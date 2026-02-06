-->
Applying a Second Encryption Layer to Enhance Stream Security

As long as publishers deliver premium streams, pirates will devise ever more ingenious methods to steal and restream that content. When DRM keys get hacked, what steps can content owners take to protect their streams? One method EZDRM COO/Co-Founder Olga Kornienko says her company has been looking at is adding a second encryption layer to make their clients’ live content as bulletproof as possible, as she describes and explains how in this discussion with Integration Therapy’s Rebecca Avery at Streaming Media Connect.

Layering Up for Streaming Privacy Prevention

"What technologies or approaches are becoming essential for livestream protection?" Avery asks.

"As a company, we're looking to see what we can do and what are the problems people are having," Kornienko says. "One of the biggest problems is when people hack a DRM key and then restream the content or get a legitimate piece of content and then grab it and then restream it from there. We are looking at a solution where we would actually apply a second layer of encryption. That could be quantum-safe encryption keys and so on and so forth because we are able to just do the encryption level that is the most modern and most bulletproof out today."

Acknowledging that streaming privacy prevention is always a moving target, she continues, "As the information keeps coming and changing and newer algorithms are coming out, we can update them, not having to worry about what the DRM is doing because that's a much bigger behemoth that needs a large company like Microsoft or Google or Apple to actually update and move forward and apply to every single device. So there are things out there that people are doing just to see what they can do as an extra level of encryption or protection."

