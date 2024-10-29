Sneak Preview: Engage and Grow - How to Succeed With Interactive Live Streaming

No other events provide the clarity and information you'll find at Streaming Media conferences. That’s why Streaming Media attracts serious, high-level technology decision makers ready to do business. For more than 20 years, our events have been the No. 1 gathering place for streaming industry professionals. Join us November 12 - 14 for the next installment of Streaming Media Connect, a FREE online event.

On Tuesday, November 12, Brian Ring, Principal Analyst, Ring Digital, will moderate the panel "Engage and Grow: How to Succeed With Interactive Live Streaming." The growth of highly interactive streaming genres such as gaming, auctions, and sports betting has put pressure on networks while increasing the need to integrate interactivity and heightened engagement into more traditional methods of content delivery. With the challenges organizations face to ensure that their users have the smoothest and most dynamic interactive streaming experiences, and the additional investment in delivery infrastructure required as those experiences scale, how can streamers deliver ROI from interactive streaming every time?

Confirmed panelists include

Moderator Brian Ring is Principal Analyst at Ring Digital LLC, a consultancy that leverages video tech expertise, proprietary TV surveys & twenty years of industry experience to help clients navigate the future of TV across all business models, geographies, genres, and platforms. His background includes full-time & consulting at: Amagi, Brightcove, Synamedia, MediaKind, ATEME, Mux, Haivision, Pac-12, Univision, StatsPerform, Edgio, Zoo Digital, Media Links, LTN Global & more.

Panelist John Petrocelli is a pioneer of the livestream industry and Founder & CEO of livestream studio Bulldog DM. He has built a career on connecting consumers to the most-watched livestreams of all time. Always one to identify industry shifts early on, John collaborated with Prince to develop the first major artist direct-to-consumer digital music store. Following the acquisition of his company by AEG, John served as VP, Sales and Business Development, where he spearheaded livestreaming for Coachella, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Rock In Rio, The Royal Wedding, TED Conference, the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Masters. In 2012, he founded Bulldog DM, which has produced over one billion audience engagements across Fortune 500 clients.

"As brands look to unlock engagement with consumers, livestreaming is becoming an attractive area of focus," Petrocelli says. "Properly executed livestreams can yield noteworthy viewer watch time and interactive tools like polling, trivia, calls to action, and graphics transform viewers into participants. Interactive livestreams that engage audiences drive both discovery and watch time. Both brands and platforms are turning to livestreaming for customer acquisition, customer loyalty, brand awareness, product launches, and ecommerce. Interactive tools captivate viewers and extend their watch time - a powerful engagement tool for the attention economy."

Panelist Jennifer Kent manages the research department and Parks Associates' process for producing high-quality, relevant, and meaningful research. Jennifer also leads and advises on syndicated and custom research projects across all connected consumer verticals and guides questionnaire development for Parks Associates’ extensive consumer analytics survey program. Jennifer is a certified focus group moderator, with training from the Burke Institute. Jennifer earned her PhD in religion, politics, and society and an MA in church-state studies from Baylor University. She earned her BA in politics from the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

"Investors are calling for services to prioritize profitability and ARPU, and engagement is key to retaining viewers and turning a profit," Kent says. "The ever-growing consumption of video on mobile has trained viewers on how to interact with video. Parks Associates data finds appetite for interactive experiences on CTV platforms as well, with particular demand for features like in-game states and analytics, sharable favorites lists, and participating in live trivia challenges. Interactive TV is the next frontier of viewer engagement, but providers must be careful not to disrupt the viewer experience or spark data privacy concerns.”

Panelist Stephen Brown is currently the EVP of programming and development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations and oversees the syndicated programs Divorce Court, Dish Nation, Pictionary, Person Place or Thing and 25 Words or Less. He also co-manages strategy and programming operations at Fox Soul, a streaming platform serving the African-American audience.

Panelist Pete Scott is currently the Chief Strategy Advisor for Play Anywhere, an interactive monetization platform that is helping sports leagues and IP holders create new revenue streams across gaming, ecommerce and interactive ads. He was recently the Vice President of Emerging Media and Innovation for Warner Media Discovery In this role, Scott advises internal teams on new tech, trends and helping the company remain relevant in the new media world. Additionally, he is helping lead the strategy and operationalization of LIVE Virtual Productions, Sportsbetting, Ecommerce, Name Image and Likeness ( NIL), and Next Generation viewing experiences across the Turner Sports portfolio; NHL, NBA, MLB, USA Soccer and March Madness. He also manages a portfolio of existing partnerships including but not limited to companies building next generation experiences including computer vision, AI, metaverse, NFT’s, Fan Tokens, etc.

Register now for Streaming Media Connect 2024!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles