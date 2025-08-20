Sneak Preview: AI-Powered Subbing, Dubbing, and Localization at Streaming Media 2025

On Tuesday, October 7, Jan Ozer, Owner, Streaming Learning Center, will moderate the Streaming Media 2025 panel “AI-Powered Subbing, Dubbing, and Localization.” Content owners and media tech experts will discuss the challenges and cost efficiencies of scaling global content with voice cloning, AI-generated subtitles, and automation.

Confirmed panelists include:

Jan Ozer is the owner of Streaming Learning Center and a frequent contributor to Streaming Media. He produces courses and consults with streaming media producers to help them optimize their live and VOD streams and optimize their encoding and delivery ecosystems.

“Balancing legal requirements, customer expectations, competitive pressures, and brand integrity means the ‘right’ approach to AI-powered localization varies for UGC platforms, premium services, and public-sector organizations,” Ozer says. “In 2025, human oversight is still essential at the high end, but that will change as AI capabilities improve. This panel will provide a clear view of the trade-offs and emerging options so attendees can make smart short-, mid-, and long-term decisions and avoid the legal, customer, and competitive risks that come with getting it wrong.”

Nick Manoochehri is AI GTM - Media & Entertainment at Google. He joined Google in 2019 in its Enterprise Sales - Media & Entertainment division and has also served as a data and analytics specialist. Before joining Google, he was applications sales manager at Oracle.

“The media landscape is shifting faster than ever, and studios are racing to find the most efficient way for global audiences to engage with their content,” Manoochehri says. “We are now at a point where AI can power highly automated localization pipelines, often without the need for specific fine-tuning. This unlocks new opportunities and allows companies to explore the holy grail of localization: seamless dubbing with visual reanimation. During the panel, I will discuss real-world use cases that major studios have moved to production and what the next few years look like for cutting-edge AI at a global scale.”



Justin Beaudin is the founder and CEO of Adapt, leading the company’s vision to integrate AI with human expertise in localization. He has held leadership roles as SVP of global media operations at NBCUniversal and COO at Deluxe and at Vubiquity, shaping global content operations and localization strategies.

Beaudin is in favor of using AI at Adapt, with a caveat: “AI is the latest tool in the toolbox, and an incredibly powerful one, but it still must be driven by humans … someone to represent a creative narrative to a culture. That’s why at Adapt we call our freelancers ‘Cultural Ambassadors,’” he says. “Ironically, at Adapt we’ve found AI dubbing can be even more creative than its traditional counterpart.” It allows Adapt to ask questions such as, “Do you clone the voice? How do we handle accents? Should it be lip-sync VO or a mix?”

Beaudin concludes, “New tools should empower new creative options.” This has led to Adapt to encourage their customers to ask “why not” when considering AI dubbing, as in: “Why not dub your back catalog? Why not dub your content in 24 languages? Why not launch your content globally?”

Gray Ainsworth is the EVP and global head of operations at Lionsgate. He is also the founder and CEO of The Adventure Channel, a startup OTT content network. Previous experience includes a role as principal consultant at Gray Matter Media LLC; a long tenure at Deluxe, where Ainsworth held various executive positions; and serving as SVP of technical operations at MGM.

