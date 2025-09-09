Streaming Media 2025 Debate: Is the Future of Streaming Free or Paid/Hybrid?

On Monday, October 6, Chris Pfaff, CEO, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel “Debate #1: Is the Future of Streaming Free or Paid/Hybrid?” During the debate, FAST executives and SVOD leaders will square off on the future of free versus paid streaming.

Confirmed panelists include:

Chris Pfaff is a leading new media and technology producer and strategist: He was the first to use IRC for an interactive corporate webcast; he produced one of the first DVDs; he produced the first HD animated logo; he led numerous multipoint broadband events in the late 1990s; he produced some of the first mobile short films (2002–2003); and he produced the first Twitter Wall in 2011. His company, Chris Pfaff Tech Media, has provided strategy and marketing services for leading technology service providers, technology firms, and new media companies worldwide since 2002. Pfaff was also one of the founders of the Producers Guild of America (PGA) New Media Council East and a founder of the New York chapter of the VR/AR Association.

“The hybrid model for streaming content appears to be the normative pattern for distributors and content producers. Roku’s Howdy service—a $2.99 monthly U.S. service with content from Lionsgate, WBD, and Filmrise—is a perfect example. Roku Originals are also in this mix. The ad-free model—at a lightweight price—may just be a teaser to upsell larger subscription offerings, but it’s a sign of the times: Many will be happy with a plethora of free offerings, and more discerning viewers will want full libraries unencumbered by ads. Studios will want to monetize their libraries more than ever, as the costs of production increase, while not ignoring the massive audience for FAST content.”

Jonathan Shrank is the VP of streaming and content partnerships at TheSoul Publishing, whose content receives 25 billion monthly views, with more than 2 billion subscribers across the world’s most popular digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snap, Pinterest, and TikTok. Shrank leads TheSoul Publishing’s global streaming strategy and manages a diverse portfolio of FAST channels and VOD content. He also manages partnerships with leading content and brand owners, bringing them to new audiences across multiple platforms.

“Streaming has never been more exciting, or more complicated,” Shrank says. “We’ve got more ways to watch and more content than ever, but also more questions: Are we really moving toward a long-term hybrid future, or is the explosion of FAST channels just a quick fix for subscription fatigue? How much advertising will viewers actually sit through before hitting the skip button, and how do we balance personalization, privacy, and a great viewing experience?”

Shrank says of the panel, “If you want to understand the forces shaping the next era of CTV and OTT and leave with fresh insights you can actually use, this is the conversation you’ll want to be part of. No buffering guaranteed!”

Rebecca Avery is a strategic advisor and media operations expert with two decades of experience navigating the intersection of technology, content, and accessibility. As the Principal Strategy Partner at Integration Therapy, she helps media companies untangle complex supply chains and build smarter systems through metadata-driven approaches that prioritize usability and inclusion. A former metadata architect behind streaming standards still in use today, Rebecca brings both technical fluency and human-centered insight to every table she joins. She currently chairs the Metadata Working Group for the Streaming Video Technology Alliance and has advised on AI, accessibility, and operational resilience across the media landscape.

John Stevens is the CEO of V10 Entertainment, a media company focused on investment across a wide range of entertainment properties that partners with leading content creators to maximize potential and audience reach. He co-founded Venture 10 Studio Group, which was an early acquisition of V10 Entertainment.

Stevens gave a 2024 interview to TV Formats, sharing this observation from his experience: “The U.S. audience prefers formats that are easy to digest and provide a lean-back and relaxed viewing experience. … [L]ow-cost and repeatable is where we are seeing the most success.” He was referring to low-cost to produce, not to stream, so you’ll have to attend the panel to find out which side of the debate he falls on.

Jon Giegengack is the principal at Hub Entertainment Research, which he founded in 2013. Thanks to his more than 20 years of experience in research for the entertainment industry, he recognized the need for real-time insight about the changing world of digital entertainment: from how people discover new content, to how they consume it, to how they pay for it (if they pay at all). Giegengack works with leading entertainment brands including ABC, Comcast, Netflix, Sony, AMC, and AT&T. He is a regular speaker at industry events and has been quoted in publications like Variety, TheWrap, Forbes, and Bloomberg.

“Most of the streaming ‘revolution’ has revolved around paid subscriptions, and the novelty of being able to watch ad-free,” Giegengack notes. “But as the cost of streaming subscriptions go up, FAST services and hybrid models are reshaping the value equation. The biggest lesson consumers have learned from streaming is that they don’t need to compromise—on the content they watch, but also how (or if!) they pay to watch it. I’m excited to explore not only how different strategies impact monetization, but also the acquisition and retention of viewers.”

