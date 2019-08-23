Voting Is Now Open for the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards!

A lot has changed since we presented the first Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards at Streaming Media West in San Jose in 2007. Nobody was using the acronym "OTT," and if you talked about the cloud, most people assumed you were referring to the weather. For our inaugural awards, just over 3,000 readers cast their votes for 120 products and services, and of the 16 categories back then, only five are still in play today (can you guess which ones they are?).

When you vote in this year's Readers' Choice Awards—which you can do beginning today—you can choose from 220 nominees spread over 28 categories from analytics and encoding to SSAI and video quality metrics. To come up with the list of nominees, we solicited entries from our readers, then vetted the list to make sure the right products were in the right categories. It's not a perfect process, so if you see a product that's missing from any category, email us at readerschoice@streamingmedia.com, and we'll add it if it's appropriate.

Anyone can vote, with one caveat—employees of nominated companies can't vote for their own products and services. That's designed to even the playing field a bit, so that a 1,000-employee company doesn't have an unfair advantage over a 100-employee organization. Voting will remain open until October 1, and, soon after, we'll announce the finalists—the three top vote-getters in each category.

We'll announce the winners at Streaming Media West, which this year will be held in the heart of the entertainment industry at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles. If your company is nominated and you want to be sure to have a representative on hand to accept an award should you win, please contact marketing@infotoday.com for information about how you can be notified.

This year's awards are sponsored by AWS for Media & Entertainment, Discover Video, Magewell, and PTZOptics, and they're giving away some great prizes—a Discover Video Scorpion Live Encoder, a GoPro Hero7 Black, a Magewell Ultra Stream Encoder, and a PTZ Live Streaming and Broadcast Camera. Everyone who votes will be registered for a random drawing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles