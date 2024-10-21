The 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
We've counted all the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 17 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2024 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 17 categories. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2023, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform
Bitmovin - Analytics
Elecard - Boro
TAG Video Systems – Realtime Media Platform\
Closed Captioning Solution
TAG Video Systems – TAG Language Detection
Telestream – CaptionMaker
Videolinq – GenAI automated captions and subtitles for live broadcasts
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Amazon Web Services – Elastic Transcoder
Ateme – Ateme+
Haivision – StreamHub Receiver & MoJoPro Mobile Camera App on AWS
Cloud Video Production Platform
Akta – FLEX Channels
Amagi – Tellyo Studio
Vimeo – Vimeo Platform
Content Delivery Network (including Edge)
Akamai – Connected Cloud
Amazon Web Services – CloudFront
Google – Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Muvi – Muvi Flex
Telestream – Sherpa Stream
Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise
CTV/OTT Ad Platform
Amagi – ADS PLUS
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Roku – Roku Advertising
DRM/Content Protection
EZDRM – Universal Complete
Microsoft – PlayReady
Widevine – Widevine DRM
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
Ateme – KYRION DR5000
NETINT – Quadra T2A
Haivision – Makito X4
Linear Channel Creation Platform
Amagi – Channel Creation
Backlight – Live Studio
Zixi – ZaaS for FAST Channels
Live Streaming Service
Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
Resi Media - Resi
Wowza – Wowza Streaming Engine
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
LiveU – Air Control
Microsoft – Teams Webinars
Zoom – Zoom Events
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Ateme – MV-HEVC
Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor
Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform
OTT Video Platform
Endeavor Streaming – Vesper
Harmonic – VOS 360 Media SaaS
Quickplay – Curator Assistant
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Ateme – TITAN File Content-Aware Encoding
Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding
Telestream – Encoding.com
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
TAG VS - Live Production
Telestream – Vidchecker
Video Mixer
Blackmagic Design – ATEM Constellation 4K
Magewell – Director Mini
Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K