Sneak Preview: Forging FAST’s Middle Mile: Building Live Linear Streaming Infrastructure
On Tuesday, February 24, Nadine Krefetz, Consultant, Reality Software, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel “Forging FAST’s Middle Mile: Building Live Linear Streaming Infrastructure.” Live linear FAST lives or dies in the middle mile, where ingest, encoding, packaging, and routing determine whether channels can contend with increased traffic as audiences scale. This session explores how to forge resilient, flexible infrastructure that keeps FAST channels humming, costs controlled, and viewers engaged.
Confirmed panelists include:
Register now for Streaming Media Connect!
Nadine Krefetz is a contributing editor for Streaming Media. She focuses on how technology will drive change in the media industry, writing on generative AI, adtech, and a wide range of cloud SaaS for delivering streaming. Her background is in software development, project management, journalism, and marketing consulting through her company, Reality Software.
Michael Nagle is the head of sales and distribution for Connecting America. He is the founder and CEO for Ashling Digital, where he assists FAST channels with distribution, marketing, and partnerships. In 2023, Nagle was honored as one of “Gannett’s Greatest” for Diversity & Inclusion. He also teaches Advertising and Marketing Communications at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York.
“Live programming is a draw for audiences and a validation for FAST channels. It does take a dedicated team to schedule, manage, produce and source. Linear isn’t dying if the industry supports and recognizes the brands that invest in live and demonstrate how and why it’s needed,” Nagle says.
Geoff Clark is co-founder and VP of strategy at Sports Studio and CEO of acTVe, a leading streaming television company specializing in the development, management, and distribution of FAST channels. Sports Studio is the parent company of Free Live Sports, a global FAST platform delivering live sports to audiences worldwide without subscription fees. acTVe owns, operates, manages, or advises for more than 20 premium channels. Clark is a former NCAA Division I Track & Field athlete at Cal State Long Beach University.
“I believe FAST is awesome, but I think it is just television. And I think in the future, and most consumers will never know, they will just say, ‘Wow, these are some more incredible channels that are very niche and exactly what I want,’ and they don’t care if it’s FAST or whatever, they just want TV. And I think that's a great thing for all our channel operators if we can get to that level where our indie channels feel like NBC channels, or HBO Max channels, or Comcast channels,” Clark told TVREV in 2024.
Elaine De Santiago is VP of global channel operations at Fremantle, where she oversees operations, management, and optimization of the company’s 20-plus global content channels. She leads cross-functional teams to ensure seamless operations across broadcast, digital, and platforms while maximizing the value of Fremantle’s extensive content library. With a proven track record in streamlining workflows and enhancing audience engagement worldwide, De Santiago plays a key role in shaping the company’s global distribution strategy.
In an October 2025 announcement about Fremantle choosing Op2mise to upgrade the scheduling for its FAST channels, De Santiago shared Fremantle’s approach: “Op2mise will continue to help us streamline and scale our operations. The system’s capability to consistently produce high-quality schedules, automate processes, and incorporate performance data while maximizing our content and rights is an exciting prospect for us.”
Register now for Streaming Media Connect!
Related Articles
On Wednesday, February 25, MTech Sport's Matt Stagg will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Peak Performance: Handling Traffic Spikes for Global Live Sports Streams" with panelists from DAZN, BT Group, and TATA. When the biggest moments in live sports hit, traffic surges coming from unexpected directions can stymie even the most mature streaming stacks. This panel of live streaming and content delivery pros breaks down how top platforms prepare to manage peak demand—using smart load-balancing, real-time monitoring, and advanced failover strategies to maximize uptimes when streams scale globally.
09 Feb 2026
On Thursday, February 26, Rebecca Avery, owner and principal of Integration Therapy, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Best Content Bets: Programming Decisions That Maximize Fill, Yield, & Scale." Curating the right content mix is the foundation of scalable streaming channel monetization. This session breaks down the art and science of building a content library that draws and engages viewers and shows how data-driven programming decisions impact ad fill rates and cultivate sustainable growth across platforms.
05 Feb 2026
On Tuesday, February 24, Erin Firneno, EVP of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, will moderate the Streaming Media Connect panel "Match & Measure: Evaluating CTV Ad Effectiveness." As more advertising budget trends toward CTV, proving performance across fragmented platforms is critical to the success of the brands that invest in it. This panel of measurement and metrics experts from the ad-supported streaming ecosystem breaks down how marketers and publishers are reaching responsive audiences, moving from exposure to engagement to measurable outcomes, and identifying what truly moves the needle in CTV advertising.
02 Feb 2026
Today's audiences expect flexibility, immediate access, and personalized experiences. They move fluidly between devices and platforms, and they are less concerned with how content reaches them than with how easily it fits into their daily routines. For broadcasters and content providers, this creates both an opportunity and a significant challenge. The industry must transition from rigid, tower-based workflows to agile, IP-native systems that accommodate evolving behaviors without compromising reliability or quality.
28 Jan 2026
The FAST space is experiencing explosive growth. Platforms no longer want channels that simply fill space. They demand content that drives engagement, ad revenue, and repeat viewership. The bar is much higher: content must be immediate, authentic, and often exclusive. That's why the next phase of FAST will be defined by real-time, high-value live news and sports content as platforms compete to capture and keep audiences.
10 Jun 2025