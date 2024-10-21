Presenting the 2024 Streaming Media 100
Here we reveal the 2024 Streaming Media 100, our list of the top 100 companies in the streaming universe outside of Europe. This list complements the Streaming Media Europe 51, which recognizes Europe’s key streaming innovators, exemplars, and disruptors.
The Streaming Media 100 foregrounds many of the industry’s most innovative and influential technology suppliers, service providers, platforms, and media and content companies, as acclaimed by our editorial team. Some are familiar and formidable industry mainstays, while others are comparatively small and relatively recent arrivals. All set themselves apart from the crowd with their innovative approach and their contribution to the expansion and maturation of the streaming media universe.
In past years, we’ve focused exclusively on technology vendors, rather than content companies. This list has traditionally been entirely about recognizing the companies that enable video services to deliver great content to consumers reliably and at the highest possible quality on every device and hopefully to make money from it.
Back in 2018, we streamlined the list to a trim 50 honorees drawn entirely from the ranks of companies supplying products and services on the technological side of the aisle. Last year, we returned the list to century- size to embrace the content companies that increasingly dominate the conversation. This year, we’ve expanded into other increasingly important areas, reflecting our growing focus on monetization and essential players in the advertising ecosystem.
Once again, this year, we largely excluded the video production segment of the market. Also, the Streaming Media 100 focuses exclusively on companies with headquarters in North America. In March 2023, we published a similar list, the Streaming Media Europe 51, focusing on companies with headquarters in Europe. Of course, some companies have headquarters in both the U.S. and abroad; in those cases, we ask the company (or they forthrightly tell us) which list they want to be considered for.
So how do we arrive at the list? We invite members of the magazine’s editorial inner circle to look at a master list of all of the vendors in the online video marketplace and assess their importance in the industry. We pool and average out the results, and the top 100 make the list.
Without further ado, here’s the 2024 Streaming Media 100.
Congratulations to all.
Adeia
Chief Officer: Paul Davis, CEO
adeia.com
Agora
Chief Officer: Tony Zhao, Co-Founder and CEO
agora.io
AI-Media
Chief Officer: Tony Abrahams, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO
ai-media.tv
Akamai
Chief Officer: Tom Leighton, Co-Founder and CEO
akamai.com
Akta
Chief Officer: Alper Turgut, Chairman
akta.tech
Amagi
Chief Officer: Baskar Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO
amagi.com
Amazon Prime/AWS
Chief Officer: Andy Jassy, CEO
amazon.com/video • aws.amazon.com
AMD
Chief Officer: Lisa Su, Chair and CEO
amd.com
Apple
Chief Officer: Tim Cook, CEO
apple.com/tv
Ateliere
Chief Officer: Dan Goman, Founder and CEO
ateliere.com
Atmosphere
Chief Officer: Blake Sabatinelli, CEO
atmosphere.tv
Backlight
Chief Officer: Kathleen Barrett, CEO
backlight.co
Bitcentral
Chief Officer: Sam Kamel, CEO
bitcentral.com
Bitmovin
Chief Officer: Stefan Lederer, Co-Founder and CEO
bitmovin.com
Brightcove
Chief Officer: Marc DeBevoise, CEO
brightcove.com
BuyDRM
Chief Officer: Christopher Levy, CEO and Co-Founder
buydrm.com
CBS-Paramount
Chief Officer: George Cheeks, CEO
paramountplus.com
Cloudinary
Chief Officer: Itai Lahan, Co-Founder and CEO
cloudinary.com
Comcast Technology Solutions
Chief Officer: Ken Klaer, President
comcasttechnologysolutions.com
Conviva
Chief Officer: Keith Zubchevich, President and CEO
conviva.com
DIRECTV
Chief Officer: Bill Morrow, CEO
directv.com
Disney Streaming
Chief Officer: Robert Iger, CEO
disneyplus.com
Dolby Laboratories
Chief Officer: Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO
dolby.io
Edgio
Chief Officer: Todd Hinders, CEO
edg.io
Eluvio
Chief Officer: Michelle Munson, CEO and Co-Founder
eluv.io
Endeavor Streaming
Chief Officer: Fred Santarpia, President
endeavorstreaming.com
Estrella MediaCo
Chief Officer: Jacqueline Hernandez, Interim CEO
estrellamediaco.com
Evergent
Chief Officer: Vijay Sajja, Founder and CEO
evergent.com
ExpressPlay by Intertrust
Chief Officer: Talal G. Shamoon, CEO
intertrust.com
EZDRM
Chief Officer: Olga Kornienko, Co-Founder and COO
ezdrm.com
FASTChannels.tv
Chief Officer: Russell Foy, CEO
fastchannels.tv
Fastly
Chief Officer: Todd Nightingale, CEO
fastly.com
