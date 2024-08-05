XR Extreme Reach and Roku Partner to Drive TV Streaming Ads Performance

The global technology company that powers the creative economy, XR Extreme Reach (XR), has announced an expanded partnership with Roku. According to the official press release, “The partnership allows advertisers to link all ads on the Roku platform to performance outcomes and better capitalize on insights from their data to drive targeting that marries creative with audiences. Leveraging XR’s global network, advertisers can deliver ads directly to Roku’s scaled streaming platform to reach audiences with high-impact creative and gain valuable insights that enable them to measure outcomes — tracking engagement, conversions, and sales. This partnership will also unlock opportunities for advertisers to maximize creative effectiveness through intelligence, develop deeper segmentation for targeted campaigns, and achieve more comprehensive campaign optimization.”

When asked how this expanded partnership between XR and Roku will use data and immersive creative to push performance outcomes to the next level, Jo Kinsella, President of Extreme Reach, said, “By combining XR’s innovative creative capabilities with Roku’s extensive CTV scale, this partnership opens new and exciting opportunities for advertisers. XR’s AI-powered insights inform creative content, providing advertisers with detailed data about various elements within their ads, such as diversity, equity, inclusion metrics, action, demographics, and even weather conditions.

“This rich creative data enables the production of highly relevant and personalized advertisements. The future of this partnership will see an expansion from optimizing user-level data to incorporating creative-level datasets as well. By contextualizing our creative datasets with Roku’s vast audience base and granular user-level data, advertisers will gain deeper insights into ad effectiveness. This partnership combination elevates performance outcomes, ensuring ads resonate more powerfully with viewers, resulting in higher engagement and conversion rates.”

Regarding how previous persistent challenges to reaching relevant audiences at scale will now be met and surpassed by this expanded partnership between XR and Roku, Miles Fisher, Senior Director, Strategic Advertising Partnerships at Roku, told Streaming Media, “Our partnership with XR Extreme Reach is another step forward with our priorities of performance and interoperability. Roku’s direct connection with the consumer has long enabled unique reach and scale to deliver business outcomes. XR now allows performance and DTC brands directly measure the impact of streaming to drive purchase behavior.”

About XR

XR is a global technology company that powers the creative economy. XR moves creativity forward – uniting data at scale across content, media, and productions to maximize business value through intelligence. Our platform empowers thousands of brands, agencies, publishers and studios to create, distribute, and optimize advertising and productions that reach and engage audiences–on any screen, anywhere in the world. More than a billion brand assets and over $100B in media and production spend is powered by XR’s AI-driven enterprise platform. XR operates in 140 countries and has offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

