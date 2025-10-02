Industry Champions Revealed: The 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2025 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and— drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 19 categories.
The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2025 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Europe chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards brought more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by Streaming Media readers. More than 1,200 readers cast 9,000-plus votes in categories that run the gamut of Streaming Media’s present purview. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.
Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each category below.)
Streaming Innovation of the Year
Winner: Haivision – Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter
Runners-Up: LiveU – LiveU IQ, MediaKind – MK.IO Beam
AI Streaming Workflow Solution
Winner: Quickplay – Quickplay Shorts
Runners-Up: Akta Tech – AI-First Video Platform, Bitmovin – AI Scene Analysis
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform
Winner: TAG Video Systems – QC Station
Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Analytics, SymphonyAI – Media Copilot
Closed-Captioning Solution
Winner: 3Play Media – Live Captioning
Runners-Up: AI-Media – LEXI Text, Interra Systems – BATON Captions
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
Winner: Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS
Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Live Encoder, Haivision – StreamHub Receiver
Cloud Video Production Platform
Winner: LiveU – LiveU Studio
Runners-Up: MediaKind – Multiview, Vimeo – Cloud Studio
Content Delivery Network (including Edge)
Winner: Akamai – Akamai Connected Cloud
Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services – CloudFront, Google – Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Winner: Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise
Runners-Up: Haivision – Haivision Media Platform, ViewLift – ViewLift
CTV/OTT Ad Platform
Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Runners-Up: Amagi – ADS PLUS, Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS
DRM/Content Protection
Winner: EZDRM – Universal Complete Streaming Security
Runners-Up: DoveRunner – Multi-DRM, IdeaNova – DRM Platform
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
Winner: Haivision – Makito X4
Runners-Up: Blackmagic Design – Streaming Encoder 4K, LiveU – LU800
Linear Channel Creation Platform
Winner: Backlight – Wildmoka Live Studio
Runners-Up: Amagi – Channel Creation, Muvi – Muvi Playout
Live-Streaming Service
Winner: Wowza – Wowza Streaming Engine
Runners-Up: Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery, Harmonic – Live Streaming Solution
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
Winner: Zoom – Zoom Webinars & Events
Runners-Up: IdeaNova – Intouch, LiveU – Air Control
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Winner: Magewell – Ultra Encode AIO
Runners-Up: Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor, Osprey Video – Talon UHD-QC Quad-Channel Encoder
OTT Video Platform
Winner: ViewLift – Smart Streaming Solutions
Runners-Up: Endeavor Streaming – Vesper, Vimeo – Vimeo OTT
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Winner: Bitmovin—Per-Title Encoding
Runners-Up: Visionular – Aurora1, VisualOn – Optimizer
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
Winner: Interra Systems – ORION Suite
Runners-Up: Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC), TAG Video Systems – QC Station
Video Mixer
Winner: Blackmagic Design – Mini Extreme ISO G2
Runners-Up: Osee – GoStream Duet 8, QuickLink – StudioPro
Related Articles
What's your favorite streaming tool, tech, or service? What is the most important new innovation in the business in 2025? It's time to make your nominations for Streaming Media's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, our annual industry awards program chosen by end users.
01 Jul 2025
The readers have spoken! We've counted all of the votes in the 2024 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and—drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 17 categories.
09 Dec 2024
More than 1,200 readers voted in 17 categories. We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media, but here's a tease—the top three vote-getters in each category. And you just might be surprised at the names you see.
21 Oct 2024