The Streaming Media 100 at IBC 2023

The exhibit halls at IBC 2023 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam were packed with innovative streaming companies showcasing exciting tech, and the buzz of a thriving and expanding streaming ecosystem was palpable at the industry’s biggest show.

With IBC taking place September 15-18, just before the eagerly anticipated unveiling of this year’s Streaming Media 100, which recognizes the 100 companies that matter most in this industry, I had the chance to surprise a number of deserving honorees with their awards, live and in person on the show floor.

Here are some of the industry’s hottest companies in the IBC show floor stands, posing with streaming universe’s most coveted prize.

Caption This! The Ai-Media team that makes captions make sense

Zubair Kolia and Sri Hari Thirunavukkarasu showing that things go FAST at Amagi!

Ran Kido and Kira Baca shining bright at the Ateliere Creative Technologies stand

Bart Spriester and Steph Reed making things happen at Comcast Technology Solutions

Great broadcasts start with hardworking team at Haivision!

Ronan Arman and some of the busy team at LiveU

Alex Liu disrupting encoding at NETINT

Parag Manikpure of Pallycon and Joel Unickow catching up after a long day at IBC

Never a dull moment at the Quickplay stand

Signiant’s Chris Fournelle moving big things at IBC

Abdul Rehman adding more trophies to his collection at SSIMWAVE (an IMAX Company)

