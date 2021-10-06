The 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards Finalists

We've counted all the votes in the 2021 Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, and today we're announcing the finalists—the top three vote-getters in each of our 26 categories.

This year’s awards brought in 200 nominees, which were then voted on by StreamingMedia.com readers. Nearly 2,000 readers cast 14,600 votes in 26 categories that reflect both the Streaming Media and Streaming Media Producer purviews. After discarding votes from obviously phony email addresses, as well as votes by employees casting ballots for their own companies' products, we identified top three vote-getters in each category. Many of the names are familiar, even expected, but you'll find more than a few surprises in the list that follows. And if you're surprised that a company isn't represented, well, all we can say is that it either wasn't nominated or didn't get enough votes.

We'll announce the winners here in November and in the November/December issue of Streaming Media magazine. This year's awards are sponsored by Discover Video.

If you'd like to see what companies took home the Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award in 2020, look to our list of winners.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed in alphabetical order below.

Analytics/Quality of Experience (QoE)

Bitmovin Video Analytics

Datazoom Platform

Telestream Inspector Live

Analytics/Quality of Service (QoS)

Edgecast Smartplay Stream Routing

Telestream Surveyor ABR Active

Touchstream Virtual NOC

Best New Streaming Innovation

BirdDog Cloud Connect

Bitmovin Fast Multi-Resolution and Multi-Rate Encoding for HTTP Adaptive Streaming Using Machine Learning

PTZOptics PT Superjoy G1

Cellular Bonding Solution

LiveU LU800 Production-Level Field Unit

Teradek VidiU Go

TVU Networks TVU One

Closed Captioning Solution

EEG Video Falcon and Lexi

Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform

Telestream CaptionMaker/MacCaption

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaLive

Bitmovin Bitmovin Cloud Connect

Wowza Media Systems Wowza Streaming Cloud

Content Delivery Network (Including Edge)

Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform

Amazon Web Services Amazon CloudFront

Google Cloud CDN

Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform

Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite

Haivision Media Platform

Kaltura Enterprise Video Platform

DRM/Content Protection

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental Media Package

Bitmovin/Nagra Forensic Watermarking/Bitmovin & Nagra Integration

Verimatrix Multi-DRM Core

Encoding Hardware for Live Production

BirdDog 4K QUAD

Haivision Makito X4 Encoder

LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder

Live Streaming Service

Amazon Web Services Amazon Interactive Video Service

LiveU Matrix Cloud Video Management and Distribution Platform with New Dynamic Share & Global Directory

Resi Live Stream and Multisite Platform

Meeting/Collaboration/Webcasting Solution

Cisco WebEx

Telestream Wirecast

Zoom Webcasting

On-Prem Encoding/Transcoding Solution

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaLive

Haivision Makito X4 Encoder

LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder

OTT Video Platform

Brightcove Beacon

Kaltura Cloud TV Platform

Zype Video Infrastructure

Per-Title Encoding Solution

Bitmovin Per-Title

Brightcove Context Aware Encoding

Harmonic VOS®360 Cloud Streaming Platform

PTZ or Network-Controlled Camera

BirdDog P400

Panasonic AW-UE150

PTZOptics PT30X-NDI

Quality Control Monitoring Platform

Akamai Broadcast Control Center

Encoding.com Cloud Media Processing Platform

Telestream iiVMS ASM

Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) Solution

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaTailor

Edgecast Channel Scheduler

Flussonic Flussonic Media Server

Single- or Dual-Stream Encoding Hardware

Haivision Makito X1 Rugged Encoder

LiveU LU800 PRO 4 Multi-Camera, Production-Level Contribution Encoder

Resi Single and Dual Channel Encoders

Video Mixer (Less Than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design ATEM Mini Extreme

Roland V-8HD

Telestream Wirecast Pro

Video Mixer (More Than $1,500)

Blackmagic Design ATEM Production Studio 4K

NewTek TriCaster 2 Elite

Telestream Wirecast Gear

Video Quality Metrics Solution

IdeaNova Technologies, Inc. Inshow

SSIMWAVE SSIMWAVE VOD Monitor

Telestream iQ Video Quality Assurance

