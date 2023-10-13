The 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
We've counted all the votes in the 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 18 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based in North America. Check out the 2023 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.
This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 18 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2022, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics
Interra Systems – ORION-OTT
TAG Video Systems – Real-Time Media Performance Platform
Best New Streaming Innovation
Ateme – Audience-Aware Streaming
Harmonic – VOS 360 Ad SaaS
Skreens Entertainment – Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Platform
Closed Captioning Solution
IBM Watson Video – Watson Live Captioning
Telestream – Stanza
Videolinq – AI-Generated Closed Captions
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
Ateme – Ateme+
Bitmovin – Next-Generation VOD Encoder
Harmonic – VOS 360 Media SaaS
Cloud Video Production Platform
Backlight – Wildmoka Digital Media Platform
Sony – M2 Live Virtual Cloud Switcher
Vimeo – Vimeo Platform
Content Delivery Network (including Edge)
Akamai – Connected Cloud
Amazon Web Services – CloudFront
Google – Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Ateliere – FrameDNA
MediaPlatform – Broadcaster
Muvi – Flex
DRM/Content Protection
BuyDRM – KeyOS MultiKey
EZDRM – Universal Complete
Intertrist Technologies – ExpressPlay Media Security Suite
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
AMD – Alveo MA35D
Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
NETINT – Quadra VPU AV1 + AI Video Encoder & Transcoder
Live Streaming Service
Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
Dolby.io – Real-Time Streaming
Red5Pro – Low Latency WebRTC Live Video Streaming at Scale
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
LiveU – Air Control
Vizrt – NewTek CaptureCast
Muvi – Live Meetings
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor
Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform
OTT Video Platform
Ateliere – Discover
Backlight – Zype Streaming Platform
MediaKind – Engage
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Ateme – Titan
Bitmovin – Per-Titler
Telestream – Encoding.com
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
TAG Video Systems – TAG Content Matching Technology
Telestream – ARGUS
Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution
Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Ateme – DAI Solution
MediaKind – PRISMA
Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware
Haivision – Single-Channel Makito X4
LiveU – LU800
Osprey Video – Talon 4K-SC
Video Mixer
Blackmagic Design – ATEM Television Studio Live Production Switcher
Vizrt – NewTek TriCaster Mini X
Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K
