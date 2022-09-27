-->
Join us in person this November for Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, CA. Register now to save $100 off your pass!

The 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

Article Featured Image

We've counted all the votes in the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 22 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 140 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,600 readers cast more than 14,000 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach on November 16, and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. Thanks to our Gold sponsor, BirdDog, and our Silver sponsor, PTZOptics, for sponsoring this year's awards.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2021, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.


Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoS) Platform

Bitmovin Bitmovin Analytics
MediaMelon SmartSight QoE
Telestream iVMS AMS


Best New Streaming Innovation

Flussonic LLC  WebRTC Flussonic (Flussonic Media Server)
LiveU  LiveU Ingest
Muvi LLC  Muvi Minis


Cellular Bonding Solution

Haivision/AVIWest  Pro460
LiveU  LU800
TVU Networks  TVU One 4K with 5G


Closed Captioning Solution

Flussonic LLC  Flussonic Media Server
IBM Watson Media  Watson Live Captioning
Telestream  CaptionMaker


Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Bitmovin  Bitmovin Next-Generation VOD Encoder
Flussonic LLC  Flussonic Cloud
Telestream  Encoding.com


Cloud Video Production Platform

Blackmagic Design  Blackmagic Cloud
LiveU  LiveU Matrix
Vizrt  Viz Vectar Plus


Content Delivery Network (including Edge)

Akamai  Intelligent Edge Platform
Amazon Web Services  Amazon CloudFront
Google  Google Cloud CDN


Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Haivision  Haivision Media Platform
Telestream  Sherpa Stream
Vimeo  Vimeo Enterprise


DRM/Content Protection

Bitmovin  Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking
EZDRM  Universal DRM Complete 
IdeaNova  Inplay DRM


Encoding Hardware for Live Production

Blackmagic Design  Web Presenter 4K
Flussonic LLC  Flussonic Coder
Haivision  Makito X4 Encoder


Live Streaming Service

Haivision  Haivision Connect
Muvi LLC  Muvi Live
Vimeo  Vimeo Live Streaming Platform


Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (Cloud)

LiveU  Air Control
NewTek  CaptureCast
Telestream  Sherpa Stream


Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (On-Prem)

IdeaNova  Nearcast
LiveSwitch  LiveSwitch Server
Magewell  USB Fusion


On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Flussonic LLC  Flussonic Media Server
Haivision  Makito X4 Encoder
Telestream  Vantage Media Processing Platform


OTT Video Platform

Bitmovin  Bitmovin Per-Title
Brightcove  Brightcove Beacon
Vimeo  Vimeo OTT


Per-Title Encoding Solution

Bitmovin  Bitmovin Per-Title
Brightcove  Brightcove Context Aware Encoding
Harmonic  VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform


PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

BirdDog  P120
NewTek  NDI|HX PTZ3
PTZ Optics  30X NDI PTZ Camera


Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Akamai  Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
Telestream  Centralized Video Quality Monitoring Management
Witbe – Witbox+


Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Amazon  AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove  Brightcove SSAI
MediaKind  PRISMA


Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Flussonic LLC Flussonic Coder
LiveU  LU800
Magewell  Ultra Encode


Video Mixer (less than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design  ATEM SDI Pro ISO
Telestream  Wirecast Pro
vMix  Live Video Streaming Software


Video Mixer (more than $1,500)

NewTek  TriCaster Mini X
Roland  V-600UHD
Telestream  Wirecast Gear 3

Streaming Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Related Articles

Vote in the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

Voting is open until September 26 in 22 categories. Cast your vote today!

19 Aug 2022
Streaming Media on Facebook
Streaming Media on Twitter
Streaming Media on LinkedIn
Streaming Media on YouTube
Streaming Media Guides
Web Events
Popular Articles
Reports & Research