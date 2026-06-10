Powering Interactive Streaming for DDG's Blame the Chat Tour: A Q&A With MemeHouse Head of Marketing Sandra Aderibigbe

Earlier this year, cloud streaming and live production company MemeHouse powered the full backend live streaming infrastructure for DDG's 'Blame the Chat' Tour, constructing and managing a complete real-time production environment that included an on-the-ground production team, chat-reactive overlays, and IRL soundboards. The tour culminated in a worldwide broadcast of the tour’s sold-out final show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

The tour's aggregated streaming stats were as follows:

331.5M in reach

251.3M impressions

17.8M engagements

14,000+ media assets delivered in real time

$10M+ in media value generated

Additionally, MemeHouse created an epic IRL livestreaming event at Coachella 2026 with The Scene, an enormous desert compound featuring 2,500 hours of live content across 80+ cameras and nine creator houses.

In this Q&A, Sandra Aderibigbe, MemeHouse's Head of Marketing, discusses the logistical resources needed to pull off these massive livestreaming feats, how they worked to effectively serve both in-person and streaming audiences, the specifics of the successful Coachella event, and what these accomplishments signal for the future of ambitious creator-driven livestreaming events.



MemeHouse Head of Marketing Sandra Aderibigbe

Tyler Nesler: The scale of the livestreaming infrastructure for DDG's 'Blame the Chat' Tour appears unprecedented. Were there any previous livestreaming projects that MemeHouse considered as use cases/foundational models for building a fully real-time, chat-reactive production environment at this level?

Sandra Aderibigbe: There were reference points we looked at, but nothing we could directly replicate.

Twitch's Arena-style experiments gave us a useful benchmark for latency and distributed viewing at scale, and YouTube Live's large-format music integrations helped us understand how high-volume streams behave when you're dealing with real audience spikes in real time.

But neither of those environments addresses what we were actually trying to build: a live production system where a distributed audience isn't just consuming the show, but actively influencing it as it happens on stage.

A lot of the foundation came from earlier IRL experiments where we started developing the feedback loops between chat signals and physical production decisions. The DDG tour is where that got pushed into a fully touring environment, with a different venue every night, a different crew in each city, and a split reality between the room and a global audience, simultaneously shaping the experience. That combination is what made it feel like a new system rather than an iteration on something that already existed.

How did MemeHouse work with DDG's tour production team to ensure both a seamless live experience for in-person attendees and a livestreaming audience? What were some of the key logistical challenges for making this experience work?

The key thing to understand is that traditional tour production is designed entirely around the room. Everything is optimized for the in-person audience first. What we had to do was layer a broadcast-grade system on top of that without disrupting what was already a very tight live operation.

The hardest technical constraint was latency. Chat-reactivity only works if the loop is near real-time, but high-quality global streaming inherently introduces buffering and distribution delays. Bridging that gap required deliberate architectural decisions to keep the interaction loop fast enough to feel immediate without compromising stream stability.

On the ground, the bigger challenge was integration. We weren't running a separate "stream show," we were embedded inside an existing touring ecosystem with its own crew hierarchy, timing, and rhythm. That meant coordinating camera access, sightlines, and cueing in a way that served the stream while never pulling energy or attention away from the room.

And then there's moderation. When chat starts influencing outcomes, moderation stops being community management and becomes part of production itself. You're effectively filtering inputs that can shape what happens on stage in real time, which adds a completely different layer of operational responsibility.

How can cultural influencers further work to equalize the experience for in-person attendees and livestream viewers? Do you have any data on how many in-person attendees also engaged with the livestream features, such as chats, etc., in real time?

We'd reframe "equalization" slightly, because the goal was never to make the experiences identical. They're inherently different formats with different strengths.

Being in the room is about physical presence and shared energy. The livestream is about reach and participation at scale, where chat becomes its own layer of the experience that doesn't exist in the venue the same way. The opportunity is designing both in parallel so neither feels like a downgraded version of the other.

What the data showed us is that the two audiences aren't as separate as people assume. We saw this play out directly at The Scene - a live creator campus we produced during Coachella 2026, where we embedded top creators inside a production-ready compound for six days across both weekends. Across that activation, we tracked 23.5 million verified views, 8.5% engagement (more than 8x the industry average), and 518 pieces of content generated from inside the campus. The in-room experience was driving online behavior in real time: creators living onsite were posting within minutes, and those posts were compounding for days after the gates closed. The physical and the digital weren't competing, they were amplifying each other.

In addition to MemeHouse's work on the DDG tour, you also pulled off an enormous multifaceted live event at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a desert compound known as The Scene. Could you discuss the different intents behind the approaches for each weekend, and what the ultimate end results were in terms of engagement and revenue?

The two weekends were intentionally designed with different objectives.

Weekend 1 was focused on depth, creating parasocial intimacy at scale. The idea was to take creators who already have highly personal relationships with their audiences and translate that into a physical environment where that connection could deepen. The metrics we were watching most closely were retention, chat intensity, and creator-level engagement. Essentially, did people show up for a specific creator and actually stay with the experience.

The numbers backed that out: Weekend 1 drove 381.9 million in reach, 355.1 million impressions, 33.2 million engagements at an 8.7% engagement rate, and $18.3 million in media value across 3,817 pieces of content.

Weekend 2 shifted toward scale and discovery with more creators, more overlapping programming, more opportunities for audiences to move across communities they might not normally encounter. It was built more like a frequency model.

Combined across both weekends, The Scene delivered 23.5 million verified views, 518 posts, and an 8.5% engagement rate at a $1.06 CPM, against an industry average of $15–$40. The multi-creator, high-frequency format proved out commercially and reinforced that this model can scale well beyond a single activation.

What are the similarities and the differences between the kind of fandom that drives engagement for live sporting events compared to the audience for live music and cultural events?

The common thread is live identity, whether it's sports or music, people use these moments to signal belonging. Jerseys, merch, and fandom language all exist across both worlds for the same reason.

The difference is what drives attention. Sports fandom is outcome-driven. There's inherent suspense because the result is unknown, and that creates a natural retention curve all the way through the event.

Music and cultural fandom is more creator-driven and emotional. People are tuning in for proximity, energy, and experience rather than a binary outcome. That tends to create spikes around key moments rather than sustained suspense throughout.

What's interesting about chat-reactive live environments is that they start to blend those models. By introducing real-time audience participation that can influence what happens next, you introduce a sense of stakes inside a format that traditionally doesn't have them. It turns a passive viewing experience into something closer to a shared decision-making loop, which changes the retention dynamic entirely.

What do you think both the DDG tour and The Scene signal for where creator-driven live events are heading?

Taken together, they signal that creator-driven live is moving into an infrastructure phase. This is no longer experimental, and is becoming a format that requires real systems thinking around broadcast, interaction, moderation, and monetization all at once.

The line between broadcast and participation is dissolving. The next version of live events won't separate audiences into "in-room" and "online" in any meaningful way. Both will be active participants in different forms, and the experience will be built around that assumption from the start.

The commercial model is still being defined, but the economics are already compelling. At The Scene, we delivered 23.5 million verified views at a $1.06 CPM, which in a market where industry average sits between $15 and $40. That's not a niche outcome. That's a structural advantage.

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