SMNYC Sneak Preview: Marketing You & Networking For Keeps With LPG edu, JustWatch, LinkedIn, Paramount, and Morgan Search International

Streaming Media returns to New York City, the epicenter of the digital media universe, May 20–22 with Streaming Media NYC, chaired by Media Industry Cartographer Evan Shapiro and curated in conjunction with the Streaming Media editorial team. Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East at the dazzling InterContinental New York Barclay, Streaming Media NYC features three days of engaging programming on cutting-edge topics and packed with dynamic panelists and keynote speakers from the upper ranks of the media firmament. In this Sneak Preview series, we’ll zoom in for a close-up look at key sessions in the program and the expert speakers who will bring them to life.

On Monday, May 20, at Streaming Media NYC, Lori Greene, Founder of LPG edu, will moderate the panel "Marketing You & Networking For Keeps," exploring the best ways to promote your brand and network organically. Confirmed panelists Karen Morgan of Morgan Search International, Andy Pondillo of LinkedIn, Dayo Harewood of Paramount Brand Studio, and Sara Demenkoff of JustWatch will discuss how to expand your network without it being transactional and the best ways to build a clientele for a new business.

Educator, content creator, adjunct faculty member, storyteller, digital innovator, and university board lead, Lori Greene has been making a difference for organizations and learners for over two decades. A well-known speaker on digital and educational issues, she’s a proven executive who is highly proficient in training, teaching, content creation, curriculum development, social media, TV, and more. "Today's job market in the media industry is competitive, so positioning your skills and attributes to align with the role you're seeking is essential and will help you stand out," she says. "Both personal branding and relationship-building are crucial to finding your next position and keeping your career moving in the right direction."

Karen Morgan, President of Morgan Search International, says, "Personal branding is simply about being genuine, curious, informed, and relatable. Successful networking is connecting with people through interesting, authentic conversations, both personal and professional. All your interactions, even when not looking for a new position, should be about relationship-building and connecting. People remember you when you engage with people on a human level. As Oscar Wilde said, 'Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.'"

Andy Pondillo, Senior Content Solutions Consultant at LinkedIn, says, "In 2024, there is very little we can control around us. From mergers to layoffs to major restructures, I feel like we are on our toes more than ever. The one thing we can control? Our personal brand. Our personal brand allows us to be the person we want to be, seen the way we want to be seen, and can bring our fire back to the forefront. Remember all those times we wanted to show passion, but maybe felt the 'cringe?' Let’s demystify in this talk. Let’s discuss what it means to be a personal brand and how that can be an expansion of your authentic self. You’re an expert to someone, let’s show them all that you got!"

Dayo Harewood is an award-winning senior vice president of Creative for Paramount Brand Studio, an in-house full-service creative advertising and branded content studio overseeing a team of makers who craft original content for advertisers. He leads the development and execution of co-branded content for multi-platform campaigns that span the Paramount portfolio, which includes CBS Sports, MTV, Nickelodeon, CMT, Smithsonian, and PopTV networks.

Sara Demenkoff is a senior entertainment marketing executive, most recently serving as VP, Brand & Program Marketing at Showtime, now Paramount+ with Showtime, a division of Paramount Global.

"Marketing You & Networking For Keeps" takes place on May 20, Day One of Streaming Media NYC. Check out the full program here to learn more about the conference’s action-packed offerings.

