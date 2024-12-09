-->
We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 17 categories.

The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2024 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Europe chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards garnered more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in categories that run the gamut of Streaming Media’s present purview. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.

Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each of the following categories.)

The readers have spoken! Here we present the top non-European tech solutions of 2024, as chosen by the readers of Streaming Media.


Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Winner: TAG Video Systems—Realtime Media Platform

Runners-Up: Bitmovin—Analytics, Elecard—Boro


Closed-Captioning Solution

Winner: Telestream—CaptionMaker

Runners-Up: TAG Video Systems—TAG Language Detection, Videolinq—GenAI automated captions and subtitles for live broadcasts


Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Winner: Haivision—StreamHub

Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—Amazon Elastic Encoder, Ateme—Ateme+


Cloud Video Production Platform

Winner: Amagi—Tellyo Studio

Runners-up: Akta—FLEX Channels, Vimeo—Vimeo Platform


Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Winner: Akamai—Akamai Connected Cloud

Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—Amazon CloudFront, Google—Cloud CDN Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution


Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Winner: Vimeo—Vimeo Enterprise

Runners-Up: Muvi—Flex, Telestream—Sherpa Stream


CTV/OTT Ad Platform

Winner: Amagi—ADS PLUS

Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—AWS Elemental MediaTailor, Roku—Roku Advertising


DRM/Content Protection

Winner: EZDRM—Universal Complete

Runners-Up: MicrosoftPlayReady, Widevine—Widevine DRM


Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Winner: NETINT—Quadra T2A

Runners-Up: Ateme—KYRION DR5000, Haivision—Makito X4 Encoder


Linear Channel Creation Platform

Winner: Zixi—ZaaS for FAST Channels

Runners-Up: Amagi—Channel Creation, Backlight—Live Studio


Live Streaming Service

Winner: Resi Media—Resi

Runners-Up: Akamai—Adaptive Media Delivery, Wowza—Wowza Streaming Engine


Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

Winner: Zoom—Zoom Events

Runners-Up: LiveU—Air Control, Microsoft—Microsoft Teams Webinars


On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Winner: Telestream—Vantage Media Processing Platform

Runners-Up: Ateme—MV-HEVC, Harmonic—XOS Advanced Media Processor


OTT Video Platform

Winner: Endeavor Streaming—Vesper

Runners-Up: Harmonic—VOS360 Media SaaS, Quickplay—Curator Assistant


Per-Title Encoding Solution

Winner: Bitmovin—Per-Title Encoding

Runners-Up: Ateme—TITAN File, Telestream—Encoding.com


Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Winner: Akamai—Broadcast Operations Control Center (BOCC)

Runners-Up: TAG Videio Systems—Live Production, Telestream—Vidchecker


Video Mixer

Winner: Blackmagic Design—ATEM Constellation 4K

Runners-Up: Magewell—Director Mini, Telestream—Wirecast Gear 4K


Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, and congratulations to our winners and runners-up. See you next year!

