The 2020 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Winners

There's no shortage of awards in the online video industry, but the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards is still the only one where the winners are chosen by the people who matter most—the end users who use these products and services every day.

This year, more than 2,200 voters cast more than 25,000 votes in 26 categories that run the gamut from analytics to webcasting and everything in between. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses—as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products—we identified the winners and two runners-up in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes. 

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2019, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, and a big thank you to our sponsors, PTZOptics and BuyDRM

Analytics/Quality of Experience Platform

Winner: Akamai Technologies - Broadcast Operations Control Center
Runners-Up:
Qligent Corp – Vision Dymos
Telestream – IQ Solutions

Analytics/Quality of Service Platform

Winner: Telestream - Cloud Live ABR Monitor
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin – Video Analytics
Verizon Media - Smartplay Stream Routing 

Cellular Bonding Solution

Winner: LiveU - LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
Runners-Up:
Teradek – Bond
TVU Networks – TVU Anywhere 

Closed Captioning Solution

Winner: Telestream – Caption Maker
Runners-Up:
Epiphan Video - Epiphan LiveScrypt
IBM Watson Media - IBM Video Streaming

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaLive
Runners-Up:
Telestream – Telestream Cloud Services
Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Streaming Cloud

Content Delivery Network

Winner: Amazon Web Services - Amazon CloudFront
Runners-Up:
Akamai - Intelligent Edge Platform
Verizon Media - Verizon Media Platform

DRM/Access Control Service Provider

Winner: Verimatrix - Verimatrix Multi-DRM /
Runners-Up:
BuyDRM - KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform
EZDRM - Universal DRM

Education Video Platform

Winner: Kaltura - Kaltura Education Video Cloud
Runners-Up:
Discover Video - DEVOS Streaming Platform
Sonic Foundry – Mediasite

Encoding Software

Winner: Telestream - Vantage Transcode Pro
Runners-Up:
Haivision – KB Series
Harmonic - EyeQ Content-Aware Encoding

Enterprise Video Platform

Winner: Kaltura - Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform
Runners-Up:
Brightcove – Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite
Haivision – Haivision Media Platform

Hardware ABR Encoders

Winner: Haivision - KB Series
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services - AWS Elemental Live
Telestream - Lightspeed Live Stream

Hardware Input Devices for Live Production

Winner: Magewell – Pro Convert 4K/60 NDI Encoders
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental Link
BirdDog – Flex 4K Family

Live Streaming Software

Winner: Wowza Media Systems - Wowza Media Systems
Runners-Up:
Amazon Web Services – Amazon Interactive Video Service
Zixi – Zixi Software-Defined Platform

OTT Video Platform

Winner: Telestream – Vantage 
Runners-Up:
Akamai – Adaptive Media Delivery
Harmonic - VOS360 Live Streaming Platform

Per-Title Encoding Solution

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaConvert
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Per-Title Encoding
Brightcove – Context Aware Encoding

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (Less than $1,500)

Winner: Blackmagic Design – ATEM Mini Pro ISO
Runners-Up:
StudioCoast Pty Ltd – vMix Live Production & Streaming Software
Telestream – Wirecast 

Portable Multicam Streaming Solution (More than $1,500)

Winner: NewTek – TriCaster TC1
Runners-Up:
LiveU – LU800 Multi-Camera Production-Level Field Unit
Telestream – Wirecast Gear 

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

Winner: PTZOptics – 30X-SDI
Runners-Up:
BirdDog – P200
Sony – BRC-X400

Quality Control/Monitoring Platform

Winner: Telestream – IQ Solutions
Runners-Up:
LTN Global – LTN Monitor & Control
Zixi – ZEN Master

Server-Side Ad Insertion Solution

Winner: Amazon Web Services – AWS Elemental MediaTailor
Runners-Up:
Brightcove – Brightcove SSAI
Wurl – AdSPring 

Single or Dual-Stream Encoding Appliances

Winner: Haivision – Makito X4 Encoder
Runners-Up:
Magewell – Ultra Stream
Teradek – Vidiu Go

Small/Medium-Sized Business Video Platform

Winner: Brightcove – Video Cloud
Runners-Up:
Dacast – Dacast Video Platform
Discover Video – DV Express All-in-One Streaming Platform

Video Player Solution/SDK

Winner: Akamai – Akamai Adaptive Media Player
Runners-Up:
Bitmovin – Bitmovin Video Player
Telestream – GLIM

Video Quality Metrics Solution

Winner: Telestream – PRISM
Runners-Up:
Elecard – Video Quality Estimator
Video Clarity – Clearview 

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (Cloud)

Winner: Sonic Foundry – Mediasite
Runners-Up:
Brightcove – Brightcove Virtual Event Experiences
Discover Video – DEVOS Cloud All-in-One Streaming Platform

Webcasting/Presentation Solution (On-Prem)

Winner: Telestream – Wirecast
Runners-Up:
Matrox Video - Matrox Monarch LCS Multi-Source Streaming and Recording Appliance
Sonic Foundry – Medisite

