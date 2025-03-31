The 2025 Streaming Media All-Stars

After a 12-year hiatus, Streaming Media is bringing back the Streaming Media All-Stars for 2025 to pay tribute to a select group of key technology innovators who are driving and disrupting the streaming industry.

Working with a small panel of industry experts and Streaming Media contributing editors, we generated, vetted, and hemmed and hawed over a long list of names and winnowed it down to the best of the best.

As Streaming Media editor-in-chief emeritus Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen wrote in the last Streaming Media All-Stars article in 2013, “The best thing about choosing our annual list … is realizing how far online video has come since we selected our inaugural team in 2008.” A few who made the list in its earlier incarnations have returned and retained their all-star status in 2025, while a larger group of innovators and disruptors appears for the first time on a list of all-stars in our pages, although all have racked up noteworthy honors elsewhere.

I wonder if those visionaries who joined our earlier all-star teams of 2013 and before expected or even imagined that the industry and technology would evolve as they have in the intervening years—and how many of their one-time “next big thing” predictions materialized and how much bigger they became.

As in past years, we’ve asked each of our All-Stars a handful of questions; their responses tell you not just about them, but about where our industry is and where it’s going:

What is your proudest achievement?

What’s the “next big thing” you’re working on?

What’s the biggest trend in online video right now?

What’s the biggest challenge facing the industry?