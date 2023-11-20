The 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2023 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—this article will present the winners and runners-up in each of our 18 categories.
The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based in North America. Check out the 2023 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 18 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.
Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each of the following categories.)
ANALYTICS/QUALITY OF EXPERIENCE (QOE) PLATFORM
Winner: Interra Systems – ORION OTT
Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics, Triveni Digital – ATSC 3.0 StreamScope XM Monitor
BEST NEW STREAMING INNOVATION
Winner: Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS
Runners-Up: IMAX – Stream Smart, Skreens – Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Platform
CLOSED-CAPTIONING SOLUTION
Winner: Telestream – Stanza
Runners-Up: IBM Watson Media – Watson Live Captioning, Videolinq – AI-Generated Closed Captions
CLOUD ENCODING/TRANSCODING SERVICE
Winner: Ateme – Ateme+
Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Next-Generation VOD Encoder, Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS
CLOUD VIDEO PRODUCTION PLATFORM
Winner: Vimeo – Vimeo Platform
Runners-Up: Backlight – Wildmoka Digital Media Platform, Sony – M2 Live Virtual Cloud Switcher
CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK (INCLUDING EDGE)
Winner: Amazon Web Services – CloudFront
Runners-Up: Akamai – Connected Cloud, Google – Cloud CDN
CORPORATE VIDEO/ENTERPRISE VIDEO CONTENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM
Winner: Muvi – Flex
Runners-Up: Ateliere – FrameDNA, MediaPlatform – Broadcaster
DRM/CONTENT PROTECTION
Winner: EZDRM – Universal Complete
Runners-Up: BuyDRM – KeyOS MultiKey, Intertrust Technologies – ExpressPlay Media Security Suite
ENCODING HARDWARE FOR LIVE PRODUCTION
Winner: AMD – Alveo MA35D
Runners-Up: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder, NETINT – Quadra VPU AV1 + AI Video Encoder & Transcoder
LIVE STREAMING SERVICE
Winner: Red5 – Low Latency WebRTC Live Video Streaming at Scale
Runners-Up: Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery, Dolby.io – Real-Time Streaming
MEETING/COLLABORATION/WEBCASTING SOLUTION
Winner: LiveU – Air Control
Runners-Up: Muvi – Live Meetings, Vizrt – NewTek CaptureCast
ON-PREM ENCODING/TRANSCODING SOLUTION
Winner: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Runners-Up: Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor, Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform
OTT VIDEO PLATFORM
Winner: Backlight – Zype Streaming Platform
Runners-Up: Ateliere – Discover, MediaKind – Engage
PER-TITLE ENCODING SOLUTION
Winner: Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding
Runners-Up: Telestream – Encoding.com, Visionular – Aurora1
QUALITY CONTROL/MONITORING PLATFORM
Winner: Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
Runners-Up: Interra Systems – ORION Suite with OCM and 2110 Probe, Telestream – ARGUS
SERVER-SIDE AD INSERTION (SSAI) SOLUTION
Winner: Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Runners-Up: Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS, MediaKind – PRISMA
SINGLE- OR DUAL-STREAM ENCODING HARDWARE
Winner: Haivision – Single-Channel Makito X4
Runners-Up: LiveU – LU800, Osprey Video – Talon 4K-SC
VIDEO MIXER
Winner: Blackmagic Design – ATEM Television Studio Live Production Switcher
Runners-Up: Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K, Vizrt – NewTek TriCaster Mini X
