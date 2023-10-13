-->
The 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2023 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 18 categories. The Readers' Choice Awards program recognizes our readers' selections for the industry's top products from companies based in North America. Check out the 2023 Streaming Media Innovation Awards to see who readers of Streaming Media Global chose as the top products from European tech companies.

This year’s awards brought in more than 100 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,200 readers cast more than 9,000 votes in 18 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2022, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.


Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Bitmovin Bitmovin Analytics
Interra Systems  ORION-OTT
TAG Video Systems – Real-Time Media Performance Platform


Best New Streaming Innovation

Ateme  Audience-Aware Streaming
Harmonic  VOS 360 Ad SaaS
Skreens Entertainment  Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Platform

Closed Captioning Solution

IBM Watson Video  Watson Live Captioning
Telestream  Stanza
Videolinq  AI-Generated Closed Captions


Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Ateme  Ateme+
Bitmovin  Next-Generation VOD Encoder
Harmonic  VOS 360 Media SaaS


Cloud Video Production Platform

Backlight  Wildmoka Digital Media Platform
Sony  M2 Live Virtual Cloud Switcher
Vimeo  Vimeo Platform


Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Akamai  Connected Cloud
Amazon Web Services  CloudFront
Google  Cloud CDN


Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Ateliere  FrameDNA
MediaPlatform  Broadcaster
Muvi  Flex


DRM/Content Protection

BuyDRM  KeyOS MultiKey
EZDRM  Universal Complete 
Intertrist Technologies  ExpressPlay Media Security Suite


Encoding Hardware for Live Production

AMD  Alveo MA35D
Haivision  Makito X4 Encoder
NETINT  Quadra VPU AV1 + AI Video Encoder & Transcoder


Live Streaming Service

Akamai  Adaptive Media Delivery
Dolby.io  Real-Time Streaming
Red5Pro  Low Latency WebRTC Live Video Streaming at Scale


Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

LiveU  Air Control
Vizrt  NewTek CaptureCast
Muvi  Live Meetings


On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Haivision  Makito X4 Encoder
Harmonic  XOS Advanced Media Processor
Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform


OTT Video Platform

Ateliere Discover
Backlight  Zype Streaming Platform
MediaKind  Engage


Per-Title Encoding Solution

Ateme  Titan
Bitmovin  Per-Titler
Telestream  Encoding.com


Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai  Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
TAG Video Systems – TAG Content Matching Technology
Telestream  ARGUS


Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Amazon  AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Ateme  DAI Solution
MediaKind  PRISMA


Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Haivision – Single-Channel Makito X4
LiveU  LU800
Osprey Video  Talon 4K-SC


Video Mixer

Blackmagic Design  ATEM Television Studio Live Production Switcher
Vizrt  NewTek TriCaster Mini X
Telestream  Wirecast Gear 4K

