We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 17 categories.

The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2024 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Europe chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards garnered more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in categories that run the gamut of Streaming Media’s present purview. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.

Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each of the following categories.)