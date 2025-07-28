Q&A: Verizon CTO Josh Arensberg Talks Revolutionizing Live Sports Streaming via Private 5G Networks

In this exclusive interview with Streaming Media, Verizon CTO of Media and Entertainment Josh Arensberg explores how the company is revolutionizing live sports production through the use of private 5G networks, pushing the boundaries of cloud-based workflows, real-time AI, and immersive fan experiences. Building on the work showcased with the NHL at IBC 2024—where in-arena 5G enabled all 12 ISO camera feeds to be streamed to the cloud for replay—Verizon has since introduced next-generation innovations, including an AI-driven broadcast solution developed with AWS, Zixi, and NVIDIA.

From personalized replay channels and predictive clip prioritization to FanDuel integrations and ultra-low latency delivery, Arensberg discusses how Verizon’s 5G-powered framework is reshaping live sports engagement for broadcasters and fans alike.



Verizon CTO of Media and Entertainment Josh Arensberg

I attended a session at IBC last year with Verizon and Zixi and the NHL on the topic of 5G and live contribution for sports. At the time the NHL was touting in-arena private 5G enabling 12 ISO camera feeds to the cloud enabling 12 channels of replay. How has that application evolved in the interim?

Verizon’s 5G-powered Intelligent Broadcast Edge, developed and tested with several partners, including the NHL, AWS and Zixi, provides ultra low-latency, end-to-end virtual production for live sports and entertainment. Through the solution framework, the NHL was able to produce a live game entirely in the cloud, encoding all ISOs into AWS and pushing control and data over 5G.

We're continuously working to push the boundaries of what's possible with 5G in broadcasting, and we're excited about the future of this technology in live sports. At NAB this year, for example, Verizon Business debuted an industry-defining broadcast private 5G and AI solution that builds on the capabilities we discussed in last year’s IBC panel. This new solution integrates advanced AI to further enhance live sports production, allowing for even more efficient and dynamic content creation.

Built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, the portable Private 5G Network framework we deployed at NAB uses AI to manage numerous camera feeds, and automatically adjust the bitrate of AI selected cuts—allowing directors to focus on the most compelling content and create a more dynamic and engaging live production.

How are those 12 or more replay channels delivered in the user experience, in terms of customizing or personalizing the experience?

For replay channels and customizing the user experience, the NHL used Verizon and Zixi's Zen Master in the cloud to share signals. This setup allowed the NHL to pull down signals ubiquitously, accessing signals from every game simply through a replay controller.

The technology enables remote production workflows, bringing camera feeds to a central, virtually distributed location. Broadcasters can virtualize the production environment, allowing a technical director in one city and replay in another, creating many opportunities for different content production.

This cloud-based production includes replay, graphics, score bug integration, comms, audio, and switching. The wavelength zones, which are AWS Edge compute infrastructures integrated into Verizon's 5G Network, improve latency and quality by running software applications at the edge.

In the IBC 2024 session, Verizon’s Tim Stevens said that to deliver that kind of engaged, lean-forward, customized experience, “You have to know where the eyeballs are headed.” What role does AI play in prioritizing video clips and anticipating which replays or other elements of a customized experience a viewer is going to want to see?

AI plays a critical role in prioritizing video clips and anticipating viewer preferences, especially in live production. Our new Private 5G Network framework, built on NVIDIA accelerated computing (including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media), uses AI to manage numerous camera feeds and highlight key moments. This allows directors to focus on the most compelling content, creating a more dynamic and engaging live production.

One thing we’ve been hearing about for years with 5G and sports is in-game prop betting. At NAB you announced a partnership with FanDuel. How is FanDuel in particular leveraging Verizon’s mobile framework?

Verizon featured FanDuel TV, a large production company that produces 60,000 races a year, they see value in having tools that support and automate production workflows.

Are there examples involving other partners or specific sports events or venues where the 5G mobile framework is enabling innovative, personalized experiences?

For this year’s IBC Accelerator Program, Verizon is a champion for the only Incubator project around personalized experiences for fan content, called “Changing the Game: AGAIN”. We are looking at how to enhance the second screen experience for fans in conjunction with live broadcasts to create an authentic personalized solution that resonates with the audience wherever they are watching a game in real time.

Coming from a “lean back and watch the game” generation, it’s a bit hard for me to imagine, but do you work with partners whose viewers are “highlights first,” and for whom the primary deliverable is not a linear game broadcast?

Yes, absolutely. We've seen a significant shift in how younger generations consume sports. For many, the traditional linear broadcast isn't the primary way they engage with a game. Highlights, short-form content, and social media interactions are often their first point of contact. We work extensively with partners to deliver tailored experiences that cater to this "highlights first" mentality, ensuring our content is accessible and engaging across various platforms and formats. This includes optimizing for mobile viewing, creating bite-sized recaps, and leveraging social media for real-time engagement and distribution of key moments.

Even with private 5G networks, are there fluctuations in in-arena network conditions that impact delivery, and if so how do you manage those?

At NAB this year we showcased the ability to change the bandwidth of an individual camera on a private network, based on which camera was being used as part of the final program output. This means we could leverage that same capability to increase power, increase bandwidth, means more forward error correction, increased quality.

What kind of latency are you able to achieve using 5G to ingest and upload this many feeds? Does it increase as you add more complexity to the production?

Using 5G for ingestion and upload of multiple feeds allows for low latency, especially when combined with Edge computing. Verizon leverages its 5G connectivity and Edge computing infrastructure (Wavelength Zones) to run software applications closer to the user, which significantly improves latency and quality.

While a "giant circuit" (e.g., 100 gigs) isn't needed for a broadcast, around 10 gigs can provide reliable connectivity. Zixi's protocol also helps with bandwidth efficiency by compressing null packets, leading to significant bitrate reductions (e.g., 40% reduction in one instance). This compressed data is then uncompressed upon decode, returning to normal.

At NAB this year, Verizon’s Private Network Enterprise AI, leveraged software-defined GPU accelerator workflows in order to optimize the broadcast pipeline, resulting in ultra low latency video transmission. Through the use of Haivision's ultra low latency protocol in conjunction with 5G millimeter wave, the Verizon team was able to transmit video with a latency of less than 100 milliseconds.

Are there particular challenges you and your partners face in scaling these experiences?

A primary challenge is the increasing variety of content coming out of venues, beyond traditional linear broadcasts. Immersive experiences, like those with the Vision Pro, require new ways to deliver content to end users. The continuous growth of platforms, delivery mechanisms (AR/VR), and customization models adds to the complexity.

The key is to achieve efficiency in getting contribution feeds from a venue into a cloud-based environment for managing and creating specific offerings for customers. This can be particularly challenging given the shift from a single linear channel to a never-ending array of platforms and consumption models.

Is there any data you can share about how 5G contribution has improved engagement during live sports events?

We're seeing first-hand that one of the most in-demand capabilities in live sports is the untethered broadcast. This means freeing workflows from the miles of temporary cabling typically laid in a venue, enabling dynamic camera positions that can move with the game. This leap is possible as 5G radios become incredibly small and efficient, moving the industry beyond traditional broadcast technology. As we equip venues with reusable, private 5G networks, we are seeing the emergence of the “next generation venue.” In this new model, the venue itself helps amplify the event and engage directly with fans, whether they are in the stadium or at home. For fans, this translates into new and immersive camera angles, providing insights into the game they’ve never seen before.

