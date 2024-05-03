Streaming Media Sneak Preview: What is Premium Now With 2E6E6, The Boxoffice Network, Totem Global, Team Whistle, and Quantum Media

Streaming Media returns to New York City, the epicenter of the digital media universe, May 20–22 with Streaming Media NYC, chaired by Media Industry Cartographer Evan Shapiro and curated in conjunction with the Streaming Media editorial team. Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East at the dazzling InterContinental New York Barclay, Streaming Media NYC features three days of engaging programming on cutting-edge topics and packed with dynamic panelists and keynote speakers from the upper ranks of the media firmament. In this Sneak Preview series, we’ll zoom in for a close-up look at key sessions in the program and the expert speakers who will bring them to life.

On Monday, May 20, at Streaming Media NYC, Erica Gruen of Quantum Media Associates will be moderating a panel, "What is Premium Now?," discussing the creation, licensing, distribution, and monetization of premium content—as well as the ROI of investing in it through one means or another, with insights from Nathan Guetta of 2E6E6, Stan Ruszkowski of The Boxoffice Network, Steve Crombie of Totem Global, and Joe Caporoso of Team Whistle.

Erica Gruen is a Principal with Quantum Media Associates, pioneering digital transformation for the world’s largest entertainment/media companies. Forbes/Statista has named Quantum Media one of “America’s Top Management Consulting Firms” for the past five years running. As Senior Advisor to Oaklins, the world’s largest mid-market M+A advisory, she also advises, mentors, and invests in early-stage technology companies in food, advertising, marketing, education, and clean energy.

Nathan Guetta is the CEO of 2E6E6, an AI product consultancy based in New York. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Product Management at Jellysmack, where he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of innovative products that empower creators leveraging LLMs. "As YouTube's landscape expands, we're seeing an unprecedented rise in viewership, fueled by both the authentic charm of individual creators and the strategic engagement driven by social content," he says. "Alongside this grassroots growth, a new wave of polished, premium content is emerging from professional studios like Condé Nast or Donut Media. This blend of personal touch and professional gloss is pioneering a unique genre of video content—accessible yet sophisticated, engaging yet polished. It's an exciting time for creators and consumers alike, as they navigate this evolving space."

As CEO/Founder of Totem, Steve Crombie has pioneered new content models to create global leaders on social media for media, brands, and creators since 2012. Alongside his team, he led strategy projects for many of the world's biggest media companies, VC firms, and creators, spanning four continents and over 15 countries, earning Totem the moniker “the McKinsey of Online Video” from YouTube. "Premium content is measured by the eyes of the beholder - not the company," he says. "It is down to the audience to decide - by how deeply they connect, relate, and engage with content as opposed to how much it costs to make or what platform it is being distributed on. Premium content is content that makes you feel. The challenge is how to find the niche that does this - on YouTube, there are almost no limits to what you can discover."

Joe Caporoso is the President at Team Whistle, a DAZN-owned global sports media and entertainment company that creates, curates, and distributes positive, brand-safe, and relatable content experiences wherever and however our audiences want to consume content. Caporoso has been with the company for eight years, rising through the ranks as he previously served as the company’s SVP of Content & Brand Platforms and VP of Content and Social Media. "Traditional digital content categorization like premium, shoulder content, vignettes and snackable/social cut downs are increasingly blurry and less relevant," he says. "Premium does not and should not only mean an expensive, glossy production that is a certain length of time. Authentic and relatable content that is adaptable to the platform and audience it is designed to reach is every bit as premium because of the engagement and awareness it is driving. Many niche companies and successful influencers have done a great job of building consistent vodcasts, streams and reactive formats that incorporate UGC elements to redefine what premium content can look like."

Stan Ruszkowski is the President of The Boxoffice Network, the top social and online video network devoted to Hollywood movie content, and The Boxoffice Company, the world’s #1 provider of technology and data for the global film industry. The Boxoffice Network includes more than 100 international and original channels in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and many other languages, garnering more than 35 billion views each year.

"What is Premium Now?" takes place on May 20, Day One of of Streaming Media NYC. Check out the full program here to learn more about the conference’s action-packed offerings.

