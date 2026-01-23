Q&A: TransUnion SVP Julie Clark Talks Netflix-WarnerBros. Acquisition 'Data Dividends'

This week’s news of Netflix’s shift to an all-cash offer for WarnerBros. brought renewed attention to the ongoing acquisition imbroglio and the myriad ways such a merger might reconfigure not just premium SVOD and streaming but also the emerging creator economy and others angling for visibility in the OTT and CTV ecosystems.

In this Q&A Julie Clark, SVP of Media & Entertainment at TruAudience insights solutions suite provider TransUnion, offers insights into the potential merger’s potential “data dividends” from the acquisition of a wealth of additional audience data, plus its likely impact on content creation and curation strategy, ad yields, applied ad tech, and more.



TransUnion SVP of Media & Entertainment Julie Clark

What does Netflix’s shift to an all-cash offer indicate about their financial position, and does it offer any new clues on what they hope to gain from the acquisition?

Moving to an all-cash offer signals that Netflix's revenue expansion is working and continuing to evolve - the company is confident in their cashflow. Netflix’s ad tier is going to continue to drive revenue growth. The adjustment puts additional pressure on Paramount as they navigate the legal process with Warner Bros. Discovery. This is a clear signal that competitive IP acquisition is essential to future strategic success. This ties to data, content, advertising relevance, and expanding revenue streams.

Are there specific ways that acquiring a cross-platform property like Warner Bros. gives Netflix not just additional audience data, but insights that are complementary to what they have now?

Netflix already leads in behavioral data from a global SVOD audience, but Warner Bros. brings deep, genre-specific engagement patterns from premium scripted, kids, and franchise content. Together, they offer complementary insights across viewership depth and intent, unlocking next-gen personalization and richer predictive signals for content and commerce.

How would the acquisition improve content curation and forecasting and greenlighting of new projects?

Warner’s IP history and Netflix’s engagement data combines the art of storytelling with the science of viewership. This acquisition could arm Netflix with broader datasets to test creative hypotheses, forecast franchise performance, and greenlight content with built-in audience resonance. It’s a feedback loop for bolder, smarter content bets.

Are there additional data privacy and governance concerns that arise from merging these two massive audience profile datasets?

When merging datasets at this scale, privacy, and governance can’t be an afterthought; they’re core to consumer trust and compliance. The upside is that Netflix has already shown strong discipline in building privacy-resilient data infrastructure. With Warner’s traditional media roots, this merger presents an opportunity to set a new standard for ethical, unified identity management across platforms.

Obviously, combining the two services means an instant boost to raw subscriber numbers, but looking ahead, how could Netflix leverage additional audience data that comes in through the acquisition to reduce churn and predict subscriber growth more accurately?

This move isn’t just about stacking subs; it’s about understanding viewing signals across genres, formats, and even geographies. With Warner’s dataset, Netflix gains richer lifetime value insights and retention predictors, helping them tailor bundles, optimize pricing tiers, and personalize discovery in ways that directly fight churn and fuel sustainable growth.

On the ad tier side, would improved audience intelligence boost Netflix's advertising yield and profitability in the near-term? How long until it might produce a measurable impact on the ad earnings side?

The ad tier is where the data dividends get real. By combining Warner’s rich audience profiles with Netflix’s streaming signals, and unifying them through advanced identity resolution, advertisers gain access to more addressable, high-value audiences across previously siloed platforms. This unlocks deeper behavioral insights, broader reach, and more precise targeting. Expect a near-term lift in yield as identity-driven buying takes hold, with measurable ROI gains emerging over the next few quarters as Netflix expands programmatic and cross-channel ad execution.

I'm intrigued by the mention of enhanced “adtech value.” Is a Warner Bros acquisition likely to bring more interactive, personalized, or in-content advertising into Netflix's repertoire?

Yes—and this is where it gets exciting. With Warner’s creative DNA and Netflix’s tech stack, we could see a leap in contextual and in-content ad innovation, from shoppable scenes to episodic brand integrations. The real adtech value is in marrying Hollywood-grade storytelling with real-time, identity-powered targeting.

