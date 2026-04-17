Best Practices for Seamless Live Streaming Failover

When a CDN fails during high-stakes, large-scale live streams, is seamless failover to an alternate CDN the standard expectation in 2026? Are there no excuses left for anything but blip-free CDN switches in the current streaming climate? BT Group Broadband Engineering Director Ian Parr, TATA Communications Deputy General Manager Corey Smith, DAZN SVP Broadcast and Streaming James Pearce, and MTech Sport Founder Matt Stagg weigh in on the current state of play for live CDN switching and how to ensure failover success in this clip from Streaming Media Connect 2026.

Meeting the 2026 Seamless CDN Failover Standard

Stagg kicks off the discussion of CDN failover by contextualizing it in the current live sports streaming at scale state of play: “When a CDN node fails midplay during a live game, what is your 2026 benchmark for failover?”

“Today, failover should be pretty seamless in terms of the customer experience when switching midstream from one CDN service provider to another,” Parr replies. “That kind of failover should really come from having not a cold, standby CDN in place, but a second or third or fourth CDN that is actively taking traffic so that you do not smash a cache with a bunch of request traffic that it hasn’t had a chance to ramp up and fill its buffers with.”

TATA’s Corey Smith agrees on the need for seamless failover but frames the arc of failover over time a bit differently. “In 2026, the benchmark for me would be the same as it was in 2015: it should be seamless failover,” he concurs. “You may get a second of glitch while it’s flipping over, but to Ian’s point, this is why you warm CDNs side by side in the same region. So you have this seamless failover, you don’t get this random traffic spike of cold start at the edge because those cold starts at the edge kill their origin. And so now you're thinking about cascading a problem that you don’t think exists at that moment. But when one provider fails and everybody flips over to whatever the available standby is in the region, you’re going to have the same warmed-up startup for the event as you did midstream. And so you’re just creating a problem for yourself and the logic you're using to build your platform.”

Active Redundancy and End-to-End Alignment

Pearse acknowledges echoing the "same theme about not having cold caching and cold CDN" when it comes to DAZN's best practices for live stream failover. "Certainly, where we're using multiple CDNs, we will actively load traffic across every CDN that's going to be in there. We won't put a hundred percent on a single CDN."

Effective rotation between CDNs should be planned rather than reactive, he explains. "Also, we try and build the tooling that the front ends use about how they decide where they rotate to."

The need for active redundancy, he goes on, is a point that can't be stressed often enough. "For our high tier content, we will have truly redundant, active end-to-end workflows, but then try to make sure that those independent workflows are time aligned so that if you do see a switchover, you aren't out of sync, so you actually get a much smoother one. As a benchmark and a KPI, it's all about rebuffering in that spinner and trying to reduce that spinner time to effectively zero in the event of a failure is really. That's the goal for 2026 to make that failover effectively unnoticeable to the customer."

Join us May 12-14, 2026 for more thought leadership, actionable insights, and lively debate at Streaming Media Connect 2026! Registration is open!

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