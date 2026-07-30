The Brand-Performance Gap in CTV Is Really a Data Problem

Connected TV has become one of advertising’s most interesting pressure points. Brand teams value it for reach, quality environments, and the ability to drive brand awareness and recall. Performance teams are increasingly interested in its ability to be measurable, optimizable, and tied to business outcomes.

These conflicting interests are healthy. CTV combines sight, sound, and motion with the data-driven activation advertisers have come to expect from digital media. It can help create demand, shape preference, and connect exposure to downstream activity across other channels.

The industry often frames the existing conversation around CTV as a brand-versus-performance debate. But a more useful debate is whether advertisers have the data foundation required to make CTV work across the funnel, not just at one end or the other.

The Signal Problem Starts Early

Many CTV plans still begin with inventory decisions: which streaming apps, publishers, packages, PMPs, live events, or tentpole moments should receive budget. As premium video continues to fragment across platforms and viewing environments, those choices are important. However, they become limiting when they substitute for a true audience strategy.

A familiar publisher list can create comfort. It can also mask an incorrect assumption that premium context alone is enough to find the most valuable viewers for a given brand.

The strongest CTV plans reach beyond content selection, platform-defined audiences, and broad third-party segments. Instead, they start with the advertiser’s own data and put it to work before the buy takes shape.

First-Party Data Creates a Proprietary Advantage

First-party data is where CTV planning starts to become proprietary. Competitors can buy the same streaming inventory, target the same broad segments, and chase the same high-level audience proxies. They cannot replicate a brand’s customer relationships, purchase patterns, loyalty signals, site behavior, product interest, or understanding of what a valuable customer actually looks like. Those signals give advertisers a stronger foundation for deciding who to reach, who to exclude, where to expand, and what outcomes to optimize toward. In CTV, that is the difference between buying premium video and building a campaign around real customer value.

Third-party data and platform signals still have useful roles, especially for scale, discovery, and audience expansion. But they work best when they build from the advertiser’s own foundation. First-party data provides the center of gravity, while other signals help extend reach around audiences that already have strategic value.

Diverse CTV Buying Creates Room to Learn

A stronger data foundation should change how advertisers buy CTV. Premium inventory still matters, and quality should remain a core requirement. The opportunity is to pair that quality bar with a more diverse, flexible approach that gives the campaign enough room to find performance.

Too often, advertisers treat CTV quality as a short list of familiar publishers or locked-in deals. That approach can limit reach, reduce learning, and make it harder to follow valuable audiences across the places they actually watch. A more flexible buy can test across premium streaming, FAST environments, live programming, on-demand viewing, and other inventory paths without treating all inventory as equal.

Diversity in CTV buying should be guided by data, rather than volume for its own sake. The goal is to understand which environments produce valuable exposure, which audiences respond, and where budget should move as the campaign evolves. A nimble plan gives advertisers the ability to optimize while the campaign is live, instead of waiting for a post-campaign report to reveal missed opportunities.

Measurement Should Feed the Next Move

The same first-party foundation should carry through to measurement. CTV exposure data can help advertisers understand how audiences behave after seeing an ad, whether that activity shows up as site engagement, search activity, app usage, store visitation, or conversion events. Those signals become more useful when they connect back to audiences the advertiser already understands.

Measurement should also create a feedback loop across the broader media mix. Signals from CTV exposure can inform targeting, sequencing, suppression, and optimization in other channels. Someone who has been reached with a CTV message may be more likely to respond to search, display, social, retail media, or email when the next interaction happens.

That is where CTV’s full-funnel value becomes clearer. The channel can build demand in a high-attention environment, while other channels capture that demand more efficiently downstream. CTV does not need to behave like click-based media to become more accountable; it needs to be connected to the signals that show how influence turns into action.

CTV should be viewed as more than a premium video buy. With first-party data, it can build awareness and recall, reach audiences with greater precision, optimize toward business outcomes, and feed signals back into the broader media plan. CTV has the unique ability to influence how people think, what they do next, and how efficiently advertisers learn from both. In doing so, it closes the brand-performance gap once and for all.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Adobe Advertising. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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