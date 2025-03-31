The 2025 Streaming Media All-Stars

As I’ve worked in streaming video from the very start, one of the things we’ve had to invent was streaming live sports at scale. This started with March Madness on Demand (MMOD) which is now March Madness Live. We had to figure out how to stream the tournament and how to deal with digital ads and digital tracking. I’ve done the same for the Super Bowl since CBS/Paramount started streaming it in 2012. Last year was my fifth Super Bowl, and as we progress in technology, it’s been amazing to see what we’ve been able
to advance and support given the scale of the event.
The pipes for digital—from scale on live events to metadata on advertising—will help the industry get to the next level. As streaming continues to gain scale, there are lessons from linear TV we must adopt. At the end of the day, the linear TV experience is the North Star. It just works, and the advertising is clean. Digital has a lot of work to do on that front.
All advertising is performance, and the relationships being formed across a number of partners are empowering Paramount to continue leading in measurement and attribution. There is a tremendous opportunity for streaming video to shine here and shift money away from social and search to CTV.
Core foundations on infrastructure for scale, accurate metadata for the ads themselves, and the business of television (distribution agreements) are the biggest challenges.
SVP, Digital Products and Operations, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal
PROUDEST ACHIEVEMENT
My proudest achievements are being part of many of the big moments in our industry. From launching TVE to launching FAST linear channels, I’ve been at the root of expanding our content portfolio as platforms evolved with sports hubs and AVOD, for example. I’m proud of being able to contribute to the content experience across distribution platforms for some of the biggest cultural moments, improving retention and discovery in the process.
NEXT BIG THING
I’m excited to be a part of the newly established Platform Distribution and Partnerships group, bringing together incredible teams across NBCUniversal to best support our partners. Milan and the NBA are quickly approaching, and I look forward to continuing to innovate to bring the best viewing experience no matter where you’re watching.
BIGGEST TREND
The convergence of linear and digital experiences, bundling and content and ad-supported tiers, as well as AI-driven personalized experiences are some of the biggest trends.
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
Profitability and sustainability—we need to strike the right balance for the business and the consumer, with rising programming costs and consumer fatigue challenging the industry.
Senior Platform Manager, Dolby Laboratories
PREVIOUS ROLES
- Technical Product Manager, Warner Bros. Discovery
- Principal Product Manager, Hulu
PROUDEST ACHIEVEMENT
A lot of the projects and technologies I worked on at Microsoft between 2008 and 2012 turned out to have had a profound impact on the streaming industry. Microsoft Smooth Streaming was born out of a skunkworks project we did with NBC Sports for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and my team spent the next several years building live-streaming solutions for some of the world’s biggest broadcasters. Everything we learned from those projects directly informed the design and development of Smooth Streaming specifications, products, services, player frameworks, tooling, etc. A lot of the stuff we built in those days was quite ahead of its time, like SCTE-35-driven live SSAI, timecode-synchronized multicam streaming, picture-in-picture video, late-binding audio commentary, instant Live2VOD, and cloud-based video editing, just to name a few.
NEXT BIG THING
We’re making some big investments in Dolby Vision this year, perhaps the biggest since it launched over a decade ago, which we expect to even further elevate the quality of Dolby Vision experiences on TVs. We’re also working to simplify Dolby Vision content creation workflows, introduce new ways to create Dolby Vision content, and generally lower the barrier to entry for content creators.
BIGGEST TREND
There’s been a noticeable shift in the past year in the availability of premium live sports on direct-to-consumer streaming services. Just a few years ago, it was next to impossible to watch any major sporting event without a (v)MVPD subscription, and then live events slowly started popping up on DTC services that used to be SVOD-only. 2024 was the year when live sports were suddenly everywhere—on Hulu/Disney+, Peacock, Prime Video, Paramount+, Max, Apple TV+, and, of course, the most anticipated new player in the live-streaming arena: Netflix.
BIGGEST CHALLENGE
The proliferation and fragmentation of streaming device platforms continue to incur high development and support costs for streaming apps. Ours might be the only industry where every app hoping to reach a reasonably sized audience has to be written in half a dozen programming languages for over a dozen different device platforms and app stores and then maintained over multiple generations of each device platform’s hardware models and operating systems. It’s a lot of duplicated effort and a lot of software development overhead, and, when you consider that most app-development platforms offer very little in terms of feature/capability differentiation, a lot of it feels unnecessary and avoidable.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THE 2025 STREAMING MEDIA ALL–STARS!