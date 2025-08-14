Roku Launches New Howdy Ad-Free SVOD Service and Shares Its Home Screen Strategies

I’ve had a Roku device for one of my TVs for about a year, and I’ve been really happy with it. I’ve been admiring some of the features that pop up on my home screen, so I spoke to a Roku spokesperson to find out how the company makes decisions about what it serves up to customers to drive engagement.

We also discussed Roku’s newest initiative: a $2.99-per-month, ad-free SVOD service called Howdy, which offers what Roku says is nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment at launch.

Brandi Scardilli: One of my favorite things about Roku is its clean feel—the ads on the home screen and in the Roku City screensaver never feel intrusive, and they’re almost always relevant to me. What’s the thinking behind this strategic approach to ads, prioritizing quality over quantity?

Roku: Roku has unique offerings that other platforms do not have: Roku Experience + Roku Ecosystem. We call the user experience on the Roku platform the Roku Experience. This term represents all of the features that Roku builds and operates to engage, delight, and help our viewers easily find great entertainment. The Roku Ecosystem is our integration with the ad industry, which allows us to make it as easy as possible for advertisers to participate in the Roku Experience and to ensure TV advertising drive performance. We are moving on from the “golden age” to the “guided age” of TV. This means the Roku Experience—our home screen—is more important than ever to guide viewers towards great content and advertisers towards successful campaign performance. Roku City is a prime example of how we engage and delight our viewers. It is not just a screensaver for millions of Roku streamers, but a purple-hued digital downtown, packed with movie and TV references and fun easter eggs that Roku fans love. We want to give brands the opportunity to connect with viewers for a more enjoyable streaming experience on the largest screen in the home. Brands such as Disney, McDonald’s, Walmart, Paramount, and many more have all been a part of Roku City.

I’d like to know how the Superman movie integration around the time of its premiere date came about. How were the decisions made around what clips to provide customers? What are Roku’s takeaways about the engagement? Are there plans Roku can share for doing more of these content integrations in the future?

In July, Warner Bros. Discovery took over the Roku platform to help celebrate and promote the release of its highly anticipated summer blockbuster: Superman. The partnership between Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery showcased innovation and creativity, underscoring the authenticity of the Superman franchise and DC brand on the Roku platform, and the unique value of streaming TV as a medium for theatrical advertisers.

The decision for Warner Bros. Discovery to advertise on Roku for one of its most highly anticipated theatrical releases of the year reinforces theatrical advertisers’ belief in TV streaming—specifically Roku—as an important channel and creative canvas for driving opening weekend ticket sales. Warner Bros. Discovery understands how important it is to reward fans for engaging with its IP on Roku. The company chose to surprise and delight Roku users with a multitude of different clips including behind-the-scenes from James Gunn, David Corenswet, and the rest of the cast once a user engaged with the promoted Search Row.

We continue to work with theatrical brands on similar campaigns to Superman. Previous campaigns celebrated the theatrical debut of Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures) and A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Discovery).

The Daily Trivia option recently popped up on my Roku home screen. I appreciate that Roku served this up to me, because otherwise I wouldn't have known it existed. How did this idea come about? Who makes up the questions and fun facts? Can you speak to the strategy of serving it to customers as part of their menu to encourage engagement?

For us, the TV is more than just a way to watch your favorite shows—it’s the centerpiece of entertainment in the home. Recognizing that customers wanted more interactive and engaging experiences on their TVs, we designed Daily Trivia. This feature allows users to test their entertainment knowledge in a fun and dynamic way, while also helping them discover new content to watch.

We have a team of writers who put together the questions and fun facts. They draw inspiration from their deep knowledge of TV and movies and what’s currently trending, to celebrate both classic and current moments in entertainment.

At Roku, we’re focused on creating a seamless and personalized experience that goes beyond passive viewing. By integrating features like Daily Trivia directly into the menu, we’re meeting users where they already are—making it easy to participate in the fun. This approach encourages daily touchpoints with the platform, sparking curiosity and delight while reinforcing Roku as more than just a streaming service. We’re making TV a place for playful discovery and social connection, where viewers can enjoy their love of entertainment like we do.

Roku just launched Howdy. How will Roku be encouraging me to sign up via my Roku home screen or from within The Roku Channel?

We introduced Roku customers to this offering using the same promotional engagement tools that have fueled the success of The Roku Channel and continue to benefit all of our partners. For example:

Home Screen Marquee Ad—placement on the Roku home screen at launch to drive immediate visibility and engagement

Marquee Ad Videos—short promotional videos highlighting the tone, top titles, and genre variety of Howdy

Email Campaigns—targeted messaging to Roku users

Themed Takeovers—a special on-platform theme is planned for August 25 to spotlight Howdy in a playful?design across Roku’s UI

Integration—into What to Watch, search, recommendations, and other parts of our UI

In what ways will Howdy complement Roku Channel; for example, will Roku Originals be available on both platforms?

Yes, we’re launching Howdy with a library of thousands of titles and nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment, featuring hits from our partners at Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise alongside select Roku Originals. As the #1 FAST channel in the U.S., The Roku Channel will remain the primary destination for our Roku Originals. Howdy will set itself apart for viewers who want an ad-free experience at a very low cost. Howdy is an expansion of our streaming services, helping Roku expand into a consumer segment that values uninterrupted viewing and cost-efficiency.

Introducing Howdy is the opposite strategy of other SVOD platforms, which price ad-free viewing at a premium. What are your expectations for how both existing and potential Roku customers will respond to Howdy and for how it might change the streaming ecosystem?

We believe Howdy will appeal to a very specific segment of the market: premium subscribers who are looking for a low-cost, ad-free complement to more expensive offerings with prestige content.

We also see Howdy appealing to FAST audiences who are interested in an affordable ad-free experience alongside their free, ad-supported offerings.

While Howdy is meeting a specific need, there is a very strong audience for ad-supported TV streaming. The Roku Channel is poised to sustain its strong growth, leading the shift toward a future where viewers can choose when and how they experience entertainment—whether that’s free and ad-supported, premium ad-supported, or ad-free.

