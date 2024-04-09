Streaming Media Sneak Preview: Strategic Trends in CTV Advertising and Monetization With Vevo, Fubo, Spectrum, and DIRECTV

Streaming Media returns to New York City, the epicenter of the digital media universe, May 20–22 with Streaming Media NYC, chaired by Media Industry Cartographer Evan Shapiro and curated in conjunction with the Streaming Media editorial team. Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East at the dazzling InterContinental New York Barclay, Streaming Media NYC features three days of engaging programming on cutting-edge topics and packed with dynamic panelists and keynote speakers from the upper ranks of the media firmament. In this Sneak Preview series, we’ll zoom in for a close-up look at key sessions in the program and the expert speakers who will bring them to life.

On Tuesday, May 21 at Streaming Media NYC, Streaming Media's Nadine Krefetz will moderate an all-star panel titled "Strategic Trends In CTV Advertising And Monetization." It will focus on key developments in ad and monetization strategy coming to CTV in 2024 and beyond, with insights from Vevo SVP of Research & Marketing Julie Triolo, Spectrum Reach GVP National Sales Dan Callahan, Fubo VP of Ad Sales Jennifer Monson, and DIRECTV Head of Ad Sales Partnerships Matthew Jamison.

In Krefetz’s recent Streaming Media Magazine article, The State of Video Monetization 2024, she wrote, "What does the future of streaming monetization look like? This post-Peak TV media ecosystem is a brave new world, and being able to find the content you want, with the price you want to pay, will likely keep consumers on their toes for years to come."

Panelist Julie Triolo is Vevo’s Senior Vice President of Research & Marketing. Previously, she was Vice President of Product Marketing for Warner Bros. Discovery, where she launched products across a portfolio of properties, including CNN, HBO Max, and Bleacher Report, as well as the suite of Kids, Family, and Young Adult platforms.

"CTV is the natural evolution for TV, which means it's primed for innovation and advancement," Triolo says. "It’s an intentional viewing environment that’s prime for brands to reach audiences in the right mindset, when they are most responsive to ads. In fact, some recent data I’ve seen suggests that viewers find TV ads the most appealing and even have positive perceptions of these ads, especially compared to other media environments. To match this consumer sentiment, brands will increasingly focus their time and investment towards reaching people on CTV."

Panelist Dan Callahan is the Group Vice President of National Sales for Spectrum Reach®, the advertising and sales division of Charter Communications. In this role, Dan oversees all aspects of National revenue generation for our Multimarket, Enterprise, Programmatic, Hold Co, and Political. He is an experienced sales executive with a proven track record of strategy and innovation, leading growth, and transformation within the industry.

“As Connected TV continues to evolve, ad buyers need to become more selective," Callahan says. "Not all CTV impressions are created equal. Live content, long-form ad-supported video, and companies that provide transparency will take on greater importance. As will the demand for aggregated and de-identified first-party data that can be used to target audiences and measure campaigns.”

Panelist Jennifer Monson is Vice President, Ad Sales at Fubo, the live TV streaming platform whose global mission is to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news, and entertainment content, through a single app. As VP of Ad Sales, Monson leads a team of sales professionals who deliver innovative and effective integrated marketing solutions across all forms of video and digital platforms. She helps shape Fubo’s ad sales strategy to generate ad revenue and develop best-in-class CTV ad campaigns. With over 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, Monson has held sales roles throughout the evolving media landscape, serving the needs of diverse clients and audiences.

"As investments in CTV advertising continue to grow, we're seeing advancements across the entire landscape from creative ad units, to integrated commerce and measurement," Monson says. "AI is a catalyst for even further innovation in CTV advertising to create engaging experiences for audiences that in turn benefit advertisers. There are endless possibilities as we explore how AI can impact advertising across CTV."

"Strategic Trends In CTV Advertising And Monetization" takes place on May 21, Day Two of Streaming Media NYC. Check out the full program here to learn more about the conference’s action-packed offerings.

Register today for Streaming Media NYC! Early bird pricing ($100 off) available through April 19.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles