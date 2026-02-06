Applying a Second Encryption Layer to Enhance Stream Security

Curtailing streaming piracy can be a bit like a game of whack-a-mole, whether it's anticipating where the leaking or leeching will come from on a premium live event, or predicting which content pirates are most likely to target. EZDRM Co-Founder Olga Kornienko has helped a broad swath of clients try to get in pirates' heads and stay one or more steps ahead of their attacks, and in this discussion with Integration Therapy's Rebecca Avery from the latest Streaming Media Connect 2025, she discusses pirate strategy and psychology as she's observed it over the years and practical ways to make sense of it and use of it.
02 Jan 2026
As 2025 comes to a close, we can see that the landscape is presenting new growth opportunities in revenue security. Without losing sight of our core values of future-facing innovation and ease of use, we can respond with media solution architectures that offer a more sophisticated baseline for the video services business.
15 Dec 2025