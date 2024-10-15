View From the Top: BitCentral

Bitcentral, a trailblazer in media software solutions, presents ViewNexa®, a game-changing streaming platform designed to meet the evolving demands of the digital video era. Bitcentral’s commitment to innovation is exemplified in ViewNexa, a solution that redefines how broadcasters, content creators, and publishers connect with their audiences.
In today’s fragmented media landscape, reaching viewers across a myriad of devices and platforms is more challenging than ever. ViewNexa addresses this challenge head-on by offering a seamless, efficient, and visually compelling solution for video content distribution. Whether audiences are tuning in via CTV platforms, mobile applications, or FAST channels, ViewNexa ensures a flawless viewing experience.
Key Features
- Multi-platform Distribution: Effortlessly delivers content across iOS, Android, Roku, and more, supporting both linear and on-demand streaming for maximum reach and engagement.
- Automated and Intelligent Content Management: Advanced capabilities such as rules-based playlisting and smart categorization, allow for easy management of live and on-demand FAST channels and dynamic VOD playlists with broadcast-quality precision.
- Flexible Monetization: Supports diverse models—AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and HVOD—empowering content creators to optimize revenue streams according to their specific strategies.
- Innovative Integration: Designed for seamless operation across devices and platforms, ViewNexa enhances reach and monetization solutions from ad-supported content to subscription-based models and more.
ViewNexa stands at the forefront of the digital video revolution, offering a sophisticated solution that empowers content creators to meet today’s challenges and seize future opportunities. With its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive features, ViewNexa is more than a platform; it’s a catalyst for innovation in streaming.
Sam Kamel, CEO, Bitcentral
4340 Von Karman Ave.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
USA
bitcentral.com
At the beginning of 2022, Bitcentral acquired Powr.tv, the leading OTT video publishing platform. Powr's solution had already launched 200+ streaming media applications that enabled customers to increase audience reach and deliver video content across major media platforms, including Apple, Google, Roku, and Amazon.
07 Oct 2022