The 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists
We've counted all the votes in the 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 26 categories.
This year’s awards brought in 200 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. Nearly 2,000 readers cast 14,600 votes in 26 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.
We'll announce the winners here in November and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. This year's awards are sponsored by Discover Video.
If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2020, look to our list of winners.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order below.
Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE)
Bitmovin Video Analytics
Datazoom Platform
Telestream Inspector Live
Analytics/Quality of Service (QoS)
Edgecast Smartplay Stream Routing
Telestream Surveyor ABR Active
Touchstream Virtual NOC
Best New Streaming Innovation
BirdDog Cloud Connect
Bitmovin Fast Multi-Resolution and Multi-Rate Encoding for HTTP Adaptive Streaming Using Machine Learning
PTZOptics PT Superjoy G1
Cellular Bonding Solution
LiveU LU800 Production-Level Field Unit
Teradek VidiU Go
TVU Networks TVU One
Closed Captioning Solution
EEG Video Falcon and Lexi
Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform
Telestream CaptionMaker/MacCaption
Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaLive
Bitmovin Bitmovin Cloud Connect
Wowza Media Systems Wowza Streaming Cloud
Content Delivery Network (Including Edge)
Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform
Amazon Web Services Amazon CloudFront
Google Cloud CDN
Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform
Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite
Haivision Media Platform
Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform
DRM/Content Protection
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental Media Package
Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking/Bitmovin & Nagra Integration
Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core
Encoding Hardware for Live Production
BirdDog 4K QUAD
Haivision Makito X4 Encoder
LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
Live Streaming Service
Amazon Web Services Amazon Interactive Video Service
LiveU Matrix Cloud Video Management and Distribution Platform with New Dynamic Share & Global Directory
Resi Live Stream and Multisite Platform
Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution
Cisco WebEx
Telestream Wirecast
Zoom Webcasting
On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaLive
Haivision Makito X4 Encoder
LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
OTT Video Platform
Brightcove Beacon
Kaltura Cloud TV Platform
Zype Video Infrastructure
Per-Title Encoding Solution
Bitmovin Per-Title
Brightcove Context Aware Encoding
Harmonic VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform
PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera
BirdDog P400
Panasonic AW-UE150
PTZOptics PT30X-NDI
Quality Control Monitoring Platform
Akamai Broadcast Control Center
Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform
Telestream iiVMS ASM
Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaTailor
Edgecast Channel Scheduler
Flussonic Flussonic Media Server
Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware
Haivision Makito X1 Rugged Encoder
LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder
Resi Single and Dual Channel Encoders
Video Mixer (Less Than $1,500)
Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Extreme
Roland V-8HD
Telestream Wirecast Pro
Video Mixer (More Than $1,500)
Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K
NewTek TriCaster 2 Elite
Telestream Wirecast Gear
Video Quality Metrics Solution
IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. Inshow
SSIMWAVE SSIMWAVE VOD Monitor
Telestream iQ Video Quality Assurance
Related Articles
26 categories. 220 nominations. More than 25,000 votes. Who took home the big prizes in this year's Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards? Read on.
19 Nov 2020
The people have spoken. These are their choices for the best products and services in 28 categories from analytics to webcasting and everything in between.
20 Nov 2019
The winners were announced today at Streaming Media West in Huntington Beach, California. Click through to see who took home this year's prizes.
14 Nov 2018
289 nominees. More than 37,000 votes. 31 winners. Read on to find out who took home this year's coveted Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards
03 Nov 2017