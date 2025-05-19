NGLmitú's Vision for the Future of Latino Media Unveiled at NewFronts 2025: A Q&A With CMO Joe Bernard

NGLmitú, reaching a vibrant community of over 15 million bilingual and bicultural Latinos, took center stage at NewFronts 2025 to highlight the power of the "200%er"—a growing segment that is both fully American and fully Latino, shaping culture and driving consumer trends nationwide.

No other brand resonates with this culture-setting demographic more than NGLmitú. Boasting engagement rates six times the industry benchmark, driven by their authentic, social-first content, NGLmitú understands how to resonate with today's Latino audience. The NewFronts presentation featured the unveiling of new content initiatives, audience insights and targeting tools, and strategic partnerships.

The night’s most significant announcements centered on four key pillars: a groundbreaking partnership with Fuse Media, the debut of the Mitúlytics insights platform, the relaunch of Hispanic Kitchen, and a partnership with Drafted, a vertical celebrating Latinas in sports.

In this Q&A, Joe Bernard, Chief Revenue Officer at nglmitú, highlights the details of these major announcements and what they mean for the continued growth and cultural impact of NGLmitú.



What are some unprecedented elements of NGLmitú’s new strategic partnership with Latino-owned Fuse Media? How will Fuse Media’s AMPLITUDE ad solutions combined with its full access to mitú help to drive engagement and growth in beneficially collaborative ways for both companies?

The NGLmitú-Fuse Media partnership is unprecedented for several reasons:

Scale + Cultural Alignment : It unites the largest and most engaging Latino digital brand (mitú) with Fuse Media’s extensive multi-platform reach (52M+ monthly viewers, 85% of multicultural U.S. households). This creates a uniquely powerful distribution and engagement engine that is both wide-reaching and deeply culturally rooted.

Cross-Platform Integration : The combination of mitú’s social-first, high-engagement content and Fuse Media’s linear, CTV, and digital channels offers advertisers a seamless omni-channel experience to authentically connect with Latino audiences at scale.

AMPLITUDE Ad Solutions + First-Party Audience Access Fuse Media’s AMPLITUDE platform , which specializes in culturally resonant and performance-driven ad solutions, will now integrate mitú’s highly engaged audience and cultural cachet. This allows for smarter targeting, better ROI, and campaigns rooted in cultural authenticity.

Unmatched Cultural Insights + Tech Integration : Fuse Media gains “unprecedented access” to mitú’s audience and content strategy, benefiting from NGLmitú’s proprietary insights and social content strategy. For NGLmitú, the partnership means the ability to scale that content and those insights in ways previously not possible, offering real growth potential for both companies and their brand partners.

How were the findings from No Filter: Today’s Latino Experience, a groundbreaking study capturing nearly 2,000 video responses from Latinos across the U.S., instrumental to the development of Mitúlytics, NGLmitú’s proprietary first-party audience intelligence platform?

The No Filter study directly informed the development of Mitúlytics by:

Providing Rich Qualitative and Quantitative Data : The nearly 2,000 video responses created one of the largest qualitative and quantitative databases of lived Latino experiences in the U.S. This data became foundational to Mitúlytics’ ability to reflect the cultural nuances and identity dynamics of the “200%er” audience (fully American, fully Latino).

Validating Audience Segmentation & Cultural Relevance : Insights from the study helped shape the custom audience segments used within Mitúlytics, ensuring the platform was grounded in actual audience voices, not assumptions.

Fueling Creative Testing & Messaging Fit : The study’s findings helped define how Mitúlytics measures cultural resonance and creative impact, enabling brands to pre-test campaigns and optimize for relevance before launch.

Shaping the Platform’s Unique Value : By integrating video-based feedback and AI-driven analysis (via the Videotape tool), Mitúlytics bridges storytelling and analytics—something few audience platforms can offer, making it especially valuable in culturally dynamic marketing.

What are some unique storytelling and other creative aspects of the new content available on Hispanic Kitchen, the revitalized food platform led by culinary strategist and creator Hugo Gamino, that will help the offering truly stand out and fill this pervasive programming gap in the market?

The revitalized Hispanic Kitchen stands out due to:

Creator-Led Culinary Vision : Led by Hugo Gamino, a culturally attuned culinary strategist, the platform is designed not just to showcase recipes but to tell deeper cultural stories through food.

Blending Tradition with Innovation : It combines beloved family recipes with modern interpretations and creator collaborations , offering both nostalgia and freshness that reflect the evolving tastes of bicultural Latinos.

Original Series and Visual Storytelling : The content includes original food-focused series that elevate Latino cuisine through vibrant, high-quality visuals and narrative storytelling, moving beyond the standard cooking content into lifestyle and identity exploration.

Community-Driven and Authentic : It fills a long-standing programming gap by prioritizing in-culture storytelling , not just about dishes, but about the people, traditions, and memories behind them—speaking directly to 200%ers who crave cultural affirmation in media.

What type of audience surveys and data drove the new partnership with DRAFTED that indicated the need to showcase the influence, pride, and power of Latina sports fans and athletes? How will the social-first nature of DRAFTED’s platform help to strengthen the effectiveness of this new partnership further?

The partnership with DRAFTED was driven by:

Audience Feedback and Social Listening: NGLmitú emphasized listening to its audience and building content that meets actual desires—implying that the demand for more representation of Latina voices in sports came directly from audience surveys, community insights, and social engagement trends.

Cultural Trend Identification: Through our Mitúlytics platform and broader audience research, NGLmitú likely identified an underrepresented but powerful segment: Latinas who are passionate about sports but often overlooked by mainstream media. In addition the feedback from Drafted’s ealy content told us there was an opportunity here to highlight unrepresented Latina sports fans.

Desire for Authentic Representation: Data likely showed a gap between Latinas’ engagement in sports culture and their presence in sports media, creating an opportunity to elevate their stories and fandom in a culturally relevant way.



Social-First Strengths of DRAFTED:

Platform-Native Storytelling: DRAFTED is built for social, meaning it can quickly and organically tap into the behaviors and platforms where young Latinas already consume content—ensuring relevance and reach.

Community-Driven Content: With its unapologetic centering of Latina identity in sports, DRAFTED fosters a sense of community and representation that builds loyalty and engagement.

Original Programming : By producing content through the Latina lens, it’s not just highlighting fandom but reimagining who gets to lead and define sports storytelling—making the platform both disruptive and empowering.

