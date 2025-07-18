How Smaller CTV Publishers Can Leverage Innovative Ad Formats

As more innovative and integrated ad formats continue to transform CTV advertising and monetization, are smaller publishers without dedicated ad sales teams in danger of being left behind? What creative strategies can they deploy to seize these opportunities? Fan Serv’s C.J. Leonard and Eventually A Castle’s Andrew Baritz offer practical, strategic recommendations in this discussion with Ring Digital’s Brian Ring at the latest Streaming Media Connect.

Make Evangelizing Part of the Partnership

Ring Digital llc Principal Analyst Brian Ring starts the discussion by posing this question to Fan Serv VP of Publisher Operations C.J. Leonard: “How can non-premium publishers sell innovative ad formats when they don’t have direct sales teams?”

Leonard replies, “So if it’s coming from Clinch or from Transmit, it depends on what format we’re talking about.” If she was consulting for a client that didn’t have a direct sales team, she “would take a hard look at, do I get one seller on contract or something to go out and evangelize that [ad format]? But … just like you’d lean on your SSP demand teams when you’re aligned with the Magnite[s] or PubMatics of the world or OpenXs, I would sit there and say, okay, well it’d be part of the deal. You need to bring me so much demand. You need to insure me X dollars.”

A specific integration for a new type of ad unit can be done on a large scale, Leonard says, but “you have to bring a buyer. And so how do you connect those people together? You either have to get some boots on the ground for yourself or you have to rely on that vendor to have those boots on the ground for you. And I wouldn’t sign a deal ... unless they were bringing me some demand to offset.”

A Tech Platform Provides Full-Circle Unity

Ring notes that the various parts of advertising are coming full circle with Leonard’s idea. For example, SSAI, ad servers, and SSPs are being unified by platforms such as Indicue. “Who knows, maybe down the road it’s SGAI as well, ad server, … different formats,” he muses, that are “mediating between a direct buy and a programmatic, and then the SSP, … the supply, essentially.” Ring turns to Eventually A Castle CEO Andrew Baritz to ask, “[I]f you’re a non-premium publisher, you’re trying to sell innovative ad formats, tell me what you guys are thinking. You have to have a direct sales [team]; you have to have a guy like you orchestrating the tech stack, yeah?”

Consider the Revenue Opportunities and Returns

“I think it comes back to that scale question and the economy of where your business is,” Baritz replies. “You can be a very large non-premium publisher. You could be a very small non-premium publisher. And I agree with C.J. I think that your integrations are going to be dictated by the revenue opportunity of them and the actual returns or diminishing returns of doing that.” For instance, he notes, it’s not logical to spend time and money on an ad unit you won’t see a return on for years.

Baritz is seeing fewer picture-in-picture (PiP) and squeeze-back ads. “You’re putting these into content and they’re often standalone, which requires a lot of scale to reach those high-value of CPMs that you’re getting paid out at,” he explains. “So if you don’t have millions of users, premium or not, is the format viable? Is your opportunity to create revenue there in the first place? And then it comes down to, what is the best path to bringing that revenue? Is it letting the platform sell it? Is it a combination thereof?”

In conclusion, Baritz praises Leonard’s idea of small- to medium-sized publishers “putting pressure on these larger businesses that are creating aggregated sales.” He adds that Transmit is a good example of a walled-garden advertising experience that requires asking, “Are you ever going to be big enough to sell that standalone or should you be doubling down with that partner to help them sell you as part of a larger package?”

