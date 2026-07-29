Where Engaged Audiences Actually Are

Over the past decade, advertising has become increasingly focused on reaching the right person at the right time through data and audience targeting. That's valuable. But it's also created a blind spot.

We've overlooked something simpler and often more powerful: audiences that have actively chosen to be there.

When someone subscribes to a creator's channel, they're making a deliberate decision. They're choosing a specific person, a specific voice, a specific community. When someone tunes into a FAST channel dedicated to cooking or sports or true crime, they're doing the same thing. That choice—that intent—is what actually matters.

This is where the interesting opportunity sits.

Creator-led media is no longer just individual personalities posting on social feeds. The successful ones have become full media businesses. They have recurring shows, loyal communities, premium experiences. They operate like traditional networks, except with one key difference: their audiences showed up because they wanted to, not because they happened to be channel surfing.

What's changed is that creators are now monetizing beyond the walled gardens. They're distributing their content through open ecosystems, which means their audiences—those loyal, engaged communities—are becoming accessible to programmatic buyers. That's a fundamental shift in how Creator inventory reaches the market.

FAST platforms have created something similar at scale. Curated channels organized around what people actually want to watch, not algorithmic guesses about what they might tolerate.

For marketers, this changes the conversation.

There's been a traditional assumption that highly specific audiences mean sacrificing reach. You get either scale or relevance, not both. But that has changed. Streaming means you can now reach large, measurable audiences that are already engaged.

That matters more than it used to, especially when you're being asked to prove ROI and justify spend. A smaller audience that actually wants to be there is often worth more than a larger one that doesn't.

You don't need to keep piling on more targeting layers.

The answer is simpler: recognize what's already working. Audiences that self-select into environments built around their actual interests. Creator channels and FAST platforms are giving you those audiences at scale.

Is audience data still important? Yes. Should you still be thinking about reach and targeting? Absolutely. But the strongest campaigns aren't choosing between those things. They're using both, targeting within environments where people have already told you what they care about.

This reframes how you should be thinking about media planning. Creator channels and FAST platforms are already organized around what people actually want. You're not guessing, you're placing your message in front of audiences that have already self-selected into that space. Use targeting to refine within those environments rather than trying to build relevance from scratch in generic spaces.

Audiences are already concentrated in these spaces. They're engaged. They're watching. The opportunity is just being able to reach them at scale.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from Pubmatic. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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