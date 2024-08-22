ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect August 2024

Streaming Media presented its 14th Connect virtual conference August 20-22, 2024, with Media Industry Cartographer & CEO ESHAP Evan Shapiro and Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly as hosts and MCs, and featuring speakers from GoogleTV, Amazon, Roku, Bloomberg, DAZN, Fubo, IMAX, Softvelum, AJA, Zixi, Cloudinary, and more. Kicking off the event, Nathans-Kelly promised "three days of action-packed panels and great conversations on streaming monetization, adtech, FAST, AI, ROI, live streaming at scale, cloud workflows, new tech, tech trends, data, metrics, OpEx, CapEx, rebundling, de-bundling, walled gardens, hedged gardens, and much in between."

Highlights included two SRO AI panels, Now It's Personal: AI and Streaming Personalization and The Great 'AI: Bubble or Boon' Debate; three timely streaming monetization panels, Ad Counsel: Delivering Streaming Ads That Convert, Subscription Management and the Great Rebundling, and Over the Hedge: Monetizing CTV and FAST Channels as Walled Gardens Proliferate;and a trio of Streaming Media's trademark deep dives into the challenges of live streaming at scale, Hat Trick: Delivering Live-Streaming Experiences That Scale Perform, and Engage, Ex-Factor: Cutting Cloud Streaming OpEx, and our 2nd annual research keynote on Live-Streaming Technology Trends.

Streaming Media Connect will return November 12-14 for another round of deep dives and provocative conversations with the top thought leaders in the industry.

Want to join the conversation? Got a topic to propose?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles