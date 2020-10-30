The 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 26 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 220 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 2,200 readers cast more than 17,000 votes in 26 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners here in November and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. This year's awards are sponsored by PTZOptics and BuyDRM.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2019, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order below.

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Akamai Technologies - Broadcast Operations Control Center

Qligent Corp – Vision Dymos

Telestream – IQ Solutions

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Bitmovin – Video Analytics

Telestream - Cloud Live ABR Monitor

Verizon Media - Smartplay Stream Routing

Cellular Bonding Solution

LiveU - LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit

Teradek – Bond

TVU Networks – TVU Anywhere

Closed Captioning Solution

Epiphan Video - Epiphan LiveScrypt

IBM Watson Media - IBM Video Streaming

Telestream – Caption Maker

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaLive

Telestream – Telestream Cloud Services

Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Streaming Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Akamai - Intelligent Edge Platform

Amazon Web Services - Amazon CloudFront

Verizon Media - Verizon Media Platform

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

BuyDRM - KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform

EZDRM - Universal DRM

Verimatrix - Verimatrix Multi-DRM

Education Video Platform

Discover Video - DEVOS Streaming Platform

Kaltura - Kaltura Education Video Cloud

Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Encoding Software

Haivision – KB Series

Harmonic - EyeQ Content-Aware Encoding

Telestream - Vantage Transcode Pro

Enterprise Video Platform

Brightcove – Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite

Haivision – Haivision Media Platform

Kaltura - Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform

Hardware ABR Encoders

Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Live

Haivision - KB Series

Telestream - Lightspeed Live Stream

Hardware Input Devices for Live Production

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental Link

BirdDog – Flex 4K Family

Magewell – Pro Convert 4K/60 NDI Encoders

Live Streaming Software

Amazon Web Services – Amazon Interactive Video Service

Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Media Systems

Zixi – Zixi Software-Defined Platform

OTT Video Platform

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery

Harmonic - VOS360 Live Streaming Platform

Telestream – Vantage

Per-Title Encoding Solution

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaConvert

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title Encoding

Brightcove – Context Aware Encoding

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design – ATEM Mini Pro ISO

StudioCoast Pty Ltd – vMix Live Production & Streaming Software

Telestream – Wirecast

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)

LiveU – LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit

NewTek – TriCaster TC1

Telestream – Wirecast Gear

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

BirdDog – P200

PTZOptics – 30X-SDI

Sony – BRC-X400

Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

LTN Global – LTN Monitor & Control

Telestream – IQ Solutions

Zixi – ZEN Master

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI

Wurl – AdSPring

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Magewell – Ultra Stream

Teradek – Vidiu Go

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

Brightcove – Video Cloud

Dacast – Dacast Video Platform

Discover Video – DV Express All-in-One Streaming Platform

Video Player Solution/SDK

Akamai – Akamai Adaptive Media Player

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Video Player

Telestream – GLIM

Video Quality Metrics Solution

Elecard – Video Quality Estimator

Telestream – PRISM

Video Clarity – Clearview

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Brightcove – Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences

Discover Video – DEVOS Cloud All-in-One Streaming Platform

Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Matrox Video - Matrox Monarch LCS Multi-Source Streaming and Recording Appliance

Sonic Foundry – Medisite

Telestream – Wirecast

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles