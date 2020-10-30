-->
Stay up-to-date on everything Streaming Media - Subscribe to Streaming Media XTRA and more today.

The 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

Article Featured Image

We've counted all the votes in the 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 26 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 220 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 2,200 readers cast more than 17,000 votes in 26 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners here in November and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. This year's awards are sponsored by PTZOptics and BuyDRM

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2019, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order below.

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Akamai Technologies - Broadcast Operations Control Center
Qligent Corp – Vision Dymos
Telestream – IQ Solutions

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Bitmovin – Video Analytics
Telestream - Cloud Live ABR Monitor
Verizon Media - Smartplay Stream Routing 

Cellular Bonding Solution

LiveU - LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
Teradek – Bond
TVU Networks – TVU Anywhere 

Closed Captioning Solution

Epiphan Video - Epiphan LiveScrypt
IBM Watson Media - IBM Video Streaming
Telestream – Caption Maker

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaLive
Telestream – Telestream Cloud Services
Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Streaming Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Akamai - Intelligent Edge Platform
Amazon Web Services - Amazon CloudFront
Verizon Media - Verizon Media Platform

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

BuyDRM - KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform
EZDRM - Universal DRM
Verimatrix - Verimatrix Multi-DRM 

Education Video Platform

Discover Video - DEVOS Streaming Platform
Kaltura - Kaltura Education Video Cloud
Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Encoding Software

Haivision – KB Series
Harmonic - EyeQ Content-Aware Encoding
Telestream - Vantage Transcode Pro

Enterprise Video Platform

Brightcove – Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite
Haivision – Haivision Media Platform
Kaltura - Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform

Hardware ABR Encoders

Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Live
Haivision - KB Series
Telestream - Lightspeed Live Stream

Hardware Input Devices for Live Production

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental Link
BirdDog – Flex 4K Family
Magewell – Pro Convert 4K/60 NDI Encoders

Live Streaming Software

Amazon Web Services – Amazon Interactive Video Service
Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Media Systems
Zixi – Zixi Software-Defined Platform

OTT Video Platform

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
Harmonic - VOS360 Live Streaming Platform
Telestream – Vantage 

Per-Title Encoding Solution

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaConvert
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title Encoding
Brightcove – Context Aware Encoding

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design – ATEM Mini Pro ISO
StudioCoast Pty Ltd – vMix Live Production & Streaming Software
Telestream – Wirecast 

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)

LiveU – LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
NewTek – TriCaster TC1
Telestream – Wirecast Gear 

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

BirdDog – P200
PTZOptics – 30X-SDI
Sony – BRC-X400

Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

LTN Global – LTN Monitor & Control
Telestream – IQ Solutions
Zixi – ZEN Master

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI
Wurl – AdSPring 

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Magewell – Ultra Stream
Teradek – Vidiu Go

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

Brightcove – Video Cloud
Dacast – Dacast Video Platform
Discover Video – DV Express All-in-One Streaming Platform

Video Player Solution/SDK

Akamai – Akamai Adaptive Media Player
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Video Player
Telestream – GLIM

Video Quality Metrics Solution

Elecard – Video Quality Estimator
Telestream – PRISM
Video Clarity – Clearview 

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Brightcove – Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences
Discover Video – DEVOS Cloud All-in-One Streaming Platform
Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Matrox Video - Matrox Monarch LCS Multi-Source Streaming and Recording Appliance
Sonic Foundry – Medisite
Telestream – Wirecast

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Nominate Now for the 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

What's your favorite streaming tool, tech, or service? It's time to make your nominations for the only awards in the online video industry that are chosen by end users.

30 Jul 2020

The 2019 Streaming Media Readers’ Choice Award Winners

The people have spoken. These are their choices for the best products and services in 28 categories from analytics to webcasting and everything in between.

20 Nov 2019

The 2019 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Finalists

220 nominees. More than 28,000 votes. 84 finalists. Here's who made the shortlist of the top streaming video products and services in our annual reader poll.

05 Nov 2019

The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award Winners

The winners were announced today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California. Click through to see who took home this year's prizes.

14 Nov 2018

The 2018 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

281 nominees. More than 25,000 votes. 90 finalists. Here's who made the shortlist of the top streaming video products and services in our annual reader poll.

17 Oct 2018
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research