The 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2023 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—this article will present the winners and runners-up in each of our 18 categories.

The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based in North America. Check out the 2023 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 18 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.

Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each of the following categories.)



ANALYTICS/QUALITY OF EXPERIENCE (QOE) PLATFORM

Winner: Interra Systems – ORION OTT

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics, Triveni Digital – ATSC 3.0 StreamScope XM Monitor



BEST NEW STREAMING INNOVATION

Winner: Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS

Runners-Up: IMAX – Stream Smart, Skreens – Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Platform

CLOSED-CAPTIONING SOLUTION

Winner: Telestream – Stanza

Runners-Up: IBM Watson Media – Watson Live Captioning, Videolinq – AI-Generated Closed Captions



CLOUD ENCODING/TRANSCODING SERVICE

Winner: Ateme – Ateme+

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Next-Generation VOD Encoder, Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS



CLOUD VIDEO PRODUCTION PLATFORM

Winner: Vimeo – Vimeo Platform

Runners-Up: Backlight – Wildmoka Digital Media Platform, Sony – M2 Live Virtual Cloud Switcher



CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (INCLUDING EDGE)

Winner: Amazon Web Services – CloudFront

Runners-Up: Akamai – Connected Cloud, Google – Cloud CDN



CORPORATE VIDEO/ENTERPRISE VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Winner: Muvi – Flex

Runners-Up: Ateliere – FrameDNA, MediaPlatform – Broadcaster



DRM/CONTENT PROTECTION

Winner: EZDRM – Universal Complete

Runners-Up: BuyDRM – KeyOS MultiKey, Intertrust Technologies – ExpressPlay Media Security Suite



ENCODING HARDWARE FOR LIVE PRODUCTION

Winner: AMD – Alveo MA35D

Runners-Up: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder, NETINT – Quadra VPU AV1 + AI Video Encoder & Transcoder



LIVE STREAMING SERVICE

Winner: Red5 – Low Latency WebRTC Live Video Streaming at Scale

Runners-Up: Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery, Dolby.io – Real-Time Streaming



MEETING/COLLABORATION/WEBCASTING SOLUTION

Winner: LiveU – Air Control

Runners-Up: Muvi – Live Meetings, Vizrt – NewTek CaptureCast



ON-PREM ENCODING/TRANSCODING SOLUTION

Winner: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Runners-Up: Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor, Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform



OTT VIDEO PLATFORM

Winner: Backlight – Zype Streaming Platform

Runners-Up: Ateliere – Discover, MediaKind – Engage



PER-TITLE ENCODING SOLUTION

Winner: Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding

Runners-Up: Telestream – Encoding.com, Visionular – Aurora1



QUALITY CONTROL/MONITORING PLATFORM

Winner: Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

Runners-Up: Interra Systems – ORION Suite with OCM and 2110 Probe, Telestream – ARGUS



SERVER-SIDE AD INSERTION (SSAI) SOLUTION

Winner: Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Runners-Up: Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS, MediaKind – PRISMA



SINGLE- OR DUAL-STREAM ENCODING HARDWARE

Winner: Haivision – Single-Channel Makito X4

Runners-Up: LiveU – LU800, Osprey Video – Talon 4K-SC



VIDEO MIXER

Winner: Blackmagic Design – ATEM Television Studio Live Production Switcher

Runners-Up: Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K, Vizrt – NewTek TriCaster Mini X

