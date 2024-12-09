The 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 17 categories.
The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2024 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Europe chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards garnered more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in categories that run the gamut of Streaming Media’s present purview. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.
Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each of the following categories.)
The readers have spoken! Here we present the top non-European tech solutions of 2024, as chosen by the readers of Streaming Media.
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform
Winner: TAG Video Systems—Realtime Media Platform
Runners-Up: Bitmovin—Analytics, Elecard—Boro
Closed-Captioning Solution
Winner: Telestream—CaptionMaker
Runners-Up: TAG Video Systems—TAG Language Detection, Videolinq—GenAI automated captions and subtitles for live broadcasts
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Winner: Haivision—StreamHub
Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—Amazon Elastic Encoder, Ateme—Ateme+
Cloud Video Production Platform
Winner: Amagi—Tellyo Studio
Runners-up: Akta—FLEX Channels, Vimeo—Vimeo Platform
Content Delivery Network (including Edge)
Winner: Akamai—Akamai Connected Cloud
Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—Amazon CloudFront, Google—Cloud CDN Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Winner: Vimeo—Vimeo Enterprise
Runners-Up: Muvi—Flex, Telestream—Sherpa Stream
CTV/OTT Ad Platform
Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services—AWS Elemental MediaTailor, Roku—Roku Advertising
Winner: EZDRM—Universal Complete
Runners-Up: MicrosoftPlayReady, Widevine—Widevine DRM
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
Winner: NETINT—Quadra T2A
Runners-Up: Ateme—KYRION DR5000, Haivision—Makito X4 Encoder
Linear Channel Creation Platform
Runners-Up: Amagi—Channel Creation, Backlight—Live Studio
Live Streaming Service
Winner: Resi Media—Resi
Runners-Up: Akamai—Adaptive Media Delivery, Wowza—Wowza Streaming Engine
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
Winner: Zoom—Zoom Events
Runners-Up: LiveU—Air Control, Microsoft—Microsoft Teams Webinars
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Runners-Up: Ateme—MV-HEVC, Harmonic—XOS Advanced Media Processor
OTT Video Platform
Runners-Up: Harmonic—VOS360 Media SaaS, Quickplay—Curator Assistant
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Runners-Up: Ateme—TITAN File, Telestream—Encoding.com
Video Mixer
Winner: Blackmagic Design—ATEM Constellation 4K
Runners-Up: Magewell—Director Mini, Telestream—Wirecast Gear 4K
Thanks to everyone who voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards, and congratulations to our winners and runners-up. See you next year!
Related Articles
The Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards has grown along with the industry. In 2024, we've got 17 categories. The polls are open! Let the voting begin!
29 Aug 2024
What's your favorite streaming tool, tech, or service? What is the most innovative gear in the business? It's time to make your nominations for the only awards in the online video industry that are chosen by end users.
24 Jul 2024
The readers have spoken! Here we present North America's top tech solutions of 2023, as chosen by the readers of Streaming Media.
20 Nov 2023
More than 1,200 readers voted in 18 categories. We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media, but here's a tease—the top three vote-getters in each category. And you just might be surprised at the names you see.
12 Oct 2023
Voting HAS BEEN EXTENDED until September 30 in 18 categories. Cast your vote today!
23 Aug 2023
What's your favorite streaming tool, tech, or service? What is the year's biggest innovation? It's time to make your nominations for the only awards in the online video industry that are chosen by end users.
25 Jul 2023
The readers have spoken! Here are the top technical solutions of 2022, as determined by none other than the readers of Streaming Media.
16 Nov 2022
More than 1,600 readers voted in 22 categories. We'll announce the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach on November 16, but here's a tease—the top three vote-getters in each category. And you just might be surprised at the names you see.
27 Sep 2022