Cracking Cloud Gaming With the CTV Model: A Q&A With GAMELOOP CEO Kimmy Li

GAMELOOP has appointed Kimmy Li as CEO, and she’s betting on cloud gaming that runs counter to the subscription push from Netflix and others: make it instant, free, and hosted, removing the friction that’s kept cloud gaming from scaling.

With the immediacy of TV Guide + Twitch, GAMELOOP’s “watch and play” model lets players unlock hosted games on their TV using their mobile device or remote. The platform recently launched on Samsung Gaming Hub as the first ad-supported alternative to subscription-based cloud gaming, powered by PlayerWon, Precise, and the first deployment of Amazon GameLift Streams on connected TVs.

For the broader streaming ecosystem, it introduces a new category on the biggest screen in the home. It's ad-supported, on-demand gaming that behaves more like FAST than a traditional gaming service.

In this interview, Kimmy Li dives into the details of GAMELOOP’s offerings, her years of professional experience in the gaming industry, and how that experience has positioned her to scale freemium models.



GAMELOOP CEO Kimmy Li

What are some of the causes of friction that have kept cloud gaming from scaling, and how does GAMELOOP help to alleviate these issues?

Cloud gaming has historically struggled with three major friction points: high hardware expectations, inconsistent streaming performance, and unclear value for core gamers.

Previous iterations left out the much larger audience of casual players who want instant fun without setup, subscriptions, or downloads.

GAMELOOP removes those barriers by treating cloud gaming like streaming entertainment. There’s no controller required, no account creation, and no upfront cost. Our tech stack — including Amazon GameLift Streams — is optimized for low-latency, low-lift play sessions that feel as effortless as watching a show. By reducing the cognitive and technical load, we’re unlocking a mainstream audience that cloud gaming has never fully reached.

Cloud gaming has historically struggled with three major friction points: high hardware expectations, inconsistent streaming performance, and unclear value for everyday players. The economics really haven’t worked because the infrastructure costs required to deliver high-fidelity, low-latency gameplay at scale are enormous, making it difficult for most platforms to break even.

Most early cloud-gaming efforts were built for core gamers, which meant a smaller audience supporting a very expensive delivery model. There wasn’t room for casual players who want instant fun without setup, subscriptions, or downloads.

We’re designing for a much larger audience and treating cloud gaming like streaming entertainment. Because our tech stack, including Amazon GameLift Streams, is optimized for low-latency, low-lift sessions, we can deliver high-quality play in a way that’s far more cost-efficient. By reducing the cognitive and technical load, we’re unlocking a mainstream audience that cloud gaming has never fully reached.

Could you describe some of the unique benefits of GAMELOOP’s launch on Samsung Gaming Hub, especially in the way it’s powered by PlayerWon, Precise, and the first deployment of Amazon GameLift Streams on connected TVs?

Launching on Samsung Gaming Hub gives us immediate reach into millions of living rooms. Our partners are how we make the most of that opportunity.

Amazon GameLift Streams enables us to deliver high-quality, low-latency gameplay directly to connected TVs without downloads or specialized hardware. This is the first deployment of its kind on CTV, and it sets a new bar for what “instant play” can feel like.

PlayerWon brings a proven model for rewarded, opt-in ad experiences that players actually enjoy. It lets us integrate brand moments that feel additive rather than interruptive.

Precise helps us understand player behavior and session patterns so we can personalize recommendations, improve retention, and ensure that ads are relevant and respectful.

Together, these technologies allow GAMELOOP to behave like a modern streaming service with the added dimension of play.

GAMELOOP introduces a new category in CTV, with it being an ad-supported, on-demand gaming platform that resembles Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST). How are ads integrated into the gaming experience in ways that are seamless and relevant to the user

We designed GAMELOOP’s ad model around two principles: respect the player’s time and match the game's rhythm.

Instead of interrupting players mid-action, ads appear at natural breaks. It mirrors the cadence of FAST channels, where viewers expect lightweight ad moments in exchange for free content.

Because we use PlayerWon and Precise, ads are not only well-timed but also contextually relevant. A player who gravitates toward puzzle games may see different creative than someone who prefers sports or trivia. And because the ads are opt-in or break-aligned, they feel like part of the experience rather than a disruption

The result is a model where players get free, high-quality games, and advertisers get meaningful engagement without compromising the flow of play.

What are some unique advantages for advertisers on the GAMELOOP platform compared to traditional FAST channels?

GAMELOOP offers the scale of CTV with the engagement profile of gaming, and our live show format adds an entirely new dimension to that value.

While FAST is the perfect lean-back experience, GAMELOOP gives viewers the choice to lean in. They can kick back and watch a live-hosted stream or jump directly into the game to compete themselves.

Instead of standard ad breaks, brands can offer in-game boosts or bonuses, shifting the model from interruption to incentive and making the brand part of the win. Because our players are actively interacting, we gain much deeper insights into their preferences, helping brands show up in a way that feels organic and authentic.

Our live, TV-native show format creates appointment-style engagement and higher-attention moments. Players tune in, participate, and stay engaged longer. For advertisers, that means more predictable viewership, stronger retention, and a more organic brand context.

Users can join GAMELOOP hosts. How can users engage with the hosts to optimize their experience, especially in terms of discoverability and personalization?

Hosts are our bridge between players and content. They help users discover new games, understand mechanics quickly, and jump into sessions that match their mood or skill level. Hosts also curate seasonal content, spotlight new releases, and surface hidden gems. We’re reducing the “infinite scroll” problem that plagues most entertainment platforms.

It’s a layer of human guidance that makes the platform feel warm, social, and personalized, even though the experience is delivered through a TV.

Please discuss your professional background in the gaming industry and how it has positioned you to scale freemium models.

I’ve spent my career building and scaling the different business models in the gaming ecosystem across mobile, PC, and connected platforms, including a mobile game campaign app, a PC game distribution platform, and even premium game titles.

My work has always centered on the value proposition for different stakeholders in the ecosystem, understanding developers' challenges and player motivation: what gets the game to be discovered, what gets player to try a game, what keeps them coming back, why they like the games, and what makes them feel valued.

I’ve led teams across strategy, product, marketing, and operations in both corporate and startup environments, giving me a holistic view of the market demands, developer challenges, and how to balance player experience with sustainable business models.

That background is core to GAMELOOP’s design. We’re not just launching a new platform; we’re building a new category, a new experience natively to TV of how family, casual gamers discover the game, where free, instant, ad-supported play can thrive on the biggest screen in the home.

My experience has taught me that when you remove friction and entry barriers to try something new, respect the player, and deliver consistent value, current data and industry trends show that the gamer audience is considered high-value by many advertisers, and freemium becomes a win-win.

