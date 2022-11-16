The 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

Throughout most of the year in Streaming Media, we tell you what we think, whether it’s our writers or the various industry experts they tap in their articles sharing their expertise, analyzing what’s happening, or predicting what’s to come in the streaming world. But once a year, we flip that script and let the readers have their say with our annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The results are sometimes surprising and always illuminating. While you’ll see a number of familiar names in the list, as we reveal this year’s winners and runners-up, this year, as in all years, there are plenty of surprises and a few instances of winners and finalists we wouldn’t have predicted, but just as often leave us thinking, “But, of course,” and rushing to reconsider previous assessments.

This year’s awards brought in 140 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,600 readers cast roughly 14,000 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies’ products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you’ll find a number of unexpected names and products in the list that follows. And if you’re surprised that a company isn’t represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn’t nominated or didn’t get enough votes. Thanks to all who nominated and voted, and thanks to BirdDog and PTZOptics for sponsoring this year’s awards. And we’re pleased as punch to be presenting these awards—live and in person for the first time since 2019—at Streaming Media West 2022!

Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE) Platform

Winner: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics

Runners-Up: MediaMelon – SmartSight QoE, Telestream – iVMS AMS



Best New Streaming Innovation

Winner: LiveU – LiveU Ingest

Runners-Up: Flussonic LLC – WebRTC Flussonic (Flussonic Media Server), Muvi LLC – Muvi Minis



Cellular Bonding Solution

Winner: LiveU – LU800

Runners-Up: Haivision/AVIWest Pro460, TVU Networks – TVU One 4K with 5G



Closed Captioning Solution

Winner: Telestream – CaptionMaker

Runners-Up: Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server, IBM Watson Media – Watson Live Captioning



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Winner: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Next-Generation VOD Encoder

Runners-Up: Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Cloud, Telestream – Encoding.com



Cloud Video Production Platform

Winner: Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Cloud

Runners-Up: LiveU – LiveU Matrix, Vizrt – Viz Vectar Plus



Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Winner: Amazon Web Services – Amazon CloudFront

Runners-Up: Akamai – Intelligent Edge Platform,Google – Google Cloud CDN



Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Winner: Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise

Runners-Up: Haivision – Haivision Media Platform, Telestream – Sherpa Stream



DRM/Content Protection

Winner: EZDRM – Universal Complete

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking, IdeaNova – Inplay DRM



Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Winner: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Runners-Up: Blackmagic Design – Web Presenter 4K, Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder



Live Streaming Service

Winner: Muvi LLC – Muvi Live

Runners-Up: Haivision – Haivision Connect, Vimeo – Vimeo Live Streaming Platform



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (Cloud)

Winner: LiveU – Air Control

Runners-Up: NewTek – CaptureCast, Telestream – Sherpa Stream



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (On-Prem)

Winner: IdeaNova – Intouch Nearcast

Runners-Up: LiveSwitch – LiveSwitch Server, Magewell – USB Fusion



On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Winner: Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform

Runners-Up: Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server, Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder



OTT Video Platform

Winner: Vimeo –Vimeo OTT

Runners-Up: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title,Brightcove – Brightcove Beacon



Per-Title Encoding Solution

Winner: Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title

Runners-Up: Brightcove – Brightcove Context Aware Encoding, Harmonic – VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform



PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Winner: BirdDog – P120

Runners-Up: NewTek – NDI|HX PTZ3, PTZ Optics – 30X NDI PTZ Camera



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Winner: Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

Runners-Up: Telestream – Centralized Video Quality Monitoring Management, Witbe – Witbox+



Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Winner: Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Runners-Up: Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI, MediaKind – PRISMA



Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Winner: Magewell – Ultra Encode

Runners-Up: Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder, LiveU – LU800



Video Mixer (less than $1,500)

Winner: Blackmagic Design – ATEM SDI Pro ISO

Runners-Up: Telestream – Wirecast Pro, vMix – Live Video Streaming Software



Video Mixer (more than $1,500)

Winner: NewTek – TriCaster Mini X

Runners-Up: Roland – V-600UHD, Telestream – Wirecast Gear 3

