The 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
We've counted all the votes in the 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 26 categories.
This year’s awards brought in 220 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 2,200 readers cast more than 17,000 votes in 26 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll announce the winners here in November and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. This year's awards are sponsored by PTZOptics and BuyDRM.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2019, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order below.
Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform
Akamai Technologies - Broadcast Operations Control Center
Qligent Corp – Vision Dymos
Telestream – IQ Solutions
Analytics/Quality of Service Platform
Bitmovin – Video Analytics
Telestream - Cloud Live ABR Monitor
Verizon Media - Smartplay Stream Routing
Cellular Bonding Solution
LiveU - LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
Teradek – Bond
TVU Networks – TVU Anywhere
Closed Captioning Solution
Epiphan Video - Epiphan LiveScrypt
IBM Watson Media - IBM Video Streaming
Telestream – Caption Maker
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaLive
Telestream – Telestream Cloud Services
Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Streaming Cloud
Content Delivery Network
Akamai - Intelligent Edge Platform
Amazon Web Services - Amazon CloudFront
Verizon Media - Verizon Media Platform
DRM/Access Control Service Provider
BuyDRM - KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform
EZDRM - Universal DRM
Verimatrix - Verimatrix Multi-DRM
Education Video Platform
Discover Video - DEVOS Streaming Platform
Kaltura - Kaltura Education Video Cloud
Sonic Foundry – Mediasite
Encoding Software
Haivision – KB Series
Harmonic - EyeQ Content-Aware Encoding
Telestream - Vantage Transcode Pro
Enterprise Video Platform
Brightcove – Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite
Haivision – Haivision Media Platform
Kaltura - Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform
Hardware ABR Encoders
Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Live
Haivision - KB Series
Telestream - Lightspeed Live Stream
Hardware Input Devices for Live Production
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental Link
BirdDog – Flex 4K Family
Magewell – Pro Convert 4K/60 NDI Encoders
Live Streaming Software
Amazon Web Services – Amazon Interactive Video Service
Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Media Systems
Zixi – Zixi Software-Defined Platform
OTT Video Platform
Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
Harmonic - VOS360 Live Streaming Platform
Telestream – Vantage
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaConvert
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title Encoding
Brightcove – Context Aware Encoding
Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)
Blackmagic Design – ATEM Mini Pro ISO
StudioCoast Pty Ltd – vMix Live Production & Streaming Software
Telestream – Wirecast
Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)
LiveU – LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
NewTek – TriCaster TC1
Telestream – Wirecast Gear
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
BirdDog – P200
PTZOptics – 30X-SDI
Sony – BRC-X400
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
LTN Global – LTN Monitor & Control
Telestream – IQ Solutions
Zixi – ZEN Master
Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI
Wurl – AdSPring
Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances
Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Magewell – Ultra Stream
Teradek – Vidiu Go
Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform
Brightcove – Video Cloud
Dacast – Dacast Video Platform
Discover Video – DV Express All-in-One Streaming Platform
Video Player Solution/SDK
Akamai – Akamai Adaptive Media Player
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Video Player
Telestream – GLIM
Video Quality Metrics Solution
Elecard – Video Quality Estimator
Telestream – PRISM
Video Clarity – Clearview
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)
Brightcove – Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences
Discover Video – DEVOS Cloud All-in-One Streaming Platform
Sonic Foundry – Mediasite
Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)
Matrox Video - Matrox Monarch LCS Multi-Source Streaming and Recording Appliance
Sonic Foundry – Medisite
Telestream – Wirecast
