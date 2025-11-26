NASA GM & Head of NASA+ Rebecca Sirmons to Keynote Streaming Media Connect December

Streaming Media Connect will launch December 9 with an exclusive Keynote Fireside Chat featuring GM & Head of NASA+ Rebecca Sirmons. Titled "Streaming the Universe with NASA+," the conversation will look at future plans involving streaming the first crewed landing on the Moon in over 50 years. This fireside chat will also explore how NASA and Sirmons' team developed NASA+ and the infrastructure, ops, and workflows that launch live streams from space at massive scope and scale.

A 10+ year GLAAD and 2x Emmy winner, as GM & Head of NASA+, Sirmons is responsible for overall operations, execution of distribution partnerships, content development and production, NASA+ streaming tech, live broadcasts, NASA+ Web, NASA+ App, and NASA+ programming.

After launching on Nov 8, 2023, and the sunsetting of NASA TV (NASA’s linear channel) in August 2024, NASA+ has become the official content destination whether you are watching on Amazon Prime, Netflix, or NASA’s website and app. The upcoming crewed Moon mission, Artemis II, will launch in April 2026 and have an estimated viewership of 25 million. The subsequent crewed Moon misson, Artemis III, which will return humanity to the lunar surface for the first time since the 1970s, will launch in mid-2027 and become the world’s largest live streaming event, with an estimated viewership of 250 million.

"Our goal?" Sirmons quips. "To make sure we can share the moment with the world through the diversification of distribution, without breaking the internet."

Sirmons will be joined by Streaming Media Contributing Editor Nadine Krefetz of Reality Software. The interview will open Streaming Media Connect with an 11am ET launch time on Tuesday, December 9.

Secure your free registration today--the countdown to liftoff has begun!

