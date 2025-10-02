Industry Champions Revealed: The 2025 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

We’ve counted all of the votes in the 2025 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Awards, and— drumroll, please—it is now my pleasure and sworn duty to present winners and runners-up in each of our 19 categories.

The Readers’ Choice Awards program recognizes our readers’ selections for the industry’s top products from companies based outside of Europe. Check out the 2025 Streaming Media European Innovation Awards to see what readers of Streaming Media Europe chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by Streaming Media readers. More than 1,200 readers cast 9,000-plus votes in categories that run the gamut of Streaming Media’s present purview. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes.

Congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up! (Runners-up are listed in alphabetical order in each category below.)





Streaming Innovation of the Year

Winner: Haivision – Falkon X2 5G Video Transmitter

Runners-Up: LiveU – LiveU IQ, MediaKind – MK.IO Beam

AI Streaming Workflow Solution

Winner: Quickplay – Quickplay Shorts

Runners-Up: Akta Tech – AI-First Video Platform, Bitmovin – AI Scene Analysis

Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Winner: TAG Video Systems – QC Station

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Analytics, SymphonyAI – Media Copilot

Closed-Captioning Solution



Winner: 3Play Media – Live Captioning

Runners-Up: AI-Media – LEXI Text, Interra Systems – BATON Captions



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Winner: Harmonic – VOS360 Media SaaS

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Live Encoder, Haivision – StreamHub Receiver



Cloud Video Production Platform

Winner: LiveU – LiveU Studio

Runners-Up: MediaKind – Multiview, Vimeo – Cloud Studio



Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Winner: Akamai – Akamai Connected Cloud

Runners-Up: Amazon Web Services – CloudFront, Google – Cloud CDN



Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Winner: Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise

Runners-Up: Haivision – Haivision Media Platform, ViewLift – ViewLift

CTV/OTT Ad Platform

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Runners-Up: Amagi – ADS PLUS, Harmonic – VOS360 Ad SaaS



DRM/Content Protection

Winner: EZDRM – Universal Complete Streaming Security

Runners-Up: DoveRunner – Multi-DRM, IdeaNova – DRM Platform



Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Winner: Haivision – Makito X4

Runners-Up: Blackmagic Design – Streaming Encoder 4K, LiveU – LU800

Linear Channel Creation Platform

Winner: Backlight – Wildmoka Live Studio

Runners-Up: Amagi – Channel Creation, Muvi – Muvi Playout



Live-Streaming Service

Winner: Wowza – Wowza Streaming Engine

Runners-Up: Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery, Harmonic – Live Streaming Solution



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

Winner: Zoom – Zoom Webinars & Events

Runners-Up: IdeaNova – Intouch, LiveU – Air Control



On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Winner: Magewell – Ultra Encode AIO

Runners-Up: Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor, Osprey Video – Talon UHD-QC Quad-Channel Encoder



OTT Video Platform

Winner: ViewLift – Smart Streaming Solutions

Runners-Up: Endeavor Streaming – Vesper, Vimeo – Vimeo OTT



Per-Title Encoding Solution

Winner: Bitmovin—Per-Title Encoding

Runners-Up: Visionular – Aurora1, VisualOn – Optimizer



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Winner: Interra Systems – ORION Suite

Runners-Up: Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC), TAG Video Systems – QC Station



Video Mixer

Winner: Blackmagic Design – Mini Extreme ISO G2

Runners-Up: Osee – GoStream Duet 8, QuickLink – StudioPro

