Streaming Media NYC Sneak Preview: The Subscription Prescription with Philo, Bango, Lightswitch, and Hub Entertainment Research

Streaming Media returns to New York City, the epicenter of the digital media universe, May 20–22 with Streaming Media NYC, chaired by Media Industry Cartographer Evan Shapiro and curated in conjunction with the Streaming Media editorial team. Located in Manhattan’s Midtown East at the dazzling InterContinental New York Barclay, Streaming Media NYC features three days of engaging programming on cutting-edge topics and packed with dynamic panelists and keynote speakers from the upper ranks of the media firmament. In this Sneak Preview series, we’ll zoom in for a close-up look at key sessions in the program and the expert speakers who will bring them to life.

On Tuesday, May 21, Co-Founder & CEO of Lightswitch, Monica Villar, will moderate an all-star panel exploring the ever-shifting landscape of subscription streaming television. Confirmed panelists include Mark Loughney, Senior Consultant, Hub Entertainment Research, Giles Tongue, VP Marketing, Bango, and Adam Salmons, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, Philo.

Titled “The Subscription Prescription,” the panel will explore how market shifts and strategic innovations are changing the mechanics of subscription to increase value and create a better experience.

Bango VP Marketing Giles Tongue posed this question at last year's MWC Barcelona show: "If we are going to continue to grow this estimated 200 billion subscription economy, then what do we need to do for subscribers to make that happen?"

Some problems that need addressing were revealed in Bango's latest Subscription Wars survey report, published in March 2024. Among 5,000 subscribers surveyed, 35% said they don't know how much they are spending on subscriptions, and 36% pay for subscriptions they never use.

"What’s clear from the findings is that the subscriptions economy—which we predicted would go stratospheric in 2024—is at risk of becoming a victim of its own success," Tongue writes in his summary of the report. "As people sign up for an ever-expanding ecosystem of content and services, keeping tabs on all their subscriptions is becoming a challenge—even an irritation."

From the Bango Subscription Wars Report 2024. Used by permission.

Panelist Mark Loughney, Senior Consultant at Hub Entertainment Research, is a media executive and industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in consumer insights and media measurement. “One of the biggest changes to the streaming subscription landscape over the past year has been the introduction of lower-cost ad-supported tiers by formerly ad-free services,” Loughney says. “Netflix, Disney, and most recently Amazon Prime Video have successfully rolled out ad-supported offerings with little objection from consumers. It’s a win for consumers who will have more choices among service features and subscriptions. At the same time, streamers can expect the lower-cost tiers to attract new subscribers and reduce churn among current customers, while increasing revenue through ad sales.”

As Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Philo, Adam Salmons is responsible for overseeing relationships with several of Philo’s content partners and has been integral in expanding Philo’s offering to include add-ons and FAST channels. Prior to Philo, Salmons was Manager of Content Strategy & Acquisition at Verizon, helping to advance Verizon’s Fios TV and digital video endeavors. Adam began his career in the media industry as a financial analyst at HBO, where he was focused on financial strategy for HBO’s domestic network distribution group.

"We believe a great rebundling is on the horizon, either through corporate M&A activity or strategic partnerships among complimentary services,” Salmons says. “Streamers are fighting hard to keep customers’ attention and reduce churn at a time when these customers are feeling pain in their wallets from higher prices on everyday goods. We are seeing less willingness for people to subscribe to more and more streaming services, and believe new bundles will provide value for subscribers and improved churn for streamers."

The panel’s moderator, Monica Villar, Co-Founder & CEO of Lightswitch, a pricing and packaging platform built for DTC subscription services, has spent over a decade in subscription product and growth for companies like T-Mobile, Apple, and American Express.

“The Subscription Prescription” takes place on May 21, Day Two of Streaming Media NYC. Check out the full program here to learn more about the conference’s action-packed offerings.

