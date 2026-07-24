Streaming’s Next Challenge Isn’t Video Quality, It’s Delivery Efficiency

For most of the streaming era, innovation has been measured by what viewers can see. The industry has spent years improving picture quality and creating richer viewing experiences across every screen – from standard definition to HD and 4K, to scheduled programming and live feeds. That transformation has changed how audiences interact with video.

According to Nielsen, streaming’s share of U.S. TV screentime reached 47% in late 2025. Streaming isn’t only another way to watch television. It’s become the dominant way audiences consume content. As streaming becomes the default, the next major constraint isn’t the ability to create better video experiences, it’s how to deliver those experiences effectively at scale.

When Everyone Watches the Same Moment

The magnitude of these shared viewing moments continues to grow. The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics had 16.7 billion streaming minutes across Peacock and digital platforms. At the same time, the Super Bowl reached record digital engagement, peaking at 6 million concurrent live streamers on AWS infrastructure. Even more recently, FIFA reported the 2026 World Cup reached over 27.6 million viewers.

These are not isolated spikes. They represent a broader shift in how audiences consume media through live, digital-first experiences that bring massive audiences together around the same content. That creates a question the industry needs to confront: Are today’s networks designed for this new reality?

The Internet Wasn’t Built for Today’s Video Demands

Today, the internet is a video-heavy network. However, many delivery models still treat millions of viewers watching the same event as separate streams, rather than a shared audience. The bottleneck is no longer about the presentation layer; it’s ensuring the infrastructure underneath can support the way audiences consume content. Increasing capacity, fiber, and bandwidth remain important, but simply making the pipe bigger does not address every issue created by modern video consumption.

Live video is a fundamentally different architectural workload than traditional Video-on-Demand (VOD). When a million viewers watch a hit show on Netflix over a weekend, traditional Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) cache that content locally and distribute the traffic smoothly over time. But live sports and global events cannot be cached in advance. When millions of viewers hit play at the exact same second, they create a massive, simultaneous spike that legacy CDN infrastructure simply wasn't built to sustain. The picture gets blurry, resolution drops, and the stream buffers at exactly the wrong moment. These are not necessarily failures of the streaming platforms. Rather, they are signs that the delivery model is being pushed by a new type of workload.

Much of internet video delivery today still relies on a unicast (one-to-one) model. Under a unicast architecture, if five million people tune into the Super Bowl, the network is forced to build five million individual, virtual pipes from the origin server to those viewers — sending the exact same data packets five million times over. It’s an incredibly wasteful multiplication problem.

A championship game, Olympic final, or World Cup match is inherently a shared experience. The network shouldn’t be solving millions of separate problems; it should be solving one distribution challenge across millions of endpoints. This is where multicast principles change the equation. Instead of replicating the same transmission over and over from the source, multicast allows the network to send a single stream down the backbone of the internet, replicating it only at the very edge closest to the viewers. This shifts the burden entirely, saving massive amounts of bandwidth while preserving the user experience.

However, optimizing the backbone is only half the battle. While the industry has successfully built infrastructure to optimize the core and metro rings of our networks — using CDNs, edge caches, and multicast to handle high-concurrency traffic — a massive hurdle remains at the absolute edge. Specifically, we must confront the wireless "last mile." At this final leg of delivery, the industry is still largely brute-forcing the problem, replicating identical data transfers over highly expensive and spectrum-limited wireless networks to individual devices.

Designing Networks Around How Audiences Consume Content

This last-mile bottleneck is the latest proof that network evolution has always been driven by applications that expose the limits of existing infrastructure. Live and shared digital experiences are creating that same inflection point for video delivery. The industry has already experienced similar moments of transformation as new applications forced networks to adapt.

As audiences continue to expect more live content, higher resolutions, and immersive experiences – particularly over highly constrained wireless last-mile networks – efficiency will become just as important as capacity. The industry has spent years optimizing how content is created, compressed, and delivered to the edge of the network. The next problem to solve will be rearchitecting the final delivery step to the user's device in a way that reflects how audiences consume it.

The Next Phase of Streaming Infrastructure

The future of video delivery will depend on matching network architecture to how audiences actually watch content. Streaming for a private video call versus a global live event represents two completely different workloads, and treating them as the same creates the inconsistencies millions experience when they try to tune in at once. Viewers aren’t concerned about the infrastructure behind the experience; they just expect content to play instantly. But every major technology transition eventually reaches a point where the underlying architecture must evolve to support how people actually use it and where they use it, which is increasingly on mobile and wireless devices at the edge.

Streaming has reached that point, as live shared experiences continue to place new demands on networks, with the global live streaming market expected to hit $345 billion by 2030. As audiences gather around the same live moments, delivering that content successfully through the final, most constrained leg of the network will become just as important as creating it. The next breakthrough in streaming may not be something viewers notice. It will be the moment when the last-mile infrastructure quietly catches up with how the world actually watches.

[Editor's note: This is a contributed article from EdgeBeam Wireless. Streaming Media accepts vendor bylines based solely on their value to our readers.]

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