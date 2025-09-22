SM 2025 Sneak Preview: Monetizing Niche Audiences: Strategies for Targeted Growth

On Tuesday, October 7, Terrence Thames, Owner & Creative Director, Cocoa Creative Agency, and Assistant Professor, Iowa State University will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel “Monetizing Niche Audiences: Strategies for Targeted Growth.” There are riches in the niches, as more than one independent FAST channel maverick has declared from the Streaming Media stage. This session will explore the latest strategies for maximizing revenue in smaller, passionate communities.

Confirmed panelists include:

Terrence Thames is currently the owner and creative director at Cocoa Creative Agency and an assistant professor of practice in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University. He was a producer and director for ESPN, and he served as the director of creative services for the Drake University Athletics department, overseeing multimedia production, live broadcasts, and creative branding for collegiate athletics. His expertise extends into documentary filmmaking, with his PBS documentary, Telling Our Own Story: Poverty and the Wealth Gap, earning an Emmy nomination. Thames is the founder of the Minority Multicultural Media Institute of America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing media literacy and multimedia access for minority communities.

“For this panel, I’ll be focusing on how niche channels can effectively balance monetization with authenticity to maintain trust and connection with their audiences,” Thames previews. “I’ll also discuss strategies for standing out in the crowded FAST ecosystem, sharing insights on how targeted growth and sustainable practices can help niche channels cut through the noise. I’m looking forward to exploring these topics and engaging with the audience during the session.”

Rebecca Avery is a strategic advisor and media operations expert with two decades of experience navigating the intersection of technology, content, and accessibility. As the owner and principal at Integration Therapy, she helps media companies untangle complex supply chains and build smarter systems through metadata-driven approaches that prioritize usability and inclusion. A former metadata architect behind streaming standards still in use today, Avery brings both technical fluency and human-centered insight to every table she joins. She currently chairs the Metadata Working Group for the Streaming Video Technology Alliance and has advised on AI, accessibility, and operational resilience across the media landscape.

“On this panel, I’ll be focusing on monetization without diluting identity,” Avery shares. “It’s an easy trap for niche channels to bend too far in order to land a brand partnership, only to lose what made them valuable in the first place. I want to talk about how to evaluate deals: making sure you understand the brand’s definition of success, checking that it aligns with your own, and setting real metrics so you know what’s actually working for your business.”

Rashaun Hall serves as vice president of streaming and partnerships at Fuse Media, which creates and distributes inclusive, purpose-driven stories and experiences for a diverse audience of young adults. Hall is responsible for spearheading growth across the company’s digital footprint, which includes subscription service Fuse+, mobile and CTV app development, YouTube, and the company’s suite of DEI-focused FAST channels. Hall previously served as the senior manager of digital strategy for Music Choice and has held staff positions at Viacom, Billboard magazine, and Interactive One. He has written for a variety of magazines as well as served as an authority on pop culture for major media outlets.

“Content creators and owners need to understand not only who their audience is and what they want, but also what content platforms are looking for. What can you bring to a channel lineup that sets you apart from others?” Hall suggests asking. “Brand deals focused with niche content/audiences usually come at a premium, as advertisers are looking to authentically connect with a specific audience. Much of the success of Fuse Media’s Culture Collective (our connected TV ad sales network) has come from the fact that we know how to speak to diverse audiences in culturally relevant ways that truly resonate, helping us build genuine connections.”

Hall adds, “Niche channels win when they can offer a unique value proposition that brings and maintains audiences platforms wouldn’t otherwise reach. Whether it is a series that speaks to the Black experience with gravitas, a Latino project that captures cultural nuance of the diaspora in the U.S. or a film that truly reflects LGBTQIA+ perspectives, it is bringing those stories to the forefront that has fueled Fuse Media’s success.”

Shamroc Peterson is the founder and CEO of Diverseego, the first travel streaming video network dedicated to celebrating and empowering Black and Latino travelers and creators across the United States. Peterson is host of the series Show Me Where, in which he explores vibrant destinations, cultural festivals, and hidden gems with humor and heart. Recognized for his thought leadership and advocacy, Peterson continues to lead with purpose at the intersection of business, media, and cultural empowerment. Whether speaking globally, forging partnerships, or curating transformative travel experiences, he is pioneering a new era of travel storytelling—one that blends culture, innovation, and empowerment while amplifying the voices of Black and Latino creators.

“At Diverseego, we’re a streaming network dedicated to empowering multicultural travel communities, and this panel dives into how niche streaming companies and creators can monetize successfully without losing their voice or alienating their core audience,” Peterson explains. “Too many brands try to be everything to everyone—but niche audiences aren’t fragments of the mainstream; they’re vibrant ecosystems with their own culture, values, and opportunities. Grounded in real-world media experience, this session delivers a roadmap for cultivating genuine engagement, building meaningful partnerships tailored to niche markets, and turning cultural specificity into lasting impact and long-term success. You’ll walk away ready to go beyond vanity metrics, build a thriving brand, monetize with authenticity, and grow audiences that truly value what you create.”

