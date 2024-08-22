ICYMI: Streaming Media Connect August 2024
Streaming Media presented its 14th Connect virtual conference August 20-22, 2024, with Media Industry Cartographer & CEO ESHAP Evan Shapiro and Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly as hosts and MCs, and featuring speakers from GoogleTV, Amazon, Roku, Bloomberg, DAZN, Fubo, IMAX, Softvelum, AJA, Zixi, Cloudinary, and more. Kicking off the event, Nathans-Kelly promised "three days of action-packed panels and great conversations on streaming monetization, adtech, FAST, AI, ROI, live streaming at scale, cloud workflows, new tech, tech trends, data, metrics, OpEx, CapEx, rebundling, de-bundling, walled gardens, hedged gardens, and much in between."
Highlights included two SRO AI panels, Now It's Personal: AI and Streaming Personalization and The Great 'AI: Bubble or Boon' Debate; three timely streaming monetization panels, Ad Counsel: Delivering Streaming Ads That Convert, Subscription Management and the Great Rebundling, and Over the Hedge: Monetizing CTV and FAST Channels as Walled Gardens Proliferate;and a trio of Streaming Media's trademark deep dives into the challenges of live streaming at scale, Hat Trick: Delivering Live-Streaming Experiences That Scale Perform, and Engage, Ex-Factor: Cutting Cloud Streaming OpEx, and our 2nd annual research keynote on Live-Streaming Technology Trends.
Streaming Media Connect will return November 12-14 for another round of deep dives and provocative conversations with the top thought leaders in the industry.
Streaming Media presented its 13th Connect virtual conference February 19 - 22, 2024, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC. Shapiro kicked off the event with a dynamic keynote, digging deep into the Q4 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and giving an unvarnished view of the industry. Other highlights included a keynote by Dana McGraw of Disney, titled Disney Advertising, Understanding Audiences: How Disney Advertising Leverages Data Science and Insights to Empower Advertisers, plus several panels covering topics such as app streaming UX design, scaling CTV advertising, measuring FAST success, and AI.
23 Feb 2024
Streaming Media presented its 12th Connect virtual conference November 13 - 16, with media industry cartographer Evan Shapiro as host and MC. Shapiro kicked off the event with a dynamic keynote, digging deep into the Q3 earnings call data to hold the spin doctors accountable and giving an unvarnished view of the industry. Other highlights included The Future of Streaming with Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Director of Engineering at Google TV, and several panels covering topics such as Cloud Workflows for Streaming and CTV, Optimizing Live Streams at Scale, How Codec Patent Pools Will Impact Streaming in 2024, Making Live Streaming and VOD More Accessible, Live Streaming Technology Trends, and more.
20 Nov 2023