The 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Winners

There's no shortage of awards in the online video industry, but the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards is still the only one where the winners are chosen by the people who matter most—the end users who use these products and services every day.

This year, more than 2,200 voters cast more than 25,000 votes in 26 categories that run the gamut from analytics to webcasting and everything in between. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses—as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products—we identified the winners and two runners-up in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

Congratulations to our finalists, and a big thank you to our sponsors, PTZOptics and BuyDRM.

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Winner: Akamai Technologies - Broadcast Operations Control Center

Runners-Up:

Qligent Corp – Vision Dymos

Telestream – IQ Solutions

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Winner: Telestream - Cloud Live ABR Monitor

Runners-Up:

Bitmovin – Video Analytics

Verizon Media - Smartplay Stream Routing

Cellular Bonding Solution

Winner: LiveU - LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit

Runners-Up:

Teradek – Bond

TVU Networks – TVU Anywhere

Closed Captioning Solution

Winner: Telestream – Caption Maker

Runners-Up:

Epiphan Video - Epiphan LiveScrypt

IBM Watson Media - IBM Video Streaming

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaLive

Runners-Up:

Telestream – Telestream Cloud Services

Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Streaming Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Winner: Amazon Web Services - Amazon CloudFront

Runners-Up:

Akamai - Intelligent Edge Platform

Verizon Media - Verizon Media Platform

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

Winner: Verimatrix - Verimatrix Multi-DRM /

Runners-Up:

BuyDRM - KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform

EZDRM - Universal DRM

Education Video Platform

Winner: Kaltura - Kaltura Education Video Cloud

Runners-Up:

Discover Video - DEVOS Streaming Platform

Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Encoding Software

Winner: Telestream - Vantage Transcode Pro

Runners-Up:

Haivision – KB Series

Harmonic - EyeQ Content-Aware Encoding

Enterprise Video Platform

Winner: Kaltura - Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform

Runners-Up:

Brightcove – Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite

Haivision – Haivision Media Platform

Hardware ABR Encoders

Winner: Haivision - KB Series

Runners-Up:

Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Live

Telestream - Lightspeed Live Stream

Hardware Input Devices for Live Production

Winner: Magewell – Pro Convert 4K/60 NDI Encoders

Runners-Up:

Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental Link

BirdDog – Flex 4K Family

Live Streaming Software

Winner: Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Media Systems

Runners-Up:

Amazon Web Services – Amazon Interactive Video Service

Zixi – Zixi Software-Defined Platform

OTT Video Platform

Winner: Telestream – Vantage

Runners-Up:

Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery

Harmonic - VOS360 Live Streaming Platform

Per-Title Encoding Solution

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaConvert

Runners-Up:

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title Encoding

Brightcove – Context Aware Encoding

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)

Winner: Blackmagic Design – ATEM Mini Pro ISO

Runners-Up:

StudioCoast Pty Ltd – vMix Live Production & Streaming Software

Telestream – Wirecast

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)

Winner: NewTek – TriCaster TC1

Runners-Up:

LiveU – LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit

Telestream – Wirecast Gear

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Winner: PTZOptics – 30X-SDI

Runners-Up:

BirdDog – P200

Sony – BRC-X400

Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Winner: Telestream – IQ Solutions

Runners-Up:

LTN Global – LTN Monitor & Control

Zixi – ZEN Master

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Runners-Up:

Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI

Wurl – AdSPring

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

Winner: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder

Runners-Up:

Magewell – Ultra Stream

Teradek – Vidiu Go

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

Winner: Brightcove – Video Cloud

Runners-Up:

Dacast – Dacast Video Platform

Discover Video – DV Express All-in-One Streaming Platform

Video Player Solution/SDK

Winner: Akamai – Akamai Adaptive Media Player

Runners-Up:

Bitmovin – Bitmovin Video Player

Telestream – GLIM

Video Quality Metrics Solution

Winner: Telestream – PRISM

Runners-Up:

Elecard – Video Quality Estimator

Video Clarity – Clearview

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Winner: Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Runners-Up:

Brightcove – Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences

Discover Video – DEVOS Cloud All-in-One Streaming Platform

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Winner: Telestream – Wirecast

Runners-Up:

Matrox Video - Matrox Monarch LCS Multi-Source Streaming and Recording Appliance

Sonic Foundry – Medisite

