The 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award Winners
Each year, the voting in the Streaming Media Readers' Choice awards brings plenty of surprises, and this year is no different. Sure, some of the winners might be ones we would have predicted, but there are just as many that defy expectations. And that's a good thing, a reminder that, when it comes to choosing solutions providers, the "obvious choice" isn't always the best one.
This year's awards brought in 200 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. Nearly 2,000 readers cast 14,600 votes in 22 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
Thanks to all who nominated and voted, and thanks to Discover Video for sponsoring this year's awards. We're looking forward to another in-person awards ceremony at Streaming Media West 2022!
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE)
Winner: Bitmovin Video Analytics
Runners-Up:
Datazoom Platform
Telestream Inspector Live
Analytics/Quality of Service (QoS)
Winner: Telestream Surveyor ABR Active
Runners-Up:
Touchstream Virtual NOC
Edgecast Smartplay Stream Routing
Best New Streaming Innovation
Winner: Bitmovin Fast Multi-Resolution and Multi-Rate Encoding for HTTP Adaptive Streaming Using Machine Learning
Runners-Up
BirdDog Cloud Connect
PTZOptics PT Superjoy G1
Cellular Bonding Solution
Winner: LU800 Production-Level Field Unit
Runners-Up:
Teradek VidiU Go
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
Winner: Telestream CaptionMaker/MacCaption
Runners-Up:
EEG Video Falcon and Lexi
Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services
Winner: Amazon Web Services AWS Elemental MediaLive
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin Bitmovin Cloud Connect
Wowza Media Systems Wowza Streaming Cloud
Content Delivery Network (Including Edge)
Winner: Amazon Web Services Amazon CloudFront
Runners-Up:
Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform
Google Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Winner: Haivision Media Platform
Runners-Up:
Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite
Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform
DRM/Content Protection
Winner: Amazon Web Services AWS Elemental Media Package
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking/Bitmovin & Nagra Integration
Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
Winner: BirdDog - BirdDog 4K QUAD
Runners-Up:
Haivision Makito X4 Encoder
LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
Live Streaming Service
Winner: Resi Live Stream and Multisite Platform
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services Amazon Interactive Video Service
LiveU Matrix Cloud Video Management and Distribution Platform with New Dynamic Share & Global Directory
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
Winner: Zoom Webcasting
Runners-Up:
Cisco WebEx
Telestream Wirecast
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Winner: LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services AWS Elemental MediaLive
Haivision Makito X4 Encoder
OTT Video Platform
Winner: Brightcove Brightcove Beacon
Runners-Up:
Kaltura Cloud TV Platform
Zype Video Infrastructure
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Winner: Bitmovin Bitmovin Per-Title
Runners-Up:
Brightcove Brightcove Context Aware Encoding
Harmonic VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
Winner: PTZOptics PT30X-NDI
Runners-Up
BirdDog BirdDog P400
Panasonic AW-UE150
Quality Control Monitoring Platform
Winner: Akamai Broadcast Control Center
Runners-Up:
Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform
Telestream iiVMS ASM
Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution
Winner: Amazon Web Services AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Runners-Up:
Edgecast Channel Scheduler
Flussonic Flussonic Media Server
Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware
Winner: LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
Runners-Up
Haivision Haivision Makito X1 Rugged Encoder
Resi Resi Single and Dual Channel Encoders
Video Mixer (Less Than $1,500)
Winner: Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Extreme
Runners-Up:
Roland V-8HD
Telestream Wirecast Pro
Video Mixer (More Than $1,500)
Winner: Blackmagic Design - ATEM Production Studio 4K
Runners-Up:
NewTek - TriCaster 2 Elite
Telestream - Wirecast Gear
Video Quality Metrics Solution
Winner: Telestream - iQ Video Quality Assurance
Runners-Up:
IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. - Inshow
SSIMWAVE - SSIMWAVE VOD Monitor
