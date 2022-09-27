The 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
We've counted all the votes in the 2022 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 22 categories.
This year’s awards brought in 140 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. More than 1,600 readers cast more than 14,000 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified the top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll announce the winners at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach on November 16, and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. Thanks to our Gold sponsor, BirdDog, and our Silver sponsor, PTZOptics, for sponsoring this year's awards.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2021, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order in each category below.
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoS) Platform
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Analytics
MediaMelon – SmartSight QoE
Telestream – iVMS AMS
Best New Streaming Innovation
Flussonic LLC – WebRTC Flussonic (Flussonic Media Server)
LiveU – LiveU Ingest
Muvi LLC – Muvi Minis
Cellular Bonding Solution
Haivision/AVIWest – Pro460
LiveU – LU800
TVU Networks – TVU One 4K with 5G
Closed Captioning Solution
Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server
IBM Watson Media – Watson Live Captioning
Telestream – CaptionMaker
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Next-Generation VOD Encoder
Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Cloud
Telestream – Encoding.com
Cloud Video Production Platform
Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Cloud
LiveU – LiveU Matrix
Vizrt – Viz Vectar Plus
Content Delivery Network (including Edge)
Akamai – Intelligent Edge Platform
Amazon Web Services – Amazon CloudFront
Google – Google Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Haivision – Haivision Media Platform
Telestream – Sherpa Stream
Vimeo – Vimeo Enterprise
DRM/Content Protection
Bitmovin – Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking
EZDRM – Universal DRM Complete
IdeaNova – Inplay DRM
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
Blackmagic Design – Web Presenter 4K
Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder
Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Live Streaming Service
Haivision – Haivision Connect
Muvi LLC – Muvi Live
Vimeo – Vimeo Live Streaming Platform
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (Cloud)
LiveU – Air Control
NewTek – CaptureCast
Telestream – Sherpa Stream
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution (On-Prem)
IdeaNova – Nearcast
LiveSwitch – LiveSwitch Server
Magewell – USB Fusion
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Media Server
Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Telestream – Vantage Media Processing Platform
OTT Video Platform
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title
Brightcove – Brightcove Beacon
Vimeo – Vimeo OTT
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title
Brightcove – Brightcove Context Aware Encoding
Harmonic – VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
BirdDog – P120
NewTek – NDI|HX PTZ3
PTZ Optics – 30X NDI PTZ Camera
Quality Control/Monitoring Platform
Akamai – Broadcast Operations Command Center (BOCC)
Telestream – Centralized Video Quality Monitoring Management
Witbe – Witbox+
Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution
Amazon – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI
MediaKind – PRISMA
Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware
Flussonic LLC – Flussonic Coder
LiveU – LU800
Magewell – Ultra Encode
Video Mixer (less than $1,500)
Blackmagic Design – ATEM SDI Pro ISO
Telestream – Wirecast Pro
vMix – Live Video Streaming Software
Video Mixer (more than $1,500)
NewTek – TriCaster Mini X
Roland – V-600UHD
Telestream – Wirecast Gear 3
