founder and CEO

wisedv.com

Wowza Media Systems

Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO

wowza.com

Wurl

Chief Officer: Ron Gutman, CEO

wurl.com

Xumo

Chief Officer: Marcien Jenckes, President

xumo.tv

Zixi

Chief Officer: Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO

zixi.com

Zoom

Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO

zoom.us

