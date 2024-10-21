The 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 17 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2024 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 17 categories. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2023, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.



Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Bitmovin - Analytics

Elecard - Boro

TAG Video Systems – Realtime Media Platform\



Closed Captioning Solution

TAG Video Systems – TAG Language Detection

Telestream – CaptionMaker

Videolinq – GenAI automated captions and subtitles for live broadcasts



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Amazon Web Services – Elastic Transcoder

Ateme – Ateme+

Haivision – StreamHub Receiver & MoJoPro Mobile Camera App on AWS



Cloud Video Production Platform

Akta – FLEX Channels

Amagi – Tellyo Studio

Vimeo – Vimeo Platform



Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Akamai – Connected Cloud

Amazon Web Services – CloudFront

Google – Cloud CDN





Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Muvi – Muvi Flex

Telestream – Sherpa Stream

Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise





CTV/OTT Ad Platform

Amagi – ADS PLUS

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Roku – Roku Advertising





DRM/Content Protection

EZDRM – Universal Complete

Microsoft – PlayReady

Widevine – Widevine DRM





Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Ateme – KYRION DR5000

NETINT – Quadra T2A

Haivision – Makito X4





Linear Channel Creation Platform

Amagi – Channel Creation

Backlight – Live Studio

Zixi – ZaaS for FAST Channels





Live Streaming Service

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery

Resi Media - Resi

Wowza – Wowza Streaming Engine

Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

LiveU – Air Control

Microsoft – Teams Webinars

Zoom – Zoom Events





On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Ateme – MV-HEVC

Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor

Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform





OTT Video Platform

Endeavor Streaming – Vesper

Harmonic – VOS 360 Media SaaS

Quickplay – Curator Assistant





Per-Title Encoding Solution

Ateme – TITAN File Content-Aware Encoding

Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding

Telestream – Encoding.com



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

TAG VS - Live Production

Telestream – Vidchecker



Video Mixer

Blackmagic Design – ATEM Constellation 4K

Magewell – Director Mini

Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K

