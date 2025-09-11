The 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists Revealed
We've counted all the votes in the 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 19 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based outside of Europe. (Some companies with HQs on multiple continents have chosen to enter one awards program or the other; you can only compete in one.) Check out the 2025 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 19 categories. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll reveal the winners on October 8 at Streaming Media 2025 in Santa Monica and in the October/November issue of Streaming Media magazine.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2024, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.
Streaming Innovation of the Year
- Haivision – Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter
- LiveU – IQ
- MediaKind – MK.IO Beam
AI Streaming Workflow Solution
- Akta Tech – AI-First Video Platform
- Bitmovin – AI Scene Analysis
- Quickplay – Shorts
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform
- Bitmovin – Analytics
- SymphonyAI – Media Copilot
- TAG Video Systems – QC Station
Closed Captioning Solution
- 3Play Media – Live Captioning
- AI-Media – LEXI Text
- Interra Systems – BATON Captions
Cloud Encoding and Transcoding Solution
- Bitmovin – Live Encoder
- Haivision – StreamHub Receiver
- Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS
Cloud Video Production Platform
- LiveU – Studio
- MediaKind – Multiview
- Vimeo - Cloud Studio
Content Delivery Network (Including Edge)
- Akamai – Connected Cloud
- Amazon Web Services – CloudFront
- Google – Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
- Haivision – Media Platform
- ViewLift – ViewLift
- Vimeo – Enterprise
CTV/OTT Ad Platform
- Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
- Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS
- MediaKind – PRISMA
DRM/Content Protection
- DoveRunner - Multi-DRM
- EZDRM – Universal Complete Streaming Security
- IdeaNova – DRM Platform
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
- Blackmagic Design – Streaming Encoder 4K
- Haivision – Makito X4
- LiveU – LU800
Linear Channel Creation Platform
- Amagi – Channel Creation
- Backlight – Wildmoka Live Studio
- Muvi – Playout
Live Streaming Solution
- Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
- Harmonic – Live Streaming Solution
- Wowza – Streaming Engine
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
- IdeaNova – Intouch
- LiveU – Air Control
- Zoom – Zoom Webinars & Events
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
- Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor
- Magewell – Ultra Encode AIO
- Osprey Video – Talon UHD-QC Quad-Channel Contribution Encoder
OTT Video Platform
- Endeavor Streaming – Vesper
- ViewLift – Smart Streaming Solution
- Vimeo – OTT
Per-Title Encoding Solution
- Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding
- Visionular – Aurora AV1
- VisualON – Optimizer
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
- Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
- Interra Systems – ORION Suite
- TAG Video Systems – QC Station
Video Mixer
- Blackmagic Design – Mini Extreme ISO G2
- OSEE – Gostream Duet-8
- QuickLink – StudioPro
Related Articles
What's your favorite streaming tool, tech, or service? What is the most important new innovation in the business in 2025? It's time to make your nominations for Streaming Media's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, our annual industry awards program chosen by end users.
01 Jul 2025
The readers have spoken! We've counted all of the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 17 categories.
09 Dec 2024
More than 1,200 readers voted in 17 categories. We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media, but here's a tease—the top three vote-getters in each category. And you just might be surprised at the names you see.
21 Oct 2024