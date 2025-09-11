The 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists Revealed

We've counted all the votes in the 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 19 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based outside of Europe. (Some companies with HQs on multiple continents have chosen to enter one awards program or the other; you can only compete in one.) Check out the 2025 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 19 categories. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll reveal the winners on October 8 at Streaming Media 2025 in Santa Monica and in the October/November issue of Streaming Media magazine.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2024, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.



Streaming Innovation of the Year

Haivision – Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter

LiveU – IQ

MediaKind – MK.IO Beam



AI Streaming Workflow Solution

Akta Tech – AI-First Video Platform

Bitmovin – AI Scene Analysis

Quickplay – Shorts



Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Bitmovin – Analytics

SymphonyAI – Media Copilot

TAG Video Systems – QC Station



Closed Captioning Solution

3Play Media – Live Captioning

AI-Media – LEXI Text

Interra Systems – BATON Captions



Cloud Encoding and Transcoding Solution

Bitmovin – Live Encoder

Haivision – StreamHub Receiver

Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS



Cloud Video Production Platform

LiveU – Studio

MediaKind – Multiview

Vimeo - Cloud Studio



Content Delivery Network (Including Edge)

Akamai – Connected Cloud

Amazon Web Services – CloudFront

Google – Cloud CDN



Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Haivision – Media Platform

ViewLift – ViewLift

Vimeo – Enterprise



CTV/OTT Ad Platform

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS

MediaKind – PRISMA



DRM/Content Protection

DoveRunner - Multi-DRM

EZDRM – Universal Complete Streaming Security

IdeaNova – DRM Platform



Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Blackmagic Design – Streaming Encoder 4K

Haivision – Makito X4

LiveU – LU800



Linear Channel Creation Platform

Amagi – Channel Creation

Backlight – Wildmoka Live Studio

Muvi – Playout



Live Streaming Solution

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery

Harmonic – Live Streaming Solution

Wowza – Streaming Engine



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

IdeaNova – Intouch

LiveU – Air Control

Zoom – Zoom Webinars & Events



On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor

Magewell – Ultra Encode AIO

Osprey Video – Talon UHD-QC Quad-Channel Contribution Encoder



OTT Video Platform

Endeavor Streaming – Vesper

ViewLift – Smart Streaming Solution

Vimeo – OTT



Per-Title Encoding Solution

Bitmovin – Per-Title Encoding

Visionular – Aurora AV1

VisualON – Optimizer



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

Interra Systems – ORION Suite

TAG Video Systems – QC Station



Video Mixer

Blackmagic Design – Mini Extreme ISO G2

OSEE – Gostream Duet-8

QuickLink – StudioPro

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles