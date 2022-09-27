The 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 22 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 140 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,600 readers cast more than 14,000 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach on November 16, and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. Thanks to our Gold sponsor, BirdDog, and our Silver sponsor, PTZOptics, for sponsoring this year's awards.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2021, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.



Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoS) Platform

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics

MediaMelon – SmartSight QoE

Telestream – iVMS AMS



Best New Streaming Innovation

Flussonic LLC – WebRTC Flussonic (Flussonic Media Server)

LiveU – LiveU Ingest

Muvi LLC – Muvi Minis



Cellular Bonding Solution

Haivision/AVIWest – Pro460

LiveU – LU800

TVU Networks – TVU One 4K with 5G



Closed Captioning Solution

Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server

IBM Watson Media – Watson Live Captioning

Telestream – CaptionMaker



Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Next-Generation VOD Encoder

Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Cloud

Telestream – Encoding.com



Cloud Video Production Platform

Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Cloud

LiveU – LiveU Matrix

Vizrt – Viz Vectar Plus



Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Akamai – Intelligent Edge Platform

Amazon Web Services – Amazon CloudFront

Google – Google Cloud CDN



Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Haivision – Haivision Media Platform

Telestream – Sherpa Stream

Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise



DRM/Content Protection

Bitmovin – Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking

EZDRM – Universal DRM Complete

IdeaNova – Inplay DRM



Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Blackmagic Design – Web Presenter 4K

Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder



Live Streaming Service

Haivision – Haivision Connect

Muvi LLC – Muvi Live

Vimeo – Vimeo Live Streaming Platform



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (Cloud)

LiveU – Air Control

NewTek – CaptureCast

Telestream – Sherpa Stream



Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (On-Prem)

IdeaNova – Nearcast

LiveSwitch – LiveSwitch Server

Magewell – USB Fusion



On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server

Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform



OTT Video Platform

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title

Brightcove – Brightcove Beacon

Vimeo – Vimeo OTT



Per-Title Encoding Solution

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title

Brightcove – Brightcove Context Aware Encoding

Harmonic – VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform



PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

BirdDog – P120

NewTek – NDI|HX PTZ3

PTZ Optics – 30X NDI PTZ Camera



Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)

Telestream – Centralized Video Quality Monitoring Management

Witbe – Witbox+



Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI

MediaKind – PRISMA



Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder

LiveU – LU800

Magewell – Ultra Encode



Video Mixer (less than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design – ATEM SDI Pro ISO

Telestream – Wirecast Pro

vMix – Live Video Streaming Software



Video Mixer (more than $1,500)

NewTek – TriCaster Mini X

Roland – V-600UHD

Telestream – Wirecast Gear 3

