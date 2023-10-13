The 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 18 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based in North America. Check out the 2023 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 18 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2022, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.



Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics

Interra Systems – ORION-OTT

TAG Video Systems – Real-Time Media Performance Platform



Best New Streaming Innovation

Ateme – Audience-Aware Streaming

Harmonic – VOS 360 Ad SaaS

Skreens Entertainment – Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Platform

Closed Captioning Solution

IBM Watson Video – Watson Live Captioning

Telestream – Stanza

Videolinq – AI-Generated Closed Captions



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Ateme – Ateme+

Bitmovin – Next-Generation VOD Encoder

Harmonic – VOS 360 Media SaaS



Cloud Video Production Platform

Backlight – Wildmoka Digital Media Platform

Sony – M2 Live Virtual Cloud Switcher

Vimeo – Vimeo Platform



Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Akamai – Connected Cloud

Amazon Web Services – CloudFront

Google – Cloud CDN



Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Ateliere – FrameDNA

MediaPlatform – Broadcaster

Muvi – Flex



DRM/Content Protection

BuyDRM – KeyOS MultiKey

EZDRM – Universal Complete

Intertrist Technologies – ExpressPlay Media Security Suite



Encoding Hardware for Live Production

AMD – Alveo MA35D

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

NETINT – Quadra VPU AV1 + AI Video Encoder & Transcoder



Live Streaming Service

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery

Dolby.io – Real-Time Streaming

Red5Pro – Low Latency WebRTC Live Video Streaming at Scale



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

LiveU – Air Control

Vizrt – NewTek CaptureCast

Muvi – Live Meetings



On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Harmonic – XOS Advanced Media Processor

Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform



OTT Video Platform

Ateliere – Discover

Backlight – Zype Streaming Platform

MediaKind – Engage



Per-Title Encoding Solution

Ateme – Titan

Bitmovin – Per-Titler

Telestream – Encoding.com



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

TAG Video Systems – TAG Content Matching Technology

Telestream – ARGUS



Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Ateme – DAI Solution

MediaKind – PRISMA



Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Haivision – Single-Channel Makito X4

LiveU – LU800

Osprey Video – Talon 4K-SC



Video Mixer

Blackmagic Design – ATEM Television Studio Live Production Switcher

Vizrt – NewTek TriCaster Mini X

Telestream – Wirecast Gear 4K