FreeWheel
Chief Officer: Katy Loria, U.S. Chief Revenue Officer
freewheel.com
Frequency
Chief Officer: Blair Harrison, CEO
frequency.com
Fubo
Chief Officer: David Gandler, Co-Founder and CEO
fubo.tv
Fuse Media
Chief Officer: Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO
fusemedia.com
Google TV/Cloud
Chief Officer: Sundar Pichai, CEO
tv.google
Gracenote – A Nielsen Company
Chief Officer: Jared Grusd, CEO
gracenote.com
GumGum
Chief Officer: Phil Schraeder, CEO
gumgum.com
Haivision
Chief Officer: Miroslav Wicha, President, CEO, and Chairman
haivision.com
Harmonic
Chief Officer: Nimrod Ben-Natan, President and CEO
harmonicinc.com
IAB Tech Lab
Chief Officer: Anthony Katsur, CEO
iabtechlab.com
IMAX Streaming and Consumer Technology
Chief Officer: Richard Gelfond, CEO
imax.com/sct
Interra Systems
Chief Officer: Sunil Jain, President and CEO
interrasystems.com
IRIS.TV
Chief Officer: Field Garthwaite, Co-Founder and CEO
iris.tv
JW Player
Chief Officer: Dave Otten, Co-Founder and CEO
jwplayer.com
Kaltura
Chief Officer: Ron Yekutiel, Chairman, President, and CEO
kaltura.com
LG Ad Solutions
Chief Officer: Michael Hudes, President and CEO
lgads.tv
LinkedIn
Chief Officer: Ryan Roslansky, CEO
linkedin.com
Lionsgate
Chief Officer: Jon Feltheimer, CEO
lionsgate.com
LTN Global
Chief Officer: Yousef Javadi, President, CEO, and Co-Founder
ltnglobal.com
Magnite
Media Excel
Chief Officer: Narayanan Rajan, CEO
mediaexcel.com
MediaKind
Chief Officer: Allen Broome, CEO
mediakind.com
Meta
Chief Officer: Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman, and CEO
facebook.com
Microsoft
Chief Officer: Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO
microsoft.com
Moloco
Chief Officer: Ikkjin Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO
moloco.com
Mux
Chief Officer: Jon Dahl, Co-Founder and CEO
mux.com
Native Frame
Chief Officer: Dana Green, CEO
nativeframe.com
NBCUniversal
Chief Officer: Frances Berwick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment
nbcuniversal.com
Netflix
Chief Officer: Greg Peters, CEO
netflix.com
NETINT
Chief Officer: Joshua Zhu, CEO
netint.com
NORSK by id3as
Chief Officer: Adrian Roe, CEO
norsk.video
Phenix Real Time Solutions
Chief Officer: Roy Reichbach, CEO
phenixrts.com
Philo
Chief Officer: Andrew McCollum, CEO
philo.com
Plex
Chief Officer: Keith Valory, CEO
plex.tv
pocket.watch
Chief Officer: Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO
pocket.watch
REDspace
Chief Officer: Mike Johnston, President and CEO
redspace.com
Revry
Chief Officer: Damian Pelliccione, Co-Founder and CEO
revry.tv
Roku
Chief Officer: Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO
roku.com
Samsung Ads
Chief Officer: Jong-Hee Han, Vice Chairman and CEO
samsung.com
Signiant
Chief Officer: Margaret Craig, CEO
signiant.com
Sinclair
Chief Officer: Christopher Ripley, President and CEO
sbgi.net
Sling TV
Chief Officer: W. Erik Carlson, President and CEO
sling.com
Softvelum
Chief Officer: Yury Udovichenko, Co-Founder
softvelum.com
Spectrum Reach
Chief Officer: David Kline, President
spectrumreach.com
Spherex
Chief Officer: Teresa Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO
spherex.com
STARZ
Chief Officer: Jeffrey A. Hirsch, President and CEO
starz.com
SymphonyAI
Chief Officer: Sanjay Dhawan, CEO
symphonyai.com
TAG Video Systems
Chief Officer: Tomer Schechter, CEO
tagvs.com
Telestream
Chief Officer: Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO
telestream.net
TikTok
Chief Officer: Shou Zi Chew, CEO
tiktok.com
Trusted Media Brands (TMB)
Chief Officer: Bonnie Kintzer, Chairwoman and CEO
trustedmediabrands.com
Tubi
Chief Officer: Anjali Sud, CEO
tubitv.com
Tulix
Chief Officer: George Bokuchava, Co-Founder, CEO, and President
tulix.com
Vecima Networks
Chief Officer: Sumit Kumar, President and CEO
vecima.com
Vevo
Chief Officer: Alan Price, CEO
vevo.com
VideoAmp
Chief Officer: Peter Liguori, Executive Chairman
videoamp.com
ViewLift
Chief Officer: Rick Allen, CEO
viewlift.com
Vimeo
Chief Officer: Philip Moyer, CEO
vimeo.com
Visionular
Chief Officer: Zoe Liu, Co-Founder, CTO, and President
visionular.ai
VisualOn
Chief Officer: Yang Cai, President and CEO
visualon.com
Warner Bros. Discovery
Chief Officer: David Zaslav, CEO and President
wbd.com
The Weather Company
Chief Officer: Sheri Bachstein, CEO
weathercompany.com
WiseDV
Chief Officer: Atul Anandpura, Founder and CEO
wisedv.com
Wowza Media Systems
Chief Officer: David Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO
wowza.com
Wurl
Chief Officer: Ron Gutman, CEO
wurl.com
Xumo
Chief Officer: Marcien Jenckes, President
xumo.tv
Zixi
Chief Officer: Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO
zixi.com
Zoom
Chief Officer: Eric Yuan, CEO
zoom.us
