SMNYC Sneak Preview: CTV vs. Mobile - Where Is the Value Debate With YumCrunch, Sling, Vevo, Telly, and Totem

Streaming Media returns to New York City, the epicenter of the digital media universe, May 20–22 with Streaming Media NYC, chaired by Media Industry Cartographer Evan Shapiro and curated in conjunction with the Streaming Media editorial team. Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East at the dazzling InterContinental New York Barclay, Streaming Media NYC features three days of engaging programming on cutting-edge topics and packed with dynamic panelists and keynote speakers from the upper ranks of the media firmament. In this Sneak Preview series, we’ll zoom in for a close-up look at key sessions in the program and the expert speakers who will bring them to life.

On Monday, May 20, at Streaming Media NYC, Mike Duffy of YumCrunch will be moderating a debate about the current value of CTV vs. Mobile. Confirmed panelists Kent Rees of Sling Freestream, Hedvig Arnet of Vevo, Dallas Lawrence of Telly, and Steve Crombie of Totem. They will discuss how to recognize generational and cultural differences in who, how, and where viewers consume their content and in how user experiences and monetization strategies are crafted for each platform, along with finding the value proposition for each in the current landscape and where the key content categories of premium, niche, and social factor into the equation.

As a former standup comedian, Mike Duffy learned early on that the audience is always right and that the closer he can get to the consumer, the better. This mindset led him to co-found YumCrunch & World Chef - a branded content & experiences studio that facilitates deep connections between foodies and their favorite food personalities through IRL popups, products, and super premium meal kits made with partners like Stanley Tucci & Pellegrino, Marriott, Capital One, and more. "In the user-centric media era where viewers want content on their terms, there's a blurry line between mobile viewing and CTV," Duffy says. "So where should programmers and advertisers focus their attention? This debate will attempt to answer the make-or-break questions facing our media industry as we try to keep up with shifting consumer behavior."

Hedvig Arnet is Vevo’s VP of Business Development, leading Vevo’s partnerships across distribution, technology, and monetization. Over the past five years, Hedvig and her team have executed deals to develop Vevo's global CTV network. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School. Prior to Vevo, she worked on TV strategy at Disney Media Networks. "Does mobile advertising require entirely different engagement strategies from CTV?" Arnet asks. "Mobile advertising requires different engagement strategies from CTV, and it’s important to understand the viewing experience and consumption patterns for each screen. TV, for example, is a destination with longer viewing sessions, often with more than one person in the room, with viewers being more receptive to ad breaks. Mobile, on the other hand, is a smaller screen with 1:1 targeting, where other formats like skippable can be considered. Additionally, mobile and CTV ads can complement each other. We are seeing that with the emergence of dynamic QR codes or shoppable experiences that leverage a second screen strategy."

Dallas Lawrence is the Chief Strategy Officer for Telly, the company revolutionizing the future of TV with the world's first free dual-screen television supported entirely by advertising. A veteran of the connected TV and advertising landscape, he was previously head of communications for the Roku platform, where he led strategic positioning for the Roku ad business, The Roku Channel, Roku Originals, Roku distribution, and Roku’s public policy efforts. "Brands care less about the platforms they reach their consumers on and more about the ways in which those platforms allow them to engage with their audience and measure the effectiveness of their ad dollars," Lawrence says. "Broadcast TV advertising has been in a systemic decline because it has failed to unlock the performance of search and social. All of that is now changing with new CTV ad formats and TV platforms moving television to the forefront as one of the most powerful performance mediums in the advertiser’s tool kit."

As CEO/Founder of Totem, Steve Crombie has pioneered new content models to create global leaders on social media for media, brands, and creators since 2012. Alongside his team, he led strategy projects for many of the world's biggest media companies, VC firms, and creators, spanning four continents and over 15 countries, earning Totem the moniker “the McKinsey of Online Video” from YouTube. "On YouTube, the percentage of people watching on CTV on our channels is growing faster than on any other device," Crombie says. "This is great for a content publisher like us, as we also see longer watchtime and higher RPMs. New YouTube ad formats for CTV create a little more equilibrium." Additionally, he says, "Social commerce is growing 3X faster than e-commerce. There is a clear synergy between what you watch and what you buy, particularly for Gen Z. If you can’t offer brands the ability to convert, they’ll invest elsewhere."

Kent Rees is the GM for Sling Freestream and International, responsible for the day-to-day management of the Freestream platform, building off his career as an industry-leading brand builder and marketing strategist. He most recently was the GM and CMO of FAST Studios, owners and operators of two sports-based FAST channels. Prior to that, Kent was Chief Marketing Officer for Pop TV, where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing and digital, including the successful launch of the Pop App and record-breaking ratings for Schitt’s Creek in seasons 4 and 5.

The CTV Vs. Mobile: Where Is The Value Debate takes place on May 20, Day One of Streaming Media NYC. Check out the full program here to learn more about the conference’s action-packed offerings.

